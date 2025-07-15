Top 4 Eyeliners Reviewed: Long-Lasting
Eyeliner is a key cosmetic used to define and accentuate the eyes by outlining the lash lines. It enhances eye shape, adds depth, and can dramatically change a makeup look—from subtle and natural to bold and dramatic. Available in various forms such as pencil, liquid, gel, and felt-tip pens, each type offers different levels of precision and finish.
Eyeliners come in a range of colors, with black and brown being the most common, while colored or metallic options are used for creative or bold looks. Smudge-proof and waterproof formulas are popular for long-lasting wear. Overall, eyeliner is a versatile makeup product that plays a crucial role in eye definition and expression.
1. Maybelline New York – Tattoo 48H Long Lasting Smudge-Proof Pen Eyeliner
This eyeliner from Maybelline is built for those who demand intensity and durability. With its bold black pigment and pen-style applicator, it allows for precise, clean lines that stay sharp all day—and beyond. It promises up to 48 hours of smudge-proof wear, making it ideal for long events, travel, or days when you don’t want to worry about touch-ups.
Key Features:
- Pen-style applicator for easy, precise control
- Deep black color for a dramatic effect
- Waterproof and smudge-proof for up to 48 hours
- Suitable for all skin types, including oily lids
- May be difficult to remove without an oil-based cleanser
- The tip may dry out if not stored properly
- Not ideal for beginners due to quick-dry formula
2. SWISS BEAUTY – Eye Sparkle Waterproof Sketch Eyeliner
This fun and affordable eyeliner from Swiss Beauty adds a touch of sparkle to your look. It’s perfect for festive makeup or a night out, combining the ease of a sketch pen with glitter-infused pigment. The formula dries quickly and resists smudging, making it a great choice for those who want both glam and reliability.
Key Features:
- Glitter finish for a playful, eye-catching effect
- Waterproof and quick-drying
- Sketch-pen format for easy application
- Lightweight formula that doesn’t feel heavy on the lids
- Glitter may not suit everyday or professional looks
- Can flake slightly after extended wear
- May require multiple swipes for full opacity
3. Renee – Holographic Long Lasting Eyeliner
Renee’s Holographic Eyeliner is designed for makeup lovers who like to stand out. With a multidimensional finish that shifts colors under different lighting, it adds a futuristic touch to any eye look. The formula is smudge-proof, long-wearing, and enriched with ingredients that make it comfortable for prolonged use.
Key Features:
- Holographic shine that shifts between colors
- Long-lasting and water-resistant
- Smooth application with fine-tip brush
- Unique look for parties, events, or creative makeup
- Not ideal for subtle or everyday makeup styles
- May not show up well on very dark skin tones without a primer
- Slightly more expensive compared to basic liners
4. Parul Garg – Hi-Shimmer Eyeliner Enriched With Argan Oil
Created by makeup artist Parul Garg, this eyeliner blends glamour with skincare. It offers a rich shimmer in jewel tones, combined with nourishing argan oil that keeps the delicate eye area hydrated. It’s a great choice for anyone who wants makeup that not only looks good but also feels gentle on the skin.
Key Features:
- Infused with argan oil for a smooth, hydrating glide
- Available in vibrant, shimmery shades like Emerald, Sapphire, and Amethyst
- Smudge-proof formula with a metallic finish
- Great for festive occasions or bold makeup looks
- Limited to shimmer finishes—no matte option
- May require touch-ups after 6–8 hours
- Not ideal for very precise or thin lines
Eyeliner is more than just a cosmetic—it's a powerful tool for self-expression and eye definition. Whether you're aiming for a sharp wing, a soft shimmer, or a bold, graphic look, the right eyeliner can elevate your entire makeup routine. With options ranging from long-lasting pens to glitter-infused pencils and nourishing formulas, today’s eyeliners cater to every preference and occasion. However, it's important to choose based on your needs—waterproof for all-day wear, shimmer for festive looks, or nourishing ingredients for comfort. Ultimately, eyeliner is about enhancing your natural features while allowing you to express your unique style with confidence.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
