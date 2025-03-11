Top 4 Kajals You Should Try – Long-Lasting, Smudge-Proof, and Ideal for Every Look

That's why we've chosen the top four kajals on Flipkart that claim long-wear, intense pigmentation, and smudge-proof staying power. Let's have a closer look at their features, advantages, and even one disadvantage of each, so you can make an informed decision!

1. Lakmé 9 to 5 Kajal Twin Pack: A Daily Essential

Lakmé is a brand one can rely on in the beauty sector, and its 9 to 5 Kajal Twin Pack is ideal for someone who requires a long-lasting, intense kajal to be worn daily. It has a deep black color, providing a stay of up to 24 hours, making it a tried and trusted product.

Key Features:

24-hour stay: Your eyes will be defined throughout the day.

Deep black pigmentation—rich color for dramatic eyes.

Twin Pack: Double the value for your money.

Smudge-proof & waterproof—ideal for wear day to day.

It feels slightly dry to put on, so you might need to put it on twice to glide smoothly.

2. MAYBELLINE NEW YORK Call Me Colossal Kit—The Ultimate Eye Makeup Kit

If you’re looking for a complete eye makeup package, the Maybelline Call Me Colossal Kit is your go-to choice. This kit includes mascara, bold liner, and micellar water to remove it all at the end of the day. Ideal for those who love experimenting with their eye looks.

Key Features:

Complete eye kit: Kajal, liner, mascara, and micellar water.

Highly pigmented kajal gives a deep black finish.

Waterproof & smudge-proof—long-lasting all day long.

Value for money—a whole eye package in one kit.

The liner would dry slowly, so you need to be patient before you blink.

3. FACES CANADA Magneteys Kajal—Smudge-Free Perfection

FACES Canada is famous for its great makeup, and their Magneteys Kajal is not an exception as well. Long-wear formula created, the kajal gives a dramatic and defined effect with its water-resistant and smudge-proof finish.

Key Features:

24-hour long stay does not require touch-ups.

Fade-proof formula stands firm for a fresh look.

Deep black—ideal for dramatic and subtle looks.

Water-resistant: prevents sweat and humidity.

It is not as creamy as some of the other kajals and therefore slightly less smooth to apply.

4. Mamaearth Charcoal Black Long Stay Kajal: Natural Goodness for Your Eyes

Mamaearth introduces skincare goodness to makeup with its Charcoal Black Long Stay Kajal. With Vitamin C and Chamomile infused within it, this kajal not only outlines your eyes but also moisturizes them, making it perfect for sensitive eyes.

Key Features:

Vitamin C & chamomile-enriched—helps to soothe the eyes.

11-hour smudge-proof wear: Makes the eyes look fresh.

Waterproof finish: resists sweat and tears.

Charcoal Black Shade: Creates a deep, dark black look.

It lasts for 11 hours, which is great, but some competitors are offering longer wear.

Depending on your needs and preferences, choose the perfect kajal. Whatever you require—daylong wear, a full-eye makeup set, smudge-proof perfection, or a moisturizing formula—there's something in this collection for everyone. Lakmé 9 to 5 Kajal Twin Pack is ideal for daily use, or the Maybelline Call Me Colossal Kit provides all-in-one eye makeup convenience. For longevity lovers, FACES CANADA Magneteys Kajal can be a great option, and if you are a person seeking natural ingredients, Mamaearth Charcoal Black Kajal can be the best option. Regardless of your style, all the kajals mentioned above are available on Flipkart; hence, shopping is convenient and trouble-free.

