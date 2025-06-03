Top Face Moisturizers to Grab During Myntra End of Reason Sale 2025
The Myntra End of Reason Sale (EORS) is your golden opportunity to upgrade your skincare routine—especially your daily face moisturizer—at unbeatable prices. From lightweight gel creams to barrier-repairing formulations, this season’s top moisturizers cater to every skin type and concern.
With up to 60–80% off, extra bank offers, and limited-time flash deals, you can stock up on skin-loving formulas without straining your wallet. From hydration to healing, now’s the time to shop smart and glow better—only on Myntra EORS, from 31st May to 12th June 2025.
1. DOT & KEY CICA + 5% Niacinamide Spot Reduction Oil-Free Moisturizer
Image Source: Myntra.com
DOT & KEY’s CICA + Niacinamide Moisturizer is crafted for acne-prone and oily skin types. This oil-free formula combines the calming power of CICA (Centella Asiatica) and 5% Niacinamide to reduce acne marks, control excess oil, and strengthen the skin barrier. The lightweight texture absorbs quickly without clogging pores, making it an excellent daily hydrator for blemish-prone skin.
Key Features:
- Oil-free and non-comedogenic
- Contains 5% Niacinamide for brightening and spot reduction
- CICA extract soothes inflammation and redness
- Fast-absorbing gel texture, ideal for oily skin
- Helps balance sebum and reduce breakouts
Cons:
- May not provide enough hydration for dry skin types
- Slightly scented, which may not suit sensitive skin
2. Hyphen Barrier Care Cream For Oily & Combination Skin with Ceramide & Peptide
Image Source: Myntra.com
Hyphen’s Barrier Care Cream is focused on restoring and maintaining a healthy skin barrier. Formulated with ceramides, peptides, and niacinamide, it works to strengthen the skin’s natural defenses, reduce sensitivity, and maintain optimal hydration levels. Though it's nourishing, it feels weightless, making it perfect for oily and combination skin types.
Key Features:
- Ceramides reinforce the skin barrier and lock in moisture
- Peptides promote skin repair and resilience
- Lightweight cream suitable for day and night use
- Fragrance-free and dermatologist-tested
- Ideal for combination, oily, and sensitive skin
Cons:
- Might not deliver instant visible results—better with consistent use
- On the premium side in terms of price
3. MCaffeine 5% Niacinamide + 5% Panthenol & Matcha Tea Oil-Free Anti-Acne Moisturizer
Image Source: Myntra.com
MCaffeine’s Anti-Acne Moisturizer is a powerhouse formula combining niacinamide, panthenol, and matcha tea to target breakouts and calm inflamed skin. This oil-free moisturizer hydrates without greasiness, making it an excellent choice for acne-prone, oily, and sensitive skin. The antioxidant-rich formula also protects skin from environmental stressors.
Key Features:
- 5% Niacinamide brightens and reduces acne scars
- 5% Panthenol hydrates and soothes irritated skin
- Matcha tea provides antioxidant protection
- Non-sticky, quick-absorbing formula
- Silicone and paraben-free
Cons:
- Slight herbal scent may not appeal to everyone
- May not suit very dry skin needing deep moisture
4. Plum Rice Water & Niacinamide Clear Moisturizer Gel Cream
Image Source: Myntra.com
This gel-cream from Plum blends the hydrating benefits of rice water and the skin-brightening properties of niacinamide. With a clear, bouncy texture, it feels refreshing and light on the skin. Designed to improve skin clarity, texture, and tone, it's a favorite for those looking for glow-boosting hydration without heaviness.
Key Features:
- Gel-cream hybrid offers hydration without stickiness
- Rice water helps smooth and brighten skin tone
- Niacinamide refines texture and fades dark spots
- Suitable for normal to oily/combination skin
- Cruelty-free and vegan
Cons:
- Not intensive enough for very dry or mature skin
- Pump packaging may dispense too much product per use
With the Myntra End of Reason Sale (31st May to 12th June 2025), now is the perfect time to invest in dermatologist-approved, skin-friendly formulas like DOT & KEY, Hyphen, MCaffeine, and Plum—at incredible discounts. These products not only offer hydration but also target specific concerns like acne, sensitivity, and dullness. Don’t miss out on these limited-time offers to build a skincare routine that works—and save while you glow!
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.