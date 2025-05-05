Top Blushes to Try During the Amazon Great Summer Sale

Blush is the secret to that fresh, sun-kissed glow—and with the Amazon Great Summer Sale, it’s easier than ever to find the perfect one at a great price. From liquid to cream to powder formulas, Amazon's summer beauty deals include top picks like MARS, FAE Beauty, Swiss Beauty, and more.

The MARS Liquid Blush Hour is a beautifully crafted blush that gives your cheeks a soft, radiant flush without looking overdone. With its smooth liquid consistency, it blends effortlessly into the skin, offering a seamless, natural finish. Perfect for daily use or special occasions, it’s a favorite among those who love a skin-like glow. Whether you’re going for a no-makeup makeup look or adding a touch of color to full glam, this blush offers buildable pigmentation and a comfortable feel on the skin.

Key Features:

Lightweight Liquid Formula: Feels weightless on the skin.

Buildable Coverage: Control intensity from sheer to bold.

Natural Finish: Offers a soft, skin-like glow.

Might fade faster on oily skin.

Limited shade range for deeper skin tones.

FAE Beauty’s Liquid Lush Blush is where bold meets clean beauty. It delivers rich color payoff while being mindful of skin health—free from harsh ingredients and 100% vegan. The formula melts into the skin like butter and gives a dewy, radiant finish that flatters all skin tones. Designed with inclusivity at its core, this blush works beautifully on deeper and medium complexions, giving you that healthy flush without clogging pores or feeling heavy. It’s the perfect choice for anyone who wants color with conscience.

Key Features:

High-Pigment Liquid Blush: Delivers vibrant color payoff.

Clean, Vegan Formula: Free from parabens, sulfates, and fragrance.

Inclusive Shade Range: Designed for all Indian skin tones.

May be too pigmented for beginners—requires careful blending.

Slightly higher price point compared to drugstore brands.

If you're always on the move, Hilary Rhoda Quick Cream Blush is your go-to. Packaged in a sleek, twist-up stick, this cream blush is designed for quick, no-fuss application. Its creamy texture makes it easy to swipe and blend with your fingers, giving you a fresh pop of color in seconds. Ideal for teens, beginners, or anyone wanting something simple yet effective, this blush delivers natural-looking cheeks without breaking the bank. Plus, it's small enough to toss in your bag for touch-ups anytime.

Key Features:

Cream Stick Format: Simple application with no mess.

Sheer to Medium Coverage: Natural-looking color.

Budget-Friendly: Great option for beginners.

May not last all day—needs reapplication.

Limited color intensity; not ideal for bold looks.

The Swiss Beauty Cheek It Up Blush is a soft powder blush that offers a smooth, blendable texture and a beautiful matte-to-satin finish. It’s designed to give your cheeks a healthy, long-lasting glow that doesn’t look cakey or dry. With good pigmentation and easy application, this blush is perfect for both beginners and everyday makeup lovers. Affordable and effective, it’s a great choice if you’re looking to add a reliable, flattering color to your makeup collection without overspending.

Key Features:

Soft Powder Formula: Easy to apply and blend.

Lightweight Feel: Doesn’t sit heavy on the skin.

Matte-Satin Finish: Gives a natural, healthy glow.

Powder may be slightly chalky on dry skin.

Packaging feels basic and less sturdy.

The Amazon Great Summer Sale is the perfect time to refresh your makeup routine with high-quality blushes that suit every skin tone, style, and budget. Whether you're into the dewy, buildable glow of MARS Liquid Blush Hour, the clean beauty edge of FAE Beauty's Liquid Lush Blush, the effortless convenience of Hilary Rhoda’s Cream Blush, or the affordable reliability of Swiss Beauty Cheek It Up, there’s something for everyone. Take advantage of the amazing discounts and find your perfect summer flush while these deals last.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.