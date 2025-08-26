Top 4 Must-Have Serums For Glowing Skin You Can Grab From Myntra Today
Explore four effective face serums available on Myntra that cater to brightness, hydration, texture correction and clean beauty—all thoughtfully chosen for everyday skincare needs.
The skin you bear can be formulated by the serum you wear. An expertly-effected serum does not splash the skin, but instead fully repairs, illuminates, or protects it at the cellular level. When you want an easier skincare routine and want your skin to get its due, these four well-chosen serums at Myntra should be on your list. The four are based on different concerns and thus, no matter what you seek, whether it is glow, texture correction or hydration, chances are you will find it here.
Lakmé Radiance Serum
Very light-weight but surprisingly efficient, this serum should provide tired and previously dull skin with brightness and even glow. When you are new to skincare or minimalistic-obsessed, it might be worth trying this one.
Key Features:
- Infused with micro-crystals for gentle brightening
- Helps reduce dark spots and uneven skin tone
- Gives the skin a soft radiant finish over time
- Works well as a base under everyday makeup
- Might not suit very sensitive or acne-prone skin
Plum Mandarin Serum
Made of mandarin-packed with vitamin C extracts, this antioxidant dense serum is hydrating as it slowly awakens fatigued skin. Think of this as a shot of glow in a bottle a day.
Key Features:
- Brightens dull skin with consistent use
- Lightweight and easily absorbed by the skin
- Formulated without parabens or sulfates
- Packed with fruit-derived vitamin C for a natural approach
- Might feel sticky on very oily skin types during humid weather
Minimalist Niacinamide Serum
This niacinamide serum is a product you should consider using, especially when an uneven skin texture or frequent breakouts are your issue. It is adored because it makes the skin better in such an easy and effective way.
Key Features:
- Contains 10 percent niacinamide to smooth and clarify
- Balances excess oil production without drying
- Minimises enlarged pores and dark spots
- Free of added fragrance or dyes, suitable for sensitive skin
- May cause mild purging initially for some users
Deyga Beautifying Serum
This hand blended rich mixture of nourishing oils and botanical extracts most suitable on over night application as a reviving serum to lifeless skin. And in case you are a fan of minimalistic, non-manufactured beauty, this serum is a good match.
Key Features:
- Infused with almond, moringa and rosehip oils
- Targets pigmentation, scars and acne spots naturally
- Provides deep overnight nourishment
- Suited for dry to combination skin types
- May feel heavy if used under daytime products
Serums are not merely an addition to your skincare routine; serums are the powerful formulas that are aimed at helping you to change your skin naturally and without any harm. The above four serums have been selected based on considering the various needs, skin types, and preferences among them being scientific-based serums to clean beauty serums. All the products are featured on Myntra, and whether it is the feeling to restock your skincare shelf or experiencing your first serum, you are just one click away. Considerate skincare is just one step ahead of your next conscious decision.
