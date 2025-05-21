Top 4 Budget-Friendly Eyeshadow Palettes You’ll Love

Image Source: Myntra.com



Best For: Everyday wear, natural to soft glam looks

Price Range: ₹250–₹350 (varies by retailer)

The MARS Back to Basics Eyeshadow Palette is a well-curated set of neutral and warm-toned shades, ideal for everyday use. It typically includes a mix of matte and shimmer formulas that allow for subtle definition or a soft glam finish. The texture of the shadows is smooth, and the pigmentation is impressive considering the price.

Key Features:

Beginner-friendly color range

Smooth blendability

Ideal for work, college, or casual outings

Compact and lightweight packaging, travel-friendly

Despite being a budget product, the performance rivals some mid-range palettes, especially for users who prefer neutral tones.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Best For: Soft, romantic, and feminine eye looks

Price Range: ₹200–₹300

The GLAM21 Floral Hues Palette is a floral-themed selection of soft pinks, peaches, lilacs, and mauves. It caters to those who enjoy pastel tones or want a fresh, spring-inspired aesthetic. The formula is smooth with buildable pigmentation, and the shimmer shades offer a subtle glow rather than intense shine.

Key Features:

Pastel and rosy color story

Ideal for soft glam, day looks, or bridesmaids’ makeup

Works well on lighter to medium skin tones

Suitable for young users or minimal makeup lovers

This palette is best for those who prefer understated, gentle eye looks without harsh contrasts.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Best For: Bold, party-ready, and evening glam looks

Price Range: ₹300–₹400

Swiss Beauty is well-known in the affordable beauty segment, and this palette lives up to the brand’s reputation for offering high-impact color at a low cost. The Lustre Palette features deep tones, metallic finishes, and vibrant pigments perfect for night-time events or dramatic eye makeup.

Key Features:

High color payoff with minimal fallout

Intense shimmer and metallic finishes

Great for smokey eyes, festive looks, or party makeup

Suitable for deeper skin tones as well

The shadows are long-wearing with or without a primer, and a little product goes a long way, making it economical and long-lasting.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Best For: Versatility across day-to-night looks

Price Range: ₹250–₹350

The Hilary Rhoda Perfection Palette stands out for its wide variety of shades in a single compact. With a good balance of light, medium, and dark tones — including both matte and shimmer options — it’s a practical choice for users who want one palette to do it all. Whether it’s subtle definition for daytime or a bold smoky eye for evening, this palette offers the flexibility.

Key Features:

All-in-one palette for multiple occasions

Good blendability and layering capacity

Affordable choice for both beginners and regular users

Often includes up to 12–15 shades per palette

The palette is housed in sturdy packaging and often comes with a mirror, making it a great budget pick for on-the-go use.

All four of these eyeshadow palettes offer impressive quality at extremely accessible price points. Whether you're into everyday neutrals, romantic florals, intense pigments, or versatile color stories, there’s a budget-friendly option here for you.

For subtle everyday looks: Go with MARS Back to Basics

For soft and feminine shades: Try GLAM21 Floral Hues

For bold and glamorous makeup: Opt for SWISS BEAUTY Lustre

For a mix of everything: Choose Hilary Rhoda Perfection

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.