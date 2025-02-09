Providing yourself with tender skin that shows radiance and contains adequate moisture serves both beauty purposes and helps you practice self-care. A body lotion choice determines the success rate of obtaining nourished and healthy skin. The upcoming Myntra Fashion Carnival provides special deals on lotions that effectively hydrate your skin while giving you a glowing appearance. For the Myntra Fashion Carnival running from 6th to 12th February, you can purchase your top body lotions at astonishing discounts. These top four items are a must-see list before anyone keeps reading further.

1. Vaseline Non-Sticky Gluta Hya Flawless Glow Serum-in-Lotion, 200ml

If you love lightweight, brightening hydration, this is it—Vaseline Non-Sticky Gluta Hya Flawless Glow Serum-in-Lotion. Formulated with Gluta Hya, the serum-in-lotion deeply nourishes and enhances skin radiance without the greasy feel. It's perfect for everyday use because it absorbs in an instant, and your skin will look flawless and luminous.

Key Features:

Infused with Gluta Hya for a radiant glow.

Fast-absorbing, non-sticky formula.

Provides long-lasting hydration without heaviness.

Lightweight texture, perfect for all seasons.

Not rich enough to fulfill the requirements of very dry skin types.

2. Nivea Unisex Cocoa Nourish 48h Deep Moisturising Body Lotion (400 ml)

Nivea Unisex Cocoa Nourish Body Lotion: Long-lasting, up to 48 hours of intensive moisture for very dry skin. Its formula combines the nourishing power of cocoa butter with the deep moisture serum to repair and lock in moisture for irresistibly soft skin.

Key Features:

48-hr intense moisturization for very dry skin

Rich in cocoa butter for extra hydration

Non-greasy and fast-absorbing

Ideal for men and women

It's slightly heavy on hot and humid days due to its rich formula

3. Pilgrim Spanish Squalane & Niacinamide Glow Body Lotion With Cocoa Butter (400 ml)

Pilgrim's Spanish Squalane & Niacinamide Glow Body Lotion stands as an excellent pick because it provides beneficial skincare components along with hydration needs. This lotion contains multiple strong ingredients which include squalane that intensely hydrates and niacinamide for skin tone smoothing and cocoa butter that creates smooth and soft skin textures. Apply this lotion whenever you need dual hydration together with shiny skin radiance.

Key Features:

Squalane and niacinamide for deep hydration and an even skin tone.

Your skin obtains moisture-holding capabilities from cocoa butter which results in softness.

Fast-absorbing, lightweight formula.

Non-toxic, cruelty-free.

People who have an overreaction to scented products may experience discomfort from using this lotion.

4. WishCare 10% AHA + 1% BHA Body Lotion With Niacinamide (200 ml)

The WishCare 10% AHA+1% BHA Body Lotion is a gentle, exfoliating moisturizer designed to smooth and resurface your skin. It will also exfoliate dead skin cells, unblock pores, and hydrate intensely to give your skin radiance—all in one amazing lotion. Works wonderfully for strawberry skin, keratosis pilaris, and dullness.

Key Features:

10% AHA + 1% BHA gently exfoliate to make skin smoother.

Brightens and evens skin tone with niacinamide.

Exfoliates dead skin cells while hydrating.

Suitable for rough, bumpy, and uneven skin textures.

It may cause slight tingling, especially for very sensitive skin types.

Whether it's deep nourishment, light hydration, or glow-enhancing, these four best body lotions answer to every need. And with the Myntra Fashion Carnival Sale from 6th to 12th February, now is the best time to stock up and save big.

