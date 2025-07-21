Top Beauty Picks You Must Add To Your Cart Right Now
From natural base to statement lashes, these beauty essentials blend performance with ease. Add these bestsellers to your Myntra cart and elevate your daily glam.
Whether you're stepping out for brunch, a casual meeting, or a late evening date, the right makeup products can elevate your entire look. From a seamless base to fluttery lashes, these picks offer everything you need to build a reliable everyday kit. We’ve handpicked a few favourites—each with great payoff and practical features—for a look that’s fresh, flattering, and effortless. Grab these cult-loved products from Myntra today and let your makeup routine speak for itself.
Video Courtesy - Myntra
Maybelline Fit Me Foundation
Image Source - Myntra.com
If you want a breathable, matte base that blurs pores without feeling heavy, this one's worth exploring. Give your skin a natural, polished finish and consider this your go-to for everyday wear.
Key Features :
- Buildable matte coverage that suits normal to oily skin
- Infused with SPF for everyday sun protection
- Smooth application with a lightweight feel
- Minimises the appearance of pores for a filter-like finish
- May need touch-ups in humid conditions
Makeup Revolution Bronzer
Image Source - Myntra.com
A warm-toned bronzer that gives your face the perfect sculpted sun-kissed glow. Whether you're contouring or adding warmth, it blends like a dream—worth considering if you love effortless definition.
Key Features :
- Matte formula that flatters most Indian skin tones
- Easy-to-blend texture for natural-looking warmth
- Highly pigmented with buildable payoff
- Long-lasting finish that stays put through the day
- Slight fallout during application may occur
Swiss Beauty Lip & Cheek Tint
Image Source - Mynra.com
A soft tint that glides on like a cream and leaves a natural flush on your cheeks and lips. If you like minimal makeup, this multi-use product is a must-try for that lit-from-within glow.
Key Features :
- Creamy formula with a dewy finish
- Easily blendable with fingers or brush
- Gives a healthy, fresh pop of colour
- Doubles up as a blush and lip stain
- Needs reapplication for long-lasting wear
Maybelline Lash Sensational Mascara
Image Source - Myntra.com
A cult-favourite mascara that adds volume and serious length for lashes that look naturally dramatic. If you're aiming for definition without clumping, this one deserves a spot in your kit.
Key Features :
- Waterproof formula with long wear
- Lifts and fans out lashes beautifully
- Flexible brush reaches every lash
- Intense black colour enhances volume
- Can be slightly difficult to remove at the end of the day
When it comes to beauty, a thoughtfully curated routine makes all the difference. These four products promise quality, ease of use, and dependable results—whether you're new to makeup or a seasoned enthusiast. With each item offering something unique yet essential, this list helps you narrow down your choices while building a kit that works across occasions. Don’t overthink your picks—grab these top beauty products from Myntra and let your everyday look feel polished, confident, and true to you.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
