Top 4 All-in-One Makeup Kits Under ₹1000 You’ll Absolutely Love

And in case you are in need of adding to your makeup collection but do not want to pay an arm and a leg, these all-in-one kits are less than 1000 rupees. Based on Amazon, such bundles are creatively prepared with must-have objects such as lipsticks, tints and highlighters among others. Be it an amateur, an adolescent who loves experimenting with make-up or one who needs instant glamour-on-the-go, these sets are worth the money. Also, having a rapid delivery and valid customer reviews, Amazon offers safe and effortless shopping of beauty necessities.

It has got matte lipstick, cheek tint, foundation, kajal, strobe cream, nail polish, eyeshadow, sindoor and blush drops. It is a perfect gift idea or to create a full routine at once. The colors are wearable, the textures feel light, and everything is easy to apply—even for beginners!

Key Features

9 makeup products in one box

Long-lasting matte lipstick and tint

Serum foundation and strobe cream for glow

Nail paint, kajal, and blush drops included

Some shades may be too light or too bright for deeper skin tones.

This makeup set is great for anyone who wants everything in one place. It comes with a stylish makeup box and includes eye, face, and lip products. Perfect for teens or beginners, it helps you explore different looks without spending on separate items. The compact design makes it perfect for travel too.

Key Features

Compact makeup box with multiple items

Includes lipstick, blush, eyeshadow, and more

Ideal for gifting or beginners

Neatly packed and portable

Some tools included may feel basic in quality.

It is a mild makeup kit that suits preteens and teens who want to experience beauty with no harm. It has a lip and cheek tint, lip balm, lip oil, highlighter, and a soft brush, and its product is created using natural, cruelty-free, vegan ingredients. It can be washed on water and can be applied to the sensitive skin or after a light, fun makeup.

Key Features

Non-toxic and safe for young users

Cruelty-free and vegan-friendly

Includes highlighter, tints, and lip balm

Water-washable formula

Colors may be too subtle for users wanting bolder looks.

This is a set that contains Matt, pigment, and partying. It is long-wearing, allowing it to wear moisturizing products, such as: liquid lipstick, gloss, kajal, and highlighter. It comes with an adorable makeup bag where one can store it. The formulas are smooth and lightweight—ideal for everyday glam or party nights.

Key Features

Includes 8 essential products

Super moisturizing and pigmented

Long-wearing and vegan formula

Travel pouch included

Makeup bag could be slightly smaller than expected.

You do not have to part with thousands to look fabulous. All these kits below 1000 are enough so that you can get matte lips. Sounds just right to all those who wish to get variety, high quality and value in one box with Amazon. Through these kits you will cut your beauty routine in half and keep it entertaining yet cash friendly regardless of whether you are preparing to attend a party or festival or are going about your day to day. You get everything that you need in a single place at an affordable price to suit every pocket, so there is no better time to turn up your beauty game. Add to cart, apply with love, and shine on!

