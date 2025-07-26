Top Beauty & Skincare Gift Sets to Shop on Myntra’s Grand Festive Days

Want to buy an indulgent, but practical gift? These are the best skincare and fragrance gift sets available in Myntra’s Grand Festive Days and you can best use them on birthdays or for self-care routines or festive surprises. Both nourishing cleansers and energizing shower kits and high-end perfumes are included in this selection, so whoever you are and whatever your budget is, it would be found among these items. The most economical ones can be found below.

This skincare set is perfect for double-cleansing routines. It includes a gentle foaming wash and a rice water cleansing oil that work together to remove makeup, brighten the skin, and refresh your face. Ideal for daily use, it leaves your skin clean, soft, and glowing without feeling dry or tight.

Key Features:

Gentle yet effective daily cleansing set

Rice water helps brighten and clarify skin

Travel-friendly packaging makes it convenient

K-beauty formula with trusted ingredients

Might not suit extremely oily skin types

This unity of a body care kit is enriched by caffeine: body lotion, body scrub, and body wash. Power boost coffe extracts wake you up and make your skin healthier at the same time this makes it ideal as a gift to a loved one or as a pamper session.

Key Features:

Includes body wash, scrub, and lotion

Coffee aroma provides a refreshing boost

Suitable for both men and women

Vegan and cruelty-free formulation

Fragrance may not appeal to non-coffee lovers

This 6-step skincare set aims for glass-like clarity using the power of rice and ceramides. It includes a face wash, toner, emulsion, essence, and cream—each step designed to deeply hydrate and brighten the skin. Perfect for daily use, it helps achieve smooth, glowing, and healthy-looking skin with consistent care.

Key Features:

Complete 6-step skincare regimen

Targets hydration, texture, and brightness

Infused with rice extracts and ceramides

Good for gifting or beginners in skincare

May feel heavy on oily skin in summer

The Paradiso perfumed body lotion with a shower gel are contained in a beautiful gift box. Having the base notes of floral-woody, the luxury trio is an elite present to givers of fragrance lovers.

Key Features:

Signature floral and woody scent

Includes perfume, lotion, and body wash

Premium gift-ready packaging

Ideal for festive or romantic gifting

Scent may be too intense for daily use

So be it a babyshower present, a party box, or a self-gift, these beauty gift sets on Myntra’s Grand Festive Days would fulfill all of your gift-giving needs. These carefully selected choices include everything, such as minimalist skincare to luxurious fragrances, with value and versatility, which makes them the perfect gifts that are as personal as they are practical.

