A good skincare routine starts with the basics, and one of the most essential products for maintaining healthy, glowing skin is a reliable face cleanser. Whether you have oily, dry, or combination skin, using the right cleanser helps remove impurities, dirt, and excess oils, leaving your skin refreshed and clean. With Myntra’s Birthday Blast Sale running from March 1st to 11th, it's the perfect time to grab your favorite face cleansers at discounted prices. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to enhance your skincare regimen while enjoying amazing deals on top skincare brands!

1. BIODERMA Pigmentbio Foaming Cream Brightening Exfoliating Cleanser

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

BIODERMA Pigmentbio Foaming Cream is a brightening and exfoliating facial cleanser designed to improve skin tone and texture. Formulated with a unique combination of gentle exfoliating agents and brightening ingredients, it works effectively to cleanse and remove impurities, while targeting hyperpigmentation and dull skin. This cleanser leaves the skin feeling refreshed, smooth, and radiant without causing irritation. Suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin, it’s an ideal solution for individuals looking to enhance their complexion and reduce dark spots, giving a glowing, even-toned appearance.

Key Features:

Brightening Action: Helps reduce the appearance of dark spots, promoting a luminous and even skin tone.

Gentle Exfoliation: Contains mild exfoliants that help slough off dead skin cells, revealing smoother skin.

Price: It can be more expensive compared to other drugstore cleansers.

Fragrance: Some individuals may find the fragrance a bit strong, although it’s generally considered mild.

2. DOT & KEY Barrier Repair & Hydrating Gentle Face Wash with Ceramides

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

DOT & KEY Barrier Repair & Hydrating Gentle Face Wash with Ceramides is a nourishing and gentle cleanser that’s designed to restore and protect the skin's natural barrier while providing deep hydration. Enriched with ceramides, this face wash helps to replenish the skin’s moisture, leaving it feeling soft and smooth. It effectively removes dirt, oil, and impurities without disrupting the skin's moisture balance, making it ideal for dry, sensitive, or dehydrated skin. This face wash ensures that your skin remains healthy, hydrated, and well-protected from environmental stressors.

Key Features:

Ceramide-Enriched: Formulated with ceramides, it strengthens the skin’s natural barrier and locks in moisture, providing long-lasting hydration.

Gentle Cleansing: Cleanses the skin effectively without stripping it of its natural oils, perfect for dry and sensitive skin types.

Mild Cleansing Action: While it’s gentle, some may find it less effective for heavy makeup removal or deep cleansing.

Packaging: The packaging could be considered basic, and the dispenser may not be ideal for some users who prefer pumps or more controlled dispensing.

3. Chemist at Play 2% Salicylic Acid Oil & Acne Control Face Wash with Azelaic Acid

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Chemist at Play 2% Salicylic Acid Oil & Acne Control Face Wash with Azelaic Acid is a powerful yet gentle facial cleanser formulated to tackle acne and oil control. The 2% salicylic acid penetrates deep into the pores to clear out excess oil and prevent breakouts, while the azelaic acid helps to reduce inflammation and even out skin tone. This face wash is designed to target acne-causing bacteria, control oil production, and promote clearer, smoother skin. Ideal for those with acne-prone or oily skin, it effectively cleanses and treats skin without causing irritation.

Key Features:

2% Salicylic Acid: Provides deep pore cleansing and exfoliation, helping to reduce acne, blackheads, and whiteheads.

Azelaic Acid: Known for its anti-inflammatory and skin-brightening properties, it helps calm irritation and even out skin tone.

Fragrance: Some users may find the fragrance slightly overpowering, though it’s not heavily perfumed.

Requires Consistency: Like most acne treatments, it may take a few weeks of consistent use to see visible results.

4. Pilgrim Vitamin C Gel Face Wash with Kakadu Plum & Lime Pearl

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Pilgrim Vitamin C Gel Face Wash with Kakadu Plum & Lime Pearl is a refreshing and rejuvenating cleanser that brightens and cleanses the skin. Infused with Vitamin C, Kakadu Plum, and Lime Pearl, this face wash helps to remove impurities, excess oil, and dirt while promoting a radiant complexion. The Vitamin C acts as a powerful antioxidant, reducing pigmentation and boosting skin’s natural glow. Kakadu Plum, rich in Vitamin C, helps in brightening and protecting the skin from environmental stressors, while Lime Pearl works to exfoliate and renew skin cells, leaving your skin feeling fresh, smooth, and revitalized.

Key Features:

Vitamin C: Known for its brightening and antioxidant properties, it helps to even out the skin tone and reduce dark spots.

Kakadu Plum: A natural source of Vitamin C, it brightens the skin and protects it from free radical damage.

Mild Exfoliation: While Lime Pearl offers gentle exfoliation, it may not be strong enough for those with very textured or rough skin.

Fragrance: Some users may find the fragrance a bit too strong, though it is generally considered pleasant.

With Myntra’s Birthday Blast Sale running from March 1st to 11th, it’s the perfect opportunity to grab top-quality face cleansers from leading brands at exciting discounts. Don’t miss out on the chance to upgrade your skincare regimen while enjoying amazing deals!

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.