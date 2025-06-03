Top Face Moisturizers to Grab During Myntra End of Reason Sale 2025

With up to 60–80% off, extra bank offers, and limited-time flash deals, you can stock up on skin-loving formulas without straining your wallet. From hydration to healing, now’s the time to shop smart and glow better—only on Myntra EORS, from 31st May to 12th June 2025.

DOT & KEY’s CICA + Niacinamide Moisturizer is crafted for acne-prone and oily skin types. This oil-free formula combines the calming power of CICA (Centella Asiatica) and 5% Niacinamide to reduce acne marks, control excess oil, and strengthen the skin barrier. The lightweight texture absorbs quickly without clogging pores, making it an excellent daily hydrator for blemish-prone skin.

Key Features:

Oil-free and non-comedogenic

Contains 5% Niacinamide for brightening and spot reduction

CICA extract soothes inflammation and redness

Fast-absorbing gel texture, ideal for oily skin

Helps balance sebum and reduce breakouts

Cons:

May not provide enough hydration for dry skin types

Slightly scented, which may not suit sensitive skin

Hyphen’s Barrier Care Cream is focused on restoring and maintaining a healthy skin barrier. Formulated with ceramides, peptides, and niacinamide, it works to strengthen the skin’s natural defenses, reduce sensitivity, and maintain optimal hydration levels. Though it's nourishing, it feels weightless, making it perfect for oily and combination skin types.

Key Features:

Ceramides reinforce the skin barrier and lock in moisture

Peptides promote skin repair and resilience

Lightweight cream suitable for day and night use

Fragrance-free and dermatologist-tested

Ideal for combination, oily, and sensitive skin

Cons:

Might not deliver instant visible results—better with consistent use

On the premium side in terms of price

MCaffeine’s Anti-Acne Moisturizer is a powerhouse formula combining niacinamide, panthenol, and matcha tea to target breakouts and calm inflamed skin. This oil-free moisturizer hydrates without greasiness, making it an excellent choice for acne-prone, oily, and sensitive skin. The antioxidant-rich formula also protects skin from environmental stressors.

Key Features:

5% Niacinamide brightens and reduces acne scars

5% Panthenol hydrates and soothes irritated skin

Matcha tea provides antioxidant protection

Non-sticky, quick-absorbing formula

Silicone and paraben-free

Cons:

Slight herbal scent may not appeal to everyone

May not suit very dry skin needing deep moisture

This gel-cream from Plum blends the hydrating benefits of rice water and the skin-brightening properties of niacinamide. With a clear, bouncy texture, it feels refreshing and light on the skin. Designed to improve skin clarity, texture, and tone, it's a favorite for those looking for glow-boosting hydration without heaviness.

Key Features:

Gel-cream hybrid offers hydration without stickiness

Rice water helps smooth and brighten skin tone

Niacinamide refines texture and fades dark spots

Suitable for normal to oily/combination skin

Cruelty-free and vegan

Cons:

Not intensive enough for very dry or mature skin

Pump packaging may dispense too much product per use

