Top 4 Compact Powders Under ₹ 299 That Give You a Flawless Finish

Looking for that shine-free, soft-matte finish without spending a fortune? These under-budget compact powders on Myntra are exactly what your makeup kit needs. Whether you’re aiming to beat the summer sweat, set your foundation, or get a natural glow on the go, these top-rated compacts offer long wear, lightweight formulas, and skin-loving benefits like SPF—all at affordable prices. Say goodbye to oily patches and hello to flawless skin with these everyday must-haves.

Get that picture-perfect matte look with Maybelline’s best-selling Fit Me Compact. This compact powder is designed especially for Indian skin tones, giving you a smooth, poreless finish that stays put.

Key Features:

SPF 32: Protects your skin from sun damage during daily exposure.

Mattifies and Minimizes Pores: Gives a flawless, airbrushed look.

Lightweight & Breathable Texture: Great for daily use, even in humid weather.

Shine Control: Ideal for oily and combination skin.

Not suitable for very dry skin as it may cling to dry patches.

Lakme’s Forever Matte Compact delivers an oil-free look that lasts through your 9-to-5 routine. It’s budget-friendly and perfect for everyday touch-ups to keep your makeup fresh and smooth.

Key Features:

Smooth Matte Finish: Keeps skin shine-free for hours.

Sleek, Travel-Friendly Packaging: Easy to carry in your handbag.

Blends Easily: Glides onto skin without looking cakey.

Dermatologically Tested: Safe for sensitive skin types.

Limited shade options may not suit all Indian skin tones.

A true drugstore gem, the FACES CANADA Weightless Compact offers an ultra-smooth finish. It not only controls oil but also helps blur fine lines, making your skin look photo-ready anytime.

Key Features:

Weightless Formula: Feels light and comfortable on the skin.

Enriched with Vitamin E & Shea Butter: Nourishes while mattifying.

No Chalky Effect: Gives a natural, second-skin feel.

Suitable for Daily Use: Keeps makeup fresh without touch-ups.

The puff included may not be of premium quality—best used with a brush or sponge.

For long days and longer wear, SUGAR POP’s Ultra-Matte Compact is your perfect partner. It comes with UV protection and a long-wear matte finish that doesn’t budge, even on sweaty days.

Key Features:

Ultra-Matte Finish: Controls shine without drying out your skin.

Built-in UV Protection: Keeps your skin safe during outdoor wear.

Long-Wearing Formula: Stays on for hours without the need to reapply.

Lightweight on Skin: Doesn’t clog pores or feel heavy.

The ultra-matte texture may not be ideal for dry or mature skin types.

Get That Shine-Free Glow on a Budget

Compact powders are the unsung heroes of every makeup routine. From blotting away unwanted shine to setting your base for all-day wear, these four under-budget picks on Myntra are perfect for anyone who wants a flawless finish without the premium price tag. Whether you're heading to work, a party, or just need a reliable touch-up in your bag, these compacts from Maybelline, Lakme, FACES CANADA, and SUGAR POP deliver on quality, coverage, and affordability.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.