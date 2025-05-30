trendingNowenglish2903690https://zeenews.india.com/top-deals/personal-care/top-4-compact-powders-under-299-that-give-you-a-flawless-finish-2903690.html
NewsPersonal-care
COMPACT POWDER FOR OILY SKIN

Top 4 Compact Powders Under ₹ 299 That Give You a Flawless Finish

Stay shine-free all day with these 4 affordable compact powders from Myntra. With SPF, matte finish, and lightweight textures, they’re ideal for daily wear and perfect for oily or combination skin.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 30, 2025, 01:26 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us
Top 4 Compact Powders Under ₹ 299 That Give You a Flawless Finish Image Source: Freepik.com

Looking for that shine-free, soft-matte finish without spending a fortune? These under-budget compact powders on Myntra are exactly what your makeup kit needs. Whether you’re aiming to beat the summer sweat, set your foundation, or get a natural glow on the go, these top-rated compacts offer long wear, lightweight formulas, and skin-loving benefits like SPF—all at affordable prices. Say goodbye to oily patches and hello to flawless skin with these everyday must-haves.

Maybelline: New York Fit Me Matte + Poreless SPF 32 Compact Powder

Image Source: Myntra.com


Order Now

Get that picture-perfect matte look with Maybelline’s best-selling Fit Me Compact. This compact powder is designed especially for Indian skin tones, giving you a smooth, poreless finish that stays put.

Key Features:

  • SPF 32: Protects your skin from sun damage during daily exposure.
  • Mattifies and Minimizes Pores: Gives a flawless, airbrushed look.
  • Lightweight & Breathable Texture: Great for daily use, even in humid weather.
  • Shine Control: Ideal for oily and combination skin.
  •  Not suitable for very dry skin as it may cling to dry patches.

Lakme: Forever Matte Compact

Image Source: Myntra.com


Order Now

Lakme’s Forever Matte Compact delivers an oil-free look that lasts through your 9-to-5 routine. It’s budget-friendly and perfect for everyday touch-ups to keep your makeup fresh and smooth.

Key Features:

  • Smooth Matte Finish: Keeps skin shine-free for hours.
  • Sleek, Travel-Friendly Packaging: Easy to carry in your handbag.
  • Blends Easily: Glides onto skin without looking cakey.
  • Dermatologically Tested: Safe for sensitive skin types.
  • Limited shade options may not suit all Indian skin tones.

FACES CANADA: Weightless Stay Matte Compact

Image Source: Myntra.com


Order Now

A true drugstore gem, the FACES CANADA Weightless Compact offers an ultra-smooth finish. It not only controls oil but also helps blur fine lines, making your skin look photo-ready anytime.

Key Features:

  • Weightless Formula: Feels light and comfortable on the skin.
  • Enriched with Vitamin E & Shea Butter: Nourishes while mattifying.
  • No Chalky Effect: Gives a natural, second-skin feel.
  • Suitable for Daily Use: Keeps makeup fresh without touch-ups.
  • The puff included may not be of premium quality—best used with a brush or sponge.

SUGAR POP: Ultra-matte UV Protection Longwear Compact

Image Source: Myntra.com


Order Now

For long days and longer wear, SUGAR POP’s Ultra-Matte Compact is your perfect partner. It comes with UV protection and a long-wear matte finish that doesn’t budge, even on sweaty days.

Key Features:

  • Ultra-Matte Finish: Controls shine without drying out your skin.
  • Built-in UV Protection: Keeps your skin safe during outdoor wear.
  • Long-Wearing Formula: Stays on for hours without the need to reapply.
  • Lightweight on Skin: Doesn’t clog pores or feel heavy.
  • The ultra-matte texture may not be ideal for dry or mature skin types.

Get That Shine-Free Glow on a Budget

Compact powders are the unsung heroes of every makeup routine. From blotting away unwanted shine to setting your base for all-day wear, these four under-budget picks on Myntra are perfect for anyone who wants a flawless finish without the premium price tag. Whether you're heading to work, a party, or just need a reliable touch-up in your bag, these compacts from Maybelline, Lakme, FACES CANADA, and SUGAR POP deliver on quality, coverage, and affordability.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK