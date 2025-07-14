Top 4 Moisturizers Under Rs.500 Suitable for Oily Acne-Prone Skin

Choosing the right moisturizer can be a great task, especially for oily acne-prone skin. Your skin wants hydration, but without the heavy, greasy feel or unwanted shine. Oily skin also needs moistures and skipping it can actually lead to more oil production. Amazon has brought you the top 4 moisturizers that can hydrate, nourish and make your oily skin feel healthy.

This moisturizer is specifically for those with oily or combination skin who want hydration without the heaviness. It helps to keep your skin balanced and fresh throughout the day.

Key Features:-

It has an 8+ hours shine control formula.

Niacinamide helps improve overall skin tone and reduce the appearance of pores.

The Azelaic acid pearls gently refine skin texture and target blemishes.

Non-comedogenic & lightweight – Won’t clog pores or feel heavy on the skin.

However, it lacks deep moisturization for dry areas

This Lightweight Oil-Free moisturizer creates a perfect balance of hydration and nourishment for oily skin. It delivers essential hydration without overwhelming the skin and resisting further oil production.

Key Features:-

The moisturiser feels weightless and non-sticky.

It provides 72-hour hydration to the skin.

The Non-comedogenic formula won’t clog pores or trigger breakouts.

It is also suitable for sensitive skin.

However, the Hydration might not last 72 hours on its own.

Dot & Key Niacinamide + CICA Oil-Free Moisturizer is a gentle moisturizer created specially for acne-prone, oily, and sensitive skin. It targets post-acne marks and inflammation without adding extra shine.

Key Features:-

The presence of niacinamide helps fade dark spots, acne marks, and evens out skin tone.

The extracts of CICA calms redness and soothes irritated skin.

This oil-free & lightweight formula is perfect for daily use, even in hot or humid climates.

Its mattifying finish controls shine without dehydrating your skin.

However, it has mild fragrance which may not suit everyone.

The Derma Co. 5% Nia-Ceramide Mattifying Moisturizer is a dermatologist-designed formula made for oily and acne-prone skin. It claims to deliver perfect hydration to the skin while actively repairing the skin barrier and reducing excess oil.

Key Features:-

It has 5% Niacinamide that fades blemishes and regulates sebum production.

The presence of 2% Ceramide helps in strengthening the skin barrier.

Its mattifying formula helps to keep the shine in control.

It has Zinc PCA + Panthenol that controls oil while soothing irritation and inflammation.

However, it has a slightly thicker texture than the other lightweight and gel-based formulas.





Choosing the right formula in a moisturizer for oily skin type is very necessary. With lightweight, oil-free, and non-comedogenic formulas packed with skin-loving ingredients like niacinamide, cica, ceramides, and zinc, you can keep your skin hydrated, balanced, and breakout-free. Shop these items all under Rs.500 on Amazon at Prime Day Sale (July 12 - 14)

