Top Foundations to Buy During Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025
Discover the best foundations available on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival 2025. Enjoy exclusive discounts from September 23 to October 10.
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 is currently underway between September 23 to October 10 and is presenting great discounts on an assortment of products. This sale will allow beauty enthusiasts to buy the best rated foundations at prices that no one can match. Whether you are looking to achieve a full coverage cushion base or want something lightweight and dewy, this guide will point to some of the best foundations on sale at Amazon.
TIRTIR Mask Fit Red Cushion
Image source - Amazon.com
TIRTIR Mask Fit Red Cushion delivers full coverage with a satin finish, giving a flawless and radiant complexion. Its lightweight, skin-fit formula ensures comfort throughout the day, adapting seamlessly to the contours of your face. Ideal for those seeking a glowing, long-lasting foundation.
Key Features:
- Full coverage with a satin glow finish
- Lightweight and breathable formula
- Skin-fit design for a seamless application
- Suitable for all skin types
- May feel slightly heavy for very oily skin
SUGAR Ace Of Face Dewy Foundation
Image source - Amazon.com
SUGAR Ace Of Face Dewy Foundation is a radiant medium-coverage finish that is natural. It contains 5 percent niacinamide and hyaluronic acid, which hydrates the skin and balances out the complexion. Ideal to wearers wanting to have a fresh appearance with skincare quality.
Key Features:
- Medium coverage with a dewy finish
- Contains 5% niacinamide for skin benefits
- Infused with hyaluronic acid for hydration
- Suitable for normal to dry skin types
- May not control excess oil on very oily skin
L'Oreal Paris Infallible 24H Tinted Serum Foundation
Image source - Amazon.com
L’Oreal Paris Infallible 24H Tinted Serum Foundation is lightweight and enhances the skin with a dewy, radiant finish. Its transfer-proof and sweat-proof formula makes it long-wearing and reliable. Perfect for those seeking a natural yet lasting look.
Key Features:
- Lightweight coverage with a dewy finish
- Transfer-proof and sweat-proof formula
- Suitable for all skin types
- Provides up to 24 hours of wear
- May not offer full coverage for blemishes or scars
e.l.f. Soft Glam Satin Foundation
Image source - Amazon.com
e.l.f. Soft Glam Satin Foundation offers medium buildable coverage with a smooth satin finish. Enriched with 1% hydrating hibiscus complex and fruit extracts, it nourishes the skin while delivering a silky, comfortable application. Ideal for those seeking a breathable, natural-looking foundation.
Key Features:
- Medium buildable coverage with a satin finish
- Infused with hydrating hibiscus complex
- Non-comedogenic and breathable formula
- Suitable for all skin types
- May require setting powder for oily skin
The Amazon Great Indian festival 2025 will also be the ideal moment to change your makeup basics with high-quality foundations at irresistible prices. You may want to choose a full coverage cushion foundation to give your skin an impeccable base, or a lightweight dewy formula to give your skin a radiant effect, but regardless of your skin type and style, these best sellers fit all. This will give you the opportunity to save a lot on quality products without spending much with fantastic discounts during the sale. Do not overlook these holiday deals so that you can upgrade your beauty line this season.
