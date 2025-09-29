Top 4 Matte and Long-Lasting Lipsticks to Try in 2025

Whether you're looking for everyday neutrals, festive reds, or long-lasting liquid lipsticks, this sale caters to every skin tone and occasion. Additional perks such as combo offers, BOGO deals, and cashback options make this the perfect time to stock up.

The RENEE Colorlock Crayon Lipstick is designed for bold color payoff and comfort. With its transfer-proof formula, this crayon lipstick delivers intense pigmentation that stays put for hours. Infused with SPF20, it provides added sun protection, making it a smart choice for daily wear. The crayon format ensures easy, precise application—no lip liner needed.

Key Features:

Transfer-proof & long-lasting wear

SPF20 for added sun protection

Rich, velvety texture that glides smoothly

Crayon format for easy application

Available in a variety of flattering shades

Needs a good makeup remover to take off

May feel slightly drying after long hours

Limited shades compared to other brands

The L.A. Girl Lip Haze is a dream come true for those who love a soft-matte, blurred lip look. This lightweight formula offers a whipped, airy texture that blends effortlessly on the lips, giving a hazy, smooth finish. Perfect for those who prefer a subtle, modern aesthetic without sacrificing color intensity.

Key Features:

Blurring effect for a soft, diffused finish

Feather-light formula for comfortable wear

Smooth, mousse-like texture

Vegan & cruelty-free

Ideal for gradient lip looks

Not completely transfer-proof

May require touch-ups after meals

Lighter shades may need layering for full opacity

The NAFTUN BEAUTY Creme Matte Liquid Lipstick combines the best of both worlds: the softness of a crème formula and the matte finish beauty lovers adore. It offers full coverage in a single swipe and dries down to a comfortable matte that doesn't flake. Ideal for those who want luxury on a budget.

Key Features:

Creamy yet matte finish for all-day comfort

High color payoff with just one coat

Lightweight and non-sticky formula

Designed for Indian skin tones

Paraben-free and skin-friendly

Not waterproof or food-proof

Can settle into fine lines if lips aren't prepped

Lesser-known brand with limited availability

From the UK-based cult favorite brand, the Makeup Revolution Air Blur Liquid Lipstick is designed to feel like air and last for hours. Its soft-matte finish creates a plush lip look without any heaviness. The formula is enriched with hydrating ingredients to ensure that the lips don’t feel parched or cracked, even after long wear.

Key Features:

Air-light texture that feels weightless

Soft matte finish for a plush, modern look

Long-lasting formula, perfect for all-day wear

Available in trendy, fashion-forward shades

Vegan & cruelty-free

Can emphasize dry patches on chapped lips

Takes a few minutes to fully set

With massive discounts, wide variety, and premium brands all in one place, the Big Fashion Festival Sale is the ultimate destination for lipstick lovers. Don’t miss this chance to elevate your beauty game without breaking the bank. Whether you're experimenting with new shades or restocking your favorites, now is the time to swipe, shop, and shine!

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.