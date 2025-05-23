Top Face Washes Under ₹400 for Clear & Radiant Skin

Skincare doesn’t have to break the bank, especially when you can find effective face washes under ₹400 on Flipkart. Whether you're battling acne, excess oil, or just need a gentle daily cleanser, Flipkart offers a wide variety of budget-friendly options to suit every skin type. These affordable face washes deliver great results while being easy on your pocket, making them a smart addition to your skincare routine.

Foxtale’s hydrating face wash blends hyaluronic acid and red algae to gently cleanse and refresh skin. It soothes dryness while maintaining the skin’s natural barrier with a mild, nourishing formula. Consider this for a daily skincare step that feels light yet effective.

Key features:

Hyaluronic acid delivers deep hydration to prevent post-wash dryness

Red algae extract helps calm the skin and reduce irritation

Gentle formula suitable for dry, normal, and slightly sensitive skin

Leaves skin soft, clean, and comfortable without tightness

May not remove heavy makeup or excess oil effectively

This anti-acne face wash by The Derma Co targets breakouts using 2% salicylic acid and niacinamide. It clears pores, controls excess oil, and helps fade acne marks with regular use. Indulge in this if you're looking for targeted care with dermatologist-backed ingredients.

Key features:

2% salicylic acid clears clogged pores and reduces acne-causing bacteria

Niacinamide supports barrier repair and brightens uneven skin tone

Controls oil production without over-drying sensitive areas

Works well for combination to oily, acne-prone skin

May feel slightly strong on very dry or sensitive skin types

Simple’s refreshing face wash gently cleanses the skin without any harsh chemicals, fragrance, or color. It’s ideal for everyday use and suitable for even the most sensitive skin types. Consider this for a reliable and fuss-free cleansing experience.

Key features:

Free from artificial fragrance, colors, and harsh chemicals

Soap-free formula leaves skin feeling clean but never stripped

Dermatologically tested for sensitive skin use

Budget-friendly choice for gentle, daily cleansing

Does not contain active ingredients for targeted skin concerns

Cetaphil’s skin cleanser is a long-trusted formula for sensitive, dry, or irritated skin. It’s non-foaming and soothing, making it perfect for gentle cleansing without disrupting your skin’s balance. Choose this for a mild and skin-friendly option backed by dermatologists.

Key features:

Non-irritating formula ideal for dry, sensitive, and compromised skin

Maintains skin’s natural pH and moisture barrier after cleansing

Can be used with or without water for convenience

Dermatologist-recommended and free from common irritants

May not feel refreshing to those who prefer foamy or scented cleansers

Maintaining healthy skin starts with the right face wash, and thanks to Flipkart’s curated range under ₹400, achieving clean, refreshed skin is more accessible than ever. These options are ideal for everyday use, travel, or even as a trial for new skincare routines. Flipkart makes it easy to compare ratings, ingredients, and reviews, so you can pick the perfect face wash without compromising on quality or budget.

