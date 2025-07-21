Top Beauty Picks You Must Add To Your Cart Right Now

Whether you're stepping out for brunch, a casual meeting, or a late evening date, the right makeup products can elevate your entire look. From a seamless base to fluttery lashes, these picks offer everything you need to build a reliable everyday kit. We’ve handpicked a few favourites—each with great payoff and practical features—for a look that’s fresh, flattering, and effortless. Grab these cult-loved products from Myntra today and let your makeup routine speak for itself.

Video Courtesy - Myntra

Image Source - Myntra.com



Order Now

If you want a breathable, matte base that blurs pores without feeling heavy, this one's worth exploring. Give your skin a natural, polished finish and consider this your go-to for everyday wear.

Key Features :

Buildable matte coverage that suits normal to oily skin

Infused with SPF for everyday sun protection

Smooth application with a lightweight feel

Minimises the appearance of pores for a filter-like finish

May need touch-ups in humid conditions

Image Source - Myntra.com



Order Now

A warm-toned bronzer that gives your face the perfect sculpted sun-kissed glow. Whether you're contouring or adding warmth, it blends like a dream—worth considering if you love effortless definition.

Key Features :

Matte formula that flatters most Indian skin tones

Easy-to-blend texture for natural-looking warmth

Highly pigmented with buildable payoff

Long-lasting finish that stays put through the day

Slight fallout during application may occur

Image Source - Mynra.com



Order Now

A soft tint that glides on like a cream and leaves a natural flush on your cheeks and lips. If you like minimal makeup, this multi-use product is a must-try for that lit-from-within glow.

Key Features :

Creamy formula with a dewy finish

Easily blendable with fingers or brush

Gives a healthy, fresh pop of colour

Doubles up as a blush and lip stain

Needs reapplication for long-lasting wear

Image Source - Myntra.com



Order Now

A cult-favourite mascara that adds volume and serious length for lashes that look naturally dramatic. If you're aiming for definition without clumping, this one deserves a spot in your kit.

Key Features :

Waterproof formula with long wear

Lifts and fans out lashes beautifully

Flexible brush reaches every lash

Intense black colour enhances volume

Can be slightly difficult to remove at the end of the day

When it comes to beauty, a thoughtfully curated routine makes all the difference. These four products promise quality, ease of use, and dependable results—whether you're new to makeup or a seasoned enthusiast. With each item offering something unique yet essential, this list helps you narrow down your choices while building a kit that works across occasions. Don’t overthink your picks—grab these top beauty products from Myntra and let your everyday look feel polished, confident, and true to you.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.