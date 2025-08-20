Top Dry Shampoos to Try

Dry shampoo is a time-saving solution that refreshes your hair without water. It absorbs excess oil, adds volume, and instantly revives greasy roots. Whether you're rushing out or in between washes, dry shampoo can help maintain a clean, lifted look. Myntra’s collection includes options for different hair types, with gentle formulas and lasting fragrance. Choosing the right one from Myntra can simplify your routine while keeping your hair fresh and presentable every day.

This refreshing dry shampoo uses rice starch and tea tree oil to absorb excess oil while calming the scalp. Perfect for in-between wash days, it adds lift without leaving heavy residue behind.

Key features:

Rice starch instantly soaks up grease and buildup at the roots for a clean feel

Tea tree oil calms the scalp and adds a light, natural cooling effect

Leaves hair looking voluminous and freshly styled without water or blow-drying

Clear, lightweight formula suits all hair colors without white cast

Fragrance may feel slightly medicinal if you prefer floral or sweet scents

Infused with the signature "A Thousand Wishes" scent, this dry shampoo refreshes strands while adding a burst of fine fragrance. Ideal for a quick pick-me-up, it adds both body and aroma.

Key features:

Light mist leaves hair smelling luxurious with notes of sparkling champagne and peony

Works best for quick freshening between washes without weighing down strands

Adds subtle volume and movement to limp or second-day hair

Compact 93g bottle fits neatly in handbags or travel kits

Doesn’t target oil control as strongly as powder-based dry shampoos

This dry shampoo from BBlunt revives flat, tired hair by soaking up oil and boosting volume. With its travel-friendly size, it’s great for work, gym, or last-minute touch-ups.

Key features:

Absorbs oil and sweat in minutes to leave hair light and airy

Mild fragrance keeps hair feeling fresh without being overpowering

Gives a slight lift at the roots, perfect for quick styling fixes

Spray nozzle delivers even distribution for fast application on the go

50 ml bottle may run out quickly with frequent use

Specially formulated for dark hair, this dry shampoo eliminates oil while preserving rich color. Infused with argan oil, it leaves hair refreshed, volumized, and lightly scented with a signature aroma.

Key features:

Tinted formula blends into dark roots without leaving behind white residue

Argan oil nourishes strands while absorbing buildup for a soft, touchable finish

Ideal for extending blowouts and adding texture to flat styles

Signature Moroccanoil scent leaves hair smelling clean and elegant

Slight tint may transfer if not fully brushed through post-application

Dry shampoo offers convenience and confidence on busy days. Its oil-absorbing properties and subtle fragrance help you extend your hairstyle and reduce frequent washing. Myntra features top dry shampoo options that suit straight, wavy, or curly hair with lightweight, residue-free application. Whether for travel, post-workout refreshes, or regular touch-ups, a dry shampoo from Myntra keeps your hair feeling clean and looking styled.

