Top Festive Kurtas to Celebrate in Style – Myntra Sale 2025
Celebrate this festive season in style with beautiful festive kurtas available at amazing discounts during the Myntra Pay Day Sale, from 1st to 6th July. Featuring exquisite embroidery, vibrant colors, and comfortable fabrics like silk and cotton blends, these kurtas are perfect for family gatherings, religious celebrations, and special occasions.
With up to 70% off plus extra bank offers and app-exclusive deals, it’s the ideal time to refresh your ethnic wardrobe. Whether you prefer traditional patterns or contemporary designs, Myntra’s festive kurta collection has something for everyone to look elegant and festive without breaking the bank.
1. Anouk – Women Floral Printed Floral Anarkali Kurta
The Anouk Floral Printed Anarkali Kurta is a perfect blend of traditional charm and contemporary style. Featuring an elegant floral print all over, this kurta flows gracefully with its flared Anarkali silhouette, making it ideal for festive occasions and celebrations. The lightweight fabric ensures comfort throughout the day, while the subtle color palette adds a delicate touch of femininity. Paired with churidars or palazzos, this kurta creates a stunning ethnic ensemble.
Key Features:
- Flared Anarkali design for a regal look
- All-over floral print with intricate detailing
- Lightweight, breathable fabric for comfort
- Round neckline and three-quarter sleeves
- Suitable for festivals, weddings, and casual ethnic wear
Cons:
- Flared design might not suit those preferring straight cuts
- Requires gentle washing to preserve print quality
2. Anayna – Women Black & Red Pure Cotton Ethnic Motifs Printed Angrakha Kurta
This Angrakha Kurta by Anayna features striking black and red ethnic motifs on pure cotton, combining tradition with everyday wearability. The Angrakha style, with its overlapping front panels and side ties, offers a flattering fit and an elegant look. The breathable cotton fabric is ideal for warm weather, making it perfect for festive days or casual family gatherings.
Key Features:
- Classic Angrakha design with side tie closure
- Pure cotton fabric for softness and breathability
- Bold ethnic motifs in black and red hues
- Three-quarter sleeves and a modest neckline
- Easy to pair with leggings or palazzos
Cons:
- Side ties may need adjustment throughout the day
- Dark colors may show lint or dust more easily
3. Varanga – Bandhani Printed Pure Cotton Angrakha A-Line Kurta
The Varanga Bandhani Printed Kurta is a celebration of traditional dyeing art with a modern twist. Crafted from pure cotton, it features the classic Bandhani print in vibrant hues, presented in a flattering A-line silhouette with Angrakha detailing. This kurta is perfect for festivals and daytime events, offering both style and comfort in one ensemble.
Key Features:
- Traditional Bandhani print for ethnic appeal
- Angrakha style with asymmetrical hemline
- Soft pure cotton fabric for all-day comfort
- A-line fit that flatters most body shapes
- Versatile for festive occasions and casual wear
Cons:
- Bandhani print requires careful washing to avoid fading
- May need ironing to maintain crisp shape
4. Libas – Women Yellow & White Block Print Straight Kurta
The Libas Yellow & White Block Print Kurta is a bright and refreshing option for festive and casual occasions alike. With its straight silhouette and classic block print, it offers a timeless look that can be easily styled for both formal and informal settings. The lightweight fabric and simple cut ensure ease of movement, making it a go-to for those seeking comfort without sacrificing style.
Key Features:
- Straight cut for a clean, structured look
- Traditional block print in cheerful yellow and white
- Lightweight fabric suitable for warmer climates
- Round neckline and three-quarter sleeves
- Perfect for festivals, office ethnic days, or casual outings
Cons:
- Straight cut may feel less flowy for some preferences
- Block print may fade slightly after multiple washes
Celebrate this festive season in style with a stunning collection of women’s festive kurtas available at unbeatable prices during the Myntra Pay Day Sale, from 1st to 6th July. Featuring a range of vibrant prints, traditional patterns, and comfortable fabrics, these kurtas are perfect for every celebration—from family gatherings to festive parties. With discounts of up to 70% off, plus extra bank offers and app-exclusive deals, Myntra makes it easy to refresh your ethnic wardrobe without stretching your budget. Don’t miss this opportunity to elevate your festive look with elegant, comfortable, and stylish kurtas that make every occasion special!
