Top 4 Sunscreens on Flipkart to Beat the Sun & Protect Your Skin Like a Pro

Searching for a strong sunscreen that guards your skin without patchiness or greasiness? Flipkart offers the best sunscreens to let you enjoy the sun without harm. Whether you are going out to work or for a holiday, your skin needs the best SPF protection. We have narrowed down four top-recommended sunscreens for every skin type—light, invisible, and strong. Let's find your ideal sun protection buddy.

1. Deconstruct Sunscreen - SPF 50 PA+++ Light Gel Sunscreen (50g)

It's ideal for men and women. The SPF 50 PA+++ protection is in light-textured, non-greasy gel form. And the plus point? It has no white cast, so it's great to wear every day under makeup or alone.

Key Features:

SPF 50 PA+++ for broad-spectrum protection

Gel texture – light and non-sticky

Leaves no white cast

Ideal for every skin type

Both men and women can use

It won't moisturize overly dry skin enough.

2. GARNIER Sunscreen - SPF 50 PA++++ Super UV Invisible Serum Sunscreen (30ml)

Garnier Super UV Invisible Serum Sunscreen is a beauty essential. It delivers ultra-high SPF 50 PA++++ protection in a lightweight, serum-like formula. Skincare-like, disappears instantly, and appears wonderful under makeup.

Key Features:

SPF 50 PA++++ - one of the maximum protection

Serum texture - feels like skincare

Invisible finish - no white cast

Good for sensitive skin

Lightweight and convenient to carry around

The 30ml tube would finish in a short time when used regularly.

3. Cetaphil Sunscreen - SPF 50 PA+ Very High Protection Light Gel (50ml)

Cetaphil launches a gentle gel sunscreen with SPF 50 PA+ protection. Sensitive skin, easily blended and without any irritation. Fragrance-free and for oily and combination skin.

Key Features:

SPF 50 PA+ broad-spectrum sun protection

Light gel formula, rapid absorption

Fragrance-free and dermatologist-tested

Safe for sensitive and acne skin

Matte finish, non-greasy feel

PA+ rating is lower than some equal products with PA+++ or PA++++.

4. SunScoop Sunscreen - SPF 50 PA++++ Niacinamide Sunscreen Body Lotion (200ml)

The sunscreen lotion from SunScoop provides complete body protection against the elements. The SPF 50 PA++++ formula enables this sunscreen to protect from UV rays and simultaneously brighten and moisturize your skin through its niacinamide content. The product functions perfectly as a daily use protection during summertime.

Key Features:

SPF 50 PA++++ – excellent UVA/UVB protection

Niacinamide-enriched for skin brightening

24-hour moisturizing

Body-safe use – large 200ml bottle

Non-sticky and rapidly absorbed

It does weigh a little too much on extremely oily skin types.

From gel creams to serum-light textures and body lotions, Flipkart offers it all for every sunscreen need. Whether you need daily protection with no white cast, hydration with SPF, or a compact sunscreen to carry in your bag, these four products have got you covered. Invest in one that suits your skin type and daily routine the best. Head to Flipkart now and choose your favorite SPF shield—because radiant skin starts with smart sun protection.

