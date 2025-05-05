Top Eyeshadow Palettes to Shop During the Amazon Great Summer Sale

From shimmer and matte finishes to creamy and powder formulas, these eyeshadows are perfect for creating both simple and dramatic looks for summer. Take advantage of the sale to stock up on your favorite shades and make your eyes pop without breaking the bank!

The MARS Blooming Matte & Shimmer Eyeshadow Palette is a versatile, vibrant palette that brings together rich matte shades and shimmery finishes. Perfect for those who love to experiment with their eye makeup, this palette offers a mix of neutral and bold hues to create everything from everyday looks to bold, evening glam. Its blendable, pigmented formula ensures a smooth application and long-lasting wear.

Key Features:

Matte & Shimmer Combo: Offers both soft mattes and glamorous shimmers.

Highly Pigmented: Intense color payoff in a single swipe.

Blendable Formula: Easily blendable, giving you a seamless finish.

Shimmers may have some fallout during application.

Lacks some deeper tones for more dramatic looks.

The Hilary Rhoda Transform Face Palette is a 3-in-1 product that includes eyeshadows, blushes, and highlighters, offering a multi-functional, all-in-one solution. This face palette features a perfect blend of matte and shimmery shadows, alongside complementary blush and highlighter shades. It's ideal for those who prefer a travel-friendly, versatile product for both face and eyes.

Key Features:

Multi-Use Palette: Includes eyeshadows, blush, and highlighter.

Versatile Shades: A balance of warm neutrals and vibrant pops of color.

Compact Design: Perfect for carrying in your bag for quick touch-ups.

Limited shades for deep skin tones.

Highlighter may be too subtle for some.

The Swiss Beauty Lustre Eyeshadow Palette is designed for those who love a radiant, luminous look. It features 12 stunning shades with a mix of matte, shimmer, and satin finishes, providing the ultimate versatility for creating both bold and natural eye looks. The high-pigment shadows blend smoothly and last throughout the day, making this palette a must-have for any beauty lover.

Key Features:

Variety of Finishes: Matte, shimmer, and satin shades for every occasion.

High-Pigment Shades: Excellent color payoff and intensity.

Smooth Texture: Blends easily and evenly across the eyelids.

Some shades may require a primer for better longevity.

A few shimmer shades can have a bit of fallout.

The Glam21 Floral Hues 9 In 1 Eyeshadow Palette brings you nine gorgeous shades in a mix of bold and subtle hues. This palette is all about versatility, offering a blend of matte and shimmer finishes to suit any occasion, from casual daytime looks to sultry evening makeup. The compact palette is perfect for those looking for a range of shades in one place without taking up too much space.

Key Features:

9 Shades in One Palette: Includes both neutral and bold shades.

Variety of Textures: Matte, shimmer, and satin finishes.

Compact & Travel-Friendly: Easy to carry and store.

Limited deep shades for smokier eye looks.

The matte shades may need a bit more blending.

The Amazon Great Summer Sale is the ideal time to refresh your makeup collection with high-quality eyeshadow palettes at unbeatable prices. Whether you’re looking for the versatile MARS Blooming Matte & Shimmer Palette, the multi-functional Hilary Rhoda Transform Face Palette, the radiant shades of Swiss Beauty Lustre Eyeshadow Palette, or the compact Glam21 Floral Hues Palette, there’s something for every eye makeup lover.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.