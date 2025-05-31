Top 4 Body Lotions for Women Under ₹500: Hydration, Glow & SPF in Every Drop

When you are interested in finding a lotion that is under ₹500, moisturizes, protects, and is fragrant, we can help. You can depend on these lotions each day, since they have nature, moisture, and scent together. Whether you seek Ayurvedic care, SPF, or fragrance-lotion mix, this list does not fall short.

Nourishing skin is possible using BoroPlus Body Lotion and its completely Ayurvedic ingredients. Because it lasts for 24 hours, it is suitable for sensitive or dry skin. Your skin feels soft, smooth, and healthy after a non-sticky lotion is quickly absorbed without blocking pores. Very effective for regular use in cold or dry climates.

Key Features:

No harmful chemicals are used in Ayurvedic ingredients

Provides 24-hour powerful moisturization

Ideal for dry and sensitive skin

Light and quick-absorbed formula

Value for money and a reliable brand

Soft herbal scent might not be everyone's cup of tea

BellaVita's SKAI Aquatic Perfume Body Lotion is a double-action lotion that moisturizes and perfumes your body. Its aquatic fresh scent lingers for hours as the lotion hydrates skin and makes it radiate. Light and oil-free, it suits women who prefer to smell fresh and soft throughout the day.

Key Features:

Double action: moisturizer + fragrance

Fresh, long-term water fragrance

Light, fast absorb

Normal to dry skin

Sophisticated package, travel size

Perfume may fade quicker in hot, humid environments

Cetaphil DAM Hydrating Lotion has been recommended for severe hydration. It suits sensitive, dry skin well because it includes skin-calming substances such as glycerin and vitamin E. The formula is scent-free and kind to your skin, and it supports the repair of your skin barrier, useful for those with dry or rough skin.

Key Features:

Severe hydration for dry skin

Fragrance-free and non-irritating

Light, silky texture

Perfect for damaged skin

A bit more expensive per gram than others

Nivea Aloe Protection Body Lotion provides daily moisturizing as well as SPF 15 sun protection. As aloe vera is contained in it, it calms and maintains skin in good condition with ample hydration while safeguarding against bad UV rays. The huge 400ml container lasts super long.

Key Features:

Aloe vera calms and hydrates skin

SPF 15 offers light sun protection

Perfect for summer and regular use outdoors

Instantly absorbed and non-greasy

For all skin types

SPF 15 can be insufficient for all-day sun exposure

Perfect, radiant skin doesn't need to cost an arm and a leg. These top-rated body lotions under ₹500 have everything from Ayurvedic moisturizing and protection against the sun to perfume-scented hydration. Whether you require something mild like Cetaphil, scented like BellaVita, or sun-protecting like Nivea, there is an ideal option here. Your skin deserves the best, and with these under ₹500 winners, you won't have to shell out a lot for gorgeous, hydrated skin every day.

