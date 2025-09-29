Top 4 Matte and Long-Lasting Lipsticks to Try in 2025
The Big Fashion Festival Sale brings an exciting opportunity for beauty enthusiasts to refresh their makeup kits with top-quality lipsticks at unbeatable prices. From luxurious matte finishes to vibrant glossy shades, major brands like Maybelline, Lakmé, MAC, L’Oréal, and more are offering deep discounts on their best-selling lip products.
Whether you're looking for everyday neutrals, festive reds, or long-lasting liquid lipsticks, this sale caters to every skin tone and occasion. Additional perks such as combo offers, BOGO deals, and cashback options make this the perfect time to stock up.
1. RENEE Colorlock Transfer Not SPF20 Crayon Lipstick
Image Source: Myntra
The RENEE Colorlock Crayon Lipstick is designed for bold color payoff and comfort. With its transfer-proof formula, this crayon lipstick delivers intense pigmentation that stays put for hours. Infused with SPF20, it provides added sun protection, making it a smart choice for daily wear. The crayon format ensures easy, precise application—no lip liner needed.
Key Features:
- Transfer-proof & long-lasting wear
- SPF20 for added sun protection
- Rich, velvety texture that glides smoothly
- Crayon format for easy application
- Available in a variety of flattering shades
- Needs a good makeup remover to take off
- May feel slightly drying after long hours
- Limited shades compared to other brands
2. L.A. Girl Lip Haze Blurring Soft Matte Lipstick
Image Source: Myntra
The L.A. Girl Lip Haze is a dream come true for those who love a soft-matte, blurred lip look. This lightweight formula offers a whipped, airy texture that blends effortlessly on the lips, giving a hazy, smooth finish. Perfect for those who prefer a subtle, modern aesthetic without sacrificing color intensity.
Key Features:
- Blurring effect for a soft, diffused finish
- Feather-light formula for comfortable wear
- Smooth, mousse-like texture
- Vegan & cruelty-free
- Ideal for gradient lip looks
- Not completely transfer-proof
- May require touch-ups after meals
- Lighter shades may need layering for full opacity
3. NAFTUN BEAUTY Creme Matte Liquid Lipstick
Image Source: Myntra
The NAFTUN BEAUTY Creme Matte Liquid Lipstick combines the best of both worlds: the softness of a crème formula and the matte finish beauty lovers adore. It offers full coverage in a single swipe and dries down to a comfortable matte that doesn't flake. Ideal for those who want luxury on a budget.
Key Features:
- Creamy yet matte finish for all-day comfort
- High color payoff with just one coat
- Lightweight and non-sticky formula
- Designed for Indian skin tones
- Paraben-free and skin-friendly
- Not waterproof or food-proof
- Can settle into fine lines if lips aren't prepped
- Lesser-known brand with limited availability
4. Makeup Revolution London Air Blur Soft Matte Long Lasting Liquid Lipstick
Image Source: Myntra
From the UK-based cult favorite brand, the Makeup Revolution Air Blur Liquid Lipstick is designed to feel like air and last for hours. Its soft-matte finish creates a plush lip look without any heaviness. The formula is enriched with hydrating ingredients to ensure that the lips don’t feel parched or cracked, even after long wear.
Key Features:
- Air-light texture that feels weightless
- Soft matte finish for a plush, modern look
- Long-lasting formula, perfect for all-day wear
- Available in trendy, fashion-forward shades
- Vegan & cruelty-free
- Can emphasize dry patches on chapped lips
- Takes a few minutes to fully set
With massive discounts, wide variety, and premium brands all in one place, the Big Fashion Festival Sale is the ultimate destination for lipstick lovers. Don’t miss this chance to elevate your beauty game without breaking the bank. Whether you're experimenting with new shades or restocking your favorites, now is the time to swipe, shop, and shine!
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
