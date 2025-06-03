Top Face Washes to Buy During Myntra End of Reason Sale 2025

Take advantage of this limited-time event to refresh your skincare shelf and start your routine with a cleanser that suits your skin’s unique needs—all while enjoying great savings from 31st May to 12th June on Myntra.

This ultra-gentle face cleanser from Minimalist is specially formulated for sensitive and dry skin. Powered by 6% oat extract, it soothes irritation and supports the skin barrier, while hyaluronic acid delivers deep hydration. Its soap-free, non-foaming formula ensures a soft, refreshing cleanse without disrupting the skin’s natural pH.

Key Features:

Contains 6% oat extract for calming and anti-inflammatory benefits

Hyaluronic acid keeps skin hydrated and plump

Non-foaming, pH-balanced formula

Free from fragrances, sulfates, and parabens

Ideal for sensitive, dry, or compromised skin barriers

Cons:

Doesn’t produce foam—may not feel satisfying for those who prefer lather

Not ideal for oily skin needing a deep cleanse

Designed to address dullness and dehydration, this Chemist at Play face wash gently cleanses while nourishing dry skin. Enriched with amino acids, ceramides, and pentavitin, it supports long-lasting hydration and improves skin texture. The creamy consistency is soft on the skin and ideal for everyday use, especially in dry climates.

Key Features:

Amino acids + ceramides strengthen skin barrier

Pentavitin locks in moisture for up to 72 hours

Non-stripping, creamy formula suitable for daily use

Dermatologically tested and safe for sensitive skin

Ideal for dry and dehydrated skin types

Cons:

May feel too rich for oily or acne-prone skin

Scented formula might not suit very sensitive users

Earth Rhythm’s exfoliating face wash is designed for those looking to refine texture and reduce breakouts. With natural fruit enzymes, mild exfoliants, and salicylic acid, this cleanser helps slough off dead skin cells and unclog pores. Gentle yet effective, it promotes smoother, clearer skin without over-drying.

Key Features:

Mild exfoliation with fruit enzymes and salicylic acid

Helps reduce blackheads, whiteheads, and dullness

Suitable for oily and acne-prone skin

Non-abrasive and dermatologist-tested

Promotes skin clarity and renewal

Cons:

Not suitable for daily use on sensitive or dry skin

Slight tingling may occur during use

This foaming face wash from Pilgrim combines 2% salicylic acid (BHA) and glycolic acid (AHA) for a powerful double-exfoliation effect. Designed for acne-prone and oily skin, it deeply cleans pores, reduces breakouts, and improves skin texture over time. Despite its strength, it’s sulfate-free and gentle on the skin.

Key Features:

Contains BHA + AHA for chemical exfoliation

Reduces acne, clogged pores, and excess oil

Foaming texture gives a refreshing cleanse

Fragrance-free, sulfate-free, and vegan

Ideal for oily, acne-prone, and textured skin

Cons:

Not recommended for dry or very sensitive skin

Can be drying if overused—use 1–2 times daily max

With brands like Earth Rhythm, Chemist at Play, and Pilgrim offering solutions for every skin type, this is your chance to build a skincare routine that truly works

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.