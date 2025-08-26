Top 4 Must-Have Serums For Glowing Skin You Can Grab From Myntra Today

The skin you bear can be formulated by the serum you wear. An expertly-effected serum does not splash the skin, but instead fully repairs, illuminates, or protects it at the cellular level. When you want an easier skincare routine and want your skin to get its due, these four well-chosen serums at Myntra should be on your list. The four are based on different concerns and thus, no matter what you seek, whether it is glow, texture correction or hydration, chances are you will find it here.

Very light-weight but surprisingly efficient, this serum should provide tired and previously dull skin with brightness and even glow. When you are new to skincare or minimalistic-obsessed, it might be worth trying this one.

Key Features:

Infused with micro-crystals for gentle brightening

Helps reduce dark spots and uneven skin tone

Gives the skin a soft radiant finish over time

Works well as a base under everyday makeup

Might not suit very sensitive or acne-prone skin

Made of mandarin-packed with vitamin C extracts, this antioxidant dense serum is hydrating as it slowly awakens fatigued skin. Think of this as a shot of glow in a bottle a day.

Key Features:

Brightens dull skin with consistent use

Lightweight and easily absorbed by the skin

Formulated without parabens or sulfates

Packed with fruit-derived vitamin C for a natural approach

Might feel sticky on very oily skin types during humid weather

This niacinamide serum is a product you should consider using, especially when an uneven skin texture or frequent breakouts are your issue. It is adored because it makes the skin better in such an easy and effective way.

Key Features:

Contains 10 percent niacinamide to smooth and clarify

Balances excess oil production without drying

Minimises enlarged pores and dark spots

Free of added fragrance or dyes, suitable for sensitive skin

May cause mild purging initially for some users

This hand blended rich mixture of nourishing oils and botanical extracts most suitable on over night application as a reviving serum to lifeless skin. And in case you are a fan of minimalistic, non-manufactured beauty, this serum is a good match.

Key Features:

Infused with almond, moringa and rosehip oils

Targets pigmentation, scars and acne spots naturally

Provides deep overnight nourishment

Suited for dry to combination skin types

May feel heavy if used under daytime products

Serums are not merely an addition to your skincare routine; serums are the powerful formulas that are aimed at helping you to change your skin naturally and without any harm. The above four serums have been selected based on considering the various needs, skin types, and preferences among them being scientific-based serums to clean beauty serums. All the products are featured on Myntra, and whether it is the feeling to restock your skincare shelf or experiencing your first serum, you are just one click away. Considerate skincare is just one step ahead of your next conscious decision.

