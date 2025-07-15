Top 4 Eyeliners Reviewed: Long-Lasting

Eyeliners come in a range of colors, with black and brown being the most common, while colored or metallic options are used for creative or bold looks. Smudge-proof and waterproof formulas are popular for long-lasting wear. Overall, eyeliner is a versatile makeup product that plays a crucial role in eye definition and expression.

This eyeliner from Maybelline is built for those who demand intensity and durability. With its bold black pigment and pen-style applicator, it allows for precise, clean lines that stay sharp all day—and beyond. It promises up to 48 hours of smudge-proof wear, making it ideal for long events, travel, or days when you don’t want to worry about touch-ups.

Key Features:

Pen-style applicator for easy, precise control

Deep black color for a dramatic effect

Waterproof and smudge-proof for up to 48 hours

Suitable for all skin types, including oily lids

May be difficult to remove without an oil-based cleanser

The tip may dry out if not stored properly

Not ideal for beginners due to quick-dry formula

This fun and affordable eyeliner from Swiss Beauty adds a touch of sparkle to your look. It’s perfect for festive makeup or a night out, combining the ease of a sketch pen with glitter-infused pigment. The formula dries quickly and resists smudging, making it a great choice for those who want both glam and reliability.

Key Features:

Glitter finish for a playful, eye-catching effect

Waterproof and quick-drying

Sketch-pen format for easy application

Lightweight formula that doesn’t feel heavy on the lids

Glitter may not suit everyday or professional looks

Can flake slightly after extended wear

May require multiple swipes for full opacity

Renee’s Holographic Eyeliner is designed for makeup lovers who like to stand out. With a multidimensional finish that shifts colors under different lighting, it adds a futuristic touch to any eye look. The formula is smudge-proof, long-wearing, and enriched with ingredients that make it comfortable for prolonged use.

Key Features:

Holographic shine that shifts between colors

Long-lasting and water-resistant

Smooth application with fine-tip brush

Unique look for parties, events, or creative makeup

Not ideal for subtle or everyday makeup styles

May not show up well on very dark skin tones without a primer

Slightly more expensive compared to basic liners

Created by makeup artist Parul Garg, this eyeliner blends glamour with skincare. It offers a rich shimmer in jewel tones, combined with nourishing argan oil that keeps the delicate eye area hydrated. It’s a great choice for anyone who wants makeup that not only looks good but also feels gentle on the skin.

Key Features:

Infused with argan oil for a smooth, hydrating glide

Available in vibrant, shimmery shades like Emerald, Sapphire, and Amethyst

Smudge-proof formula with a metallic finish

Great for festive occasions or bold makeup looks

Limited to shimmer finishes—no matte option

May require touch-ups after 6–8 hours

Not ideal for very precise or thin lines

Eyeliner is more than just a cosmetic—it's a powerful tool for self-expression and eye definition. Whether you're aiming for a sharp wing, a soft shimmer, or a bold, graphic look, the right eyeliner can elevate your entire makeup routine. With options ranging from long-lasting pens to glitter-infused pencils and nourishing formulas, today’s eyeliners cater to every preference and occasion. However, it's important to choose based on your needs—waterproof for all-day wear, shimmer for festive looks, or nourishing ingredients for comfort. Ultimately, eyeliner is about enhancing your natural features while allowing you to express your unique style with confidence.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.