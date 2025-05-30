Top 4 Compact Powders Under ₹ 299 That Give You a Flawless Finish
Stay shine-free all day with these 4 affordable compact powders from Myntra. With SPF, matte finish, and lightweight textures, they’re ideal for daily wear and perfect for oily or combination skin.
Looking for that shine-free, soft-matte finish without spending a fortune? These under-budget compact powders on Myntra are exactly what your makeup kit needs. Whether you’re aiming to beat the summer sweat, set your foundation, or get a natural glow on the go, these top-rated compacts offer long wear, lightweight formulas, and skin-loving benefits like SPF—all at affordable prices. Say goodbye to oily patches and hello to flawless skin with these everyday must-haves.
Maybelline: New York Fit Me Matte + Poreless SPF 32 Compact Powder
Image Source: Myntra.com
Get that picture-perfect matte look with Maybelline’s best-selling Fit Me Compact. This compact powder is designed especially for Indian skin tones, giving you a smooth, poreless finish that stays put.
Key Features:
- SPF 32: Protects your skin from sun damage during daily exposure.
- Mattifies and Minimizes Pores: Gives a flawless, airbrushed look.
- Lightweight & Breathable Texture: Great for daily use, even in humid weather.
- Shine Control: Ideal for oily and combination skin.
- Not suitable for very dry skin as it may cling to dry patches.
Lakme: Forever Matte Compact
Image Source: Myntra.com
Lakme’s Forever Matte Compact delivers an oil-free look that lasts through your 9-to-5 routine. It’s budget-friendly and perfect for everyday touch-ups to keep your makeup fresh and smooth.
Key Features:
- Smooth Matte Finish: Keeps skin shine-free for hours.
- Sleek, Travel-Friendly Packaging: Easy to carry in your handbag.
- Blends Easily: Glides onto skin without looking cakey.
- Dermatologically Tested: Safe for sensitive skin types.
- Limited shade options may not suit all Indian skin tones.
FACES CANADA: Weightless Stay Matte Compact
Image Source: Myntra.com
A true drugstore gem, the FACES CANADA Weightless Compact offers an ultra-smooth finish. It not only controls oil but also helps blur fine lines, making your skin look photo-ready anytime.
Key Features:
- Weightless Formula: Feels light and comfortable on the skin.
- Enriched with Vitamin E & Shea Butter: Nourishes while mattifying.
- No Chalky Effect: Gives a natural, second-skin feel.
- Suitable for Daily Use: Keeps makeup fresh without touch-ups.
- The puff included may not be of premium quality—best used with a brush or sponge.
SUGAR POP: Ultra-matte UV Protection Longwear Compact
Image Source: Myntra.com
For long days and longer wear, SUGAR POP’s Ultra-Matte Compact is your perfect partner. It comes with UV protection and a long-wear matte finish that doesn’t budge, even on sweaty days.
Key Features:
- Ultra-Matte Finish: Controls shine without drying out your skin.
- Built-in UV Protection: Keeps your skin safe during outdoor wear.
- Long-Wearing Formula: Stays on for hours without the need to reapply.
- Lightweight on Skin: Doesn’t clog pores or feel heavy.
- The ultra-matte texture may not be ideal for dry or mature skin types.
Get That Shine-Free Glow on a Budget
Compact powders are the unsung heroes of every makeup routine. From blotting away unwanted shine to setting your base for all-day wear, these four under-budget picks on Myntra are perfect for anyone who wants a flawless finish without the premium price tag. Whether you're heading to work, a party, or just need a reliable touch-up in your bag, these compacts from Maybelline, Lakme, FACES CANADA, and SUGAR POP deliver on quality, coverage, and affordability.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
