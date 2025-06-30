Top Blushes to Shop During Myntra Pay Day Sale (1st–6th July)

This sale is the perfect opportunity to grab your favorite shades—from natural pinks to bold corals—at up to 70% off, with additional savings through app-exclusive and bank offers. Elevate your makeup game with just a sweep of color—and a sweet deal!

The KIRO Wonder Wand Multi-Stick is a clean beauty essential that combines skincare and makeup into one smooth, blendable stick. Infused with nourishing ingredients like rosehip, moringa, and avocado oils, this product is designed to glide effortlessly onto cheeks, lips, or lids, giving you a naturally flushed, radiant look. Its creamy texture melts into the skin, making it perfect for achieving a dewy, second-skin finish—without any greasy residue. Ideal for busy mornings or travel, it’s a versatile product that promotes healthy skin while adding a pop of color.

Key Features:

Multi-use stick for cheeks, lips, and eyes

Enriched with rosehip, moringa & avocado oils for skin nourishment

Creamy, blendable formula for a dewy finish

Vegan and cruelty-free

Compact and travel-friendly

Cons:

Not ideal for oily skin types as it adds extra shine

Requires reapplication for long-wear days

The Huda Beauty Blush Filter is a luxurious, liquid blush that offers a soft-focus glow with a radiant finish. Its silky formula blends seamlessly into the skin, creating a natural flush that looks lit-from-within. Designed with skincare-inspired ingredients and light-reflecting pigments, this blush gives your cheeks a luminous boost without feeling heavy or cakey. Whether you’re aiming for a subtle tint or a more sculpted cheek, its buildable formula lets you customize your glow.

Key Features:

Lightweight liquid blush with soft glow effect

Buildable pigment for both subtle and bold looks

Luminous, radiant finish without glitter

Blends easily into foundation or bare skin

Sleek packaging with precision applicator

Cons:

Slightly pricey compared to similar products

May not last long on oily skin without setting powder

True to its name, the Super Dewy Liquid Blush from Makeup Revolution delivers a dewy, natural-looking flush with a fresh and hydrated finish. Perfect for dry or normal skin types, this lightweight blush blends easily with fingers or a brush, adding just the right amount of pigment to enhance your complexion. Available in a range of flattering shades, it’s great for those who want a soft, glowy look that feels like skin.

Key Features:

Ultra-dewy finish ideal for a fresh, youthful glow

Smooth liquid texture that blends effortlessly

Light to medium coverage—buildable as needed

Budget-friendly and beginner-approved

Works well on bare skin or over foundation

Cons:

Dewy texture may emphasize pores or texture

Needs setting if worn for long durations or in humidity

The SUGAR Cloud Nine Glow Blush is a skincare-infused powder blush that does more than just color your cheeks. With niacinamide as a key ingredient, it helps improve skin texture over time while giving you a smooth, radiant flush. The fine powder blends seamlessly, doesn’t feel chalky, and leaves behind a soft sheen—perfect for daily wear. This is a great choice if you love the look of a healthy blush and the benefits of active skincare.

Key Features:

Infused with niacinamide to improve skin over time

Velvety, smooth powder formula with a glow finish

Highly pigmented and easily blendable

Helps blur imperfections while adding color

Suitable for all skin types, including sensitive

Cons:

Can be too pigmented if not applied lightly

Compact doesn’t include a mirror or brush

Whether you’re a fan of radiant liquid formulas, creamy multi-sticks, or skincare-infused powders, blush is the secret weapon for that fresh, lit-from-within glow. With options that nourish, hydrate, and enhance your natural complexion, a good blush can instantly elevate your entire look. And with the Myntra Pay Day Sale happening from 1st to 6th July, now is the perfect time to stock up on your favorites or try something new.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.