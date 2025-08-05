Top 4 Moisturisers to Glow This Season: Shop Myntra Right to Fashion Sale

It is shower time for a new, glowing skin with the most effective moisturiser! Just live on the 31st July 2025, Myntra has put on a Right to Fashion sale where you can find the best skincare products that nourish, hydrate, and glow. Dry, dull, or sun damage; whichever of these dermal conditions, these time-tested creams contain ingredients such as Vitamin C, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and SPF to ensure fresh and dewy skin. Easy to carry, non-irritating on the skin, and able to be used daily, these are the moisturisers that would fit any skin, budget, and lifestyle. Now we will locate your next skin savior.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

Incorporating niacinamide and peptides, Foxtale Vitamin C Super Glow moisturiser is a small but mighty face cream that can help brighten skin and reduce dark spots, and add a glow to your skin during the day. On the go or in between trips, when your skin needs a kick of new life, is best!

Key Features:

Vitamin C + niacinamide for brightening

Peptides support skin elasticity

Ultra-light hydration in a 15 ml size

Quick-absorbing, non-greasy texture

Travel-friendly small tub

The mini size may run out quickly with daily use.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

A peptide-charged, long-lasting gel moisturiser by Foxtale relies on hyaluronic acid to provide skin with moisture without weighing it down. It has a cool and refreshing feel like gel on your skin, which is just ideal during summer or when you want a light layer after cleansing.

Key Features:

Hyaluronic acid for deep hydration

Gel texture, non-greasy finish

Suitable for oily and combination skin

Cools and soothes on application

Large 100 g tub for daily use

It may feel sticky in humid climates before full absorption.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

Aqualogica Glow Jello moisturiser is a jelly-like, non-sticky textured moisturiser with added Vitamin C and papaya to exfoliate the skin and brighten. It runs, bouncy, lightweight, and moisturizes, but not oily; perfect to use during the day or under sunscreen.

Key Features:

Vitamin C + papaya extract for glow

Jelly‑like texture absorbs quickly

Hydrates while gently exfoliating

Light and non-greasy finish

Vegan, cruelty-free formulation

Not ideal for very dry skin due to lighter hydration.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

Lakme Peach Milk moisturizer is a moisturizer with peach milk extract added to it that also contains SPF 24. It moisturizes and imparts a bit of radiance to the skin and protects it against sun damage during daily commutes or short stays in windows-a good option with women who travel frequently or work outdoors.

Key Features:

SPF 24 sun protection built-in

Peach milk adds softness and glow

Creamy yet non-heavy finish

Suitable under makeup or for bare skin

Trusted brand with skin-safe formulation

SPF 24 is basic—may need reapplication outdoors for extended sun exposure.

Be it a luminous complexion, hydrating dehydrated skin, or starting your day with an act of sun protection, our moisturisers have the power to enhance your complexion, without feeling or fuss. These are well represented in the range of vitamin boosted glow creams produced by Foxtale and a light and non-greasy gel formulation by Aqualogics, as well as a combination moisturising SPF made available by Lakme, catering to each skin type. And there is no better time and place right now since the Right to Fashion Sale by Myntra is live today, as of 31st July 2025, and it is the most affordable time to get your skincare kit upgraded. Because your skin deserves the best care, give it the hydration and the protection that it needs-- get glowing and glowing confidently.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.