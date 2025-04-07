Top 4 Sunscreens: Myntra Fashion Carnival

Sunscreen is no longer a seasonal summer requirement but a day-to-day necessity. Whether it's protecting against harmful UVA/UVB rays or preventing premature aging, the right sunscreen can make its presence felt on your skin care. With the Myntra Fashion Carnival round the corner (April 3–8), it's time to take advantage of excellent-quality sunscreens with skin-care benefits at unbeatable rates. We've chosen four amazing sunscreens for various skin issues and types. Let's glow!

1. The Derma Co. 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ Aqua Gel – 80g

It's designed specifically for oily and acne skin. It is made with 1% hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, deeply moisturizing without clogging pores. Aqua gel texture ensures ultra-light application with absolutely no whitish cast.

Key Features:

SPF 50 PA++++: Multi-spectrum defense against UV rays

1% Hyaluronic Acid: Moisturizes and provides plumpness to the skin

Lightweight Gel: No-sticky texture for oily skin

Fragrance-Free: Ideal for reactive or sensitive skin types

Dermatologically Tested: Suitable for everyday use

Note: May be not hydrating enough for dry skin types.

2. MOODY 7D Hydro Burst Hybrid Water Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++

Need a burst of hydration with your sunscreen? MOODY 7D Hydro Burst contains hyaluronic acid, coconut water, and aloe vera for a hydrating skin experience. With its oil-water hybrid base, it's ideal for combination skin types.

Key Features:

SPF 50 PA+++ : Anti-tan shielded high sun protection

Hyaluronic + Coconut Water: Hydration without heaviness

Aloe Vera: Sensitive skin soothes and cools sun-kissed skin

Non-Sticky Finish: Fast absorption into skin

No White Cast: Invisible, smooth

Note: The oil content may develop a subtle sheen if you have oily skin already.

3. Mamaearth Vitamin C Daily Glow SPF50 PA+++ Sunscreen with Turmeric – 80g

Mamaearth introduces its own natural goodness in the form of this Turmeric and Vitamin C-enriched sunscreen. Suitable for dry skin, it provides a glowing finish while protecting skin from sun damage.

Key Features:

SPF 50 PA+++: Sunburn prevention and pigmentation

Vitamin C: Fades facial complexion and smoothes

Turmeric: Contains natural anti-inflammatory and antioxidant activities

Cream Formula: Moisturizes and defends simultaneously

Dermatologically Tested: For daily use

Note: Cream-based texture may be too oily for hot humid conditions or oily acne-prone skin.

4. Cetaphil Sun SPF 50+ Lightweight Water-Resistant Sunscreen Gel – 50ml

Formulated for delicate skin, this Cetaphil sunscreen contains maximum protection in a light, water-resistant structure. It's rich in vitamin E, guarding skin against free radicals and staying moisturized.

Key Features:

SPF 50+: Maximum sun safety, ideal for outdoor use

Vitamin E: Hydrates and strengthens skin barrier

Water-Resistant: Ideal for swimming or sweating conditions

Light Gel Structure: Ideal to use during sunny weather

Paraben-Free: Suitable for reactive and sensitive skin

Note: Small 50ml packets would soon run out if used daily.

Vitamin creams to gel coolers, your ideal sunscreen is available at a click this Myntra Fashion Carnival 2025 (April 3–8). Not only will these sunscreens protect you, but they also work as skincare products because of powerful ingredients like hyaluronic acid, turmeric, and vitamin E. And, they are all easy to apply, lightweight, and perfect for Indian summers. So, wait no more! Stock the cart with your favorites, and let your skin breathe freely in the sun—all while glowing and guarded.

