Top 4 Lip Balms to Keep Your Lips Soft, Hydrated & Beautiful
During the Big Fashion Festival Sale, it's the perfect time to stock up on hydrating and tinted lip balms that care for your lips while adding a touch of color and shine. With top brands offering up to 40–50% off, you can grab everything from natural, chemical-free formulas to SPF-infused and tinted variants.
Whether you're looking for a daily essential, a subtle lip tint, or a heavy-duty lip repair balm, there's a product for every need and budget during this limited-time event.
1. Lakme Lip Love Chapstick SPF 15 Lip Care
Image Source: Myntra
Lakme’s Lip Love Chapstick is a trusted favorite for everyday lip care. It combines moisture and sun protection with SPF 15, making it perfect for daily use. With a soft texture and a mild tint, it not only hydrates dry lips but also adds a touch of color and shine. Ideal for those who are looking for a no-fuss, effective lip balm with added UV protection.
Key Features:
- SPF 15 for sun protection
- Provides 4–5 hours of moisture
- Available in various soft tints
- Lightweight and pocket-friendly
- Ideal for daily wear and all skin types
- May require frequent reapplication
- Color payoff is very light (not suitable for bold lip looks)
- Not 100% natural or chemical-free
2. Seven Seas Hydra Touch Strawberry Long Lasting Non-Sticky Lip Balm
Image Source: Myntra
The Seven Seas Hydra Touch Lip Balm in Strawberry is a fruit-flavored moisturizing balm designed to provide long-lasting hydration without any sticky residue. With a lightweight formula and a sweet berry scent, this balm glides smoothly and is perfect for daily use. It keeps lips soft, supple, and slightly glossy — all without the heavy feel.
Key Features:
- Non-sticky formula for comfortable wear
- Sweet strawberry scent for a refreshing feel
- Long-lasting hydration for dry lips
- Travel-friendly tube packaging
- Adds a natural, soft shine
- Scented formula may not suit sensitive users
- No SPF or tint
- May not offer intense repair for severely chapped lips
3. Renee Lip Fix Lip Balm
Image Source: Myntra
Renee’s Lip Fix Lip Balm is a multi-functional lip care product that not only moisturizes but also helps prep the lips for makeup. Formulated with natural butters and oils, it deeply hydrates, making it a great choice for dry or pigmented lips. Lightweight and quick-absorbing, this balm is a must-have for pre-lipstick prep or standalone hydration.
Key Features:
- Enriched with shea butter, jojoba, and almond oil
- Can be used as a lip primer or standalone balm
- Lightweight and non-greasy texture
- Helps smoothen and prep lips for lipstick
- Suitable for both men and women
- No tint or flavor (may feel plain for some users)
- Lacks SPF protection
- Slightly higher price compared to basic balms
4. Hilary Rhoda Natural Moisture Magic Color Lip Balm
Image Source: Myntra
Hilary Rhoda’s Moisture Magic Lip Balm is a fun twist on classic lip care, offering a color-changing formula that adapts to your body’s pH for a personalized tint. Infused with moisturizing ingredients, it nourishes lips while giving them a natural rosy hue. A great option for those who want hydration with a hint of magic and color.
Key Features:
- Color-changing tint based on pH level
- Moisturizing formula with a soft, glossy finish
- Dual benefit: lip care + light makeup
- Compact and travel-friendly
- Perfect for minimal makeup lovers
- Color may vary from user to user
- No SPF protection
- Doesn’t offer intense repair for very dry lips
Lip balm is a year-round essential, and this Big Fashion Festival Sale makes it easier than ever to get your hands on high-quality products without overspending. Whether you're treating dry, chapped lips or just want a glossy, natural look, this is the best time to explore new brands or stock up on your favorites. Don’t miss the chance to give your lips the care they deserve at festival-friendly prices—shop now and save big!
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
