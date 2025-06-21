Top Foundations to Perfect Your Base | Myntra Big Brands Bash Sale
Foundations are the cornerstone of any flawless makeup look, offering coverage, skin-tone correction, and a smooth base. Available in a range of formulas—liquid, cream, powder, and stick—they cater to various skin types and finish preferences like matte, dewy, or satin.
During the Myntra Big Brands Bash Sale (18 to 22 June), popular foundations from top brands were offered at enticing discounts. This made it easier for shoppers to explore new formulations, upgrade their go-to products, or finally try premium options—all at more accessible prices. Whether you were aiming for natural coverage or full glam, the sale provided the perfect window to build your foundation wardrobe without stretching your budget.
1. L’Oréal Paris Infallible 32H Fresh Wear Foundation
Image Source: Myntra.com
This lightweight liquid foundation from L’Oréal offers breathable, long-lasting coverage that stays put for up to 32 hours. Its oil-free formula is sweat, transfer, and water-resistant, making it ideal for full-day wear. The finish is natural and skin-like, providing buildable medium to full coverage without feeling heavy or cakey.
Key Features
- Up to 32-hour wear
- Lightweight and breathable texture
- Transfer, water, and sweat-resistant
- Buildable medium to full coverage
- Suitable for normal to oily skin types
Cons
- May cling to dry patches if not prepped well
- Can oxidize slightly on some skin tones
- Limited hydration for dry skin types
2. PAC Studio HD Liquid Foundation
Image Source: Myntra.com
PAC’s Studio HD Liquid Foundation is a favorite among makeup artists for its high-definition, photo-ready finish. It offers full coverage with a creamy texture that blends seamlessly into the skin, covering imperfections and evening out skin tone. Ideal for special events, shoots, or glam makeup days.
Key Features
- HD finish for a flawless, camera-ready look
- Full coverage with smooth application
- Suitable for bridal and event makeup
- Wide shade range
- Long-lasting formula with minimal touch-ups
Cons
- Can feel heavy for daily use
- May require setting with powder for oily skin
- Not ideal for very dry skin unless well moisturized
3. Daily Life Forever52 Ultra Definition Liquid Foundation
Image Source: Myntra.com
This foundation from Forever52 offers high pigment and smooth coverage with a soft-matte finish. Designed for long wear and comfort, it minimizes the appearance of pores and fine lines. The formula blends well and sits comfortably on the skin without clogging pores or feeling greasy.
Key Features
- High-pigment, soft-matte formula
- Blurs pores and fine lines
- Suitable for long wear
- Smooth, buildable texture
- Good for combination to oily skin types
Cons
- May not suit very dry or sensitive skin
- Limited availability in deeper undertones
- Requires quick blending to avoid streaks
4. Renee Pro HD Foundation With SPF 30 & Hyaluronic Acid
Image Source: Myntra.com
Renee’s Pro HD Foundation combines skincare and coverage with SPF 30 and hyaluronic acid. This lightweight formula offers a dewy, natural finish while hydrating the skin. It’s perfect for daily wear, especially for those seeking breathable coverage that also protects and nourishes the skin.
Key Features
- Infused with SPF 30 for sun protection
- Contains hyaluronic acid for hydration
- Light to medium, buildable coverage
- Dewy, radiant finish
- Suitable for normal to dry skin
Cons
- May not be long-wearing for oily skin
- Limited shade range
- Dewy finish may look shiny on humid days
Foundations are the backbone of any makeup routine, offering the perfect base to even out skin tone, conceal imperfections, and enhance natural beauty. With a variety of formulas catering to different skin types and finishes—from matte to dewy—there’s a foundation to suit every individual need. The Myntra Big Brands Bash Sale (18–22 June)made it easier for beauty enthusiasts to explore and invest in top-performing foundations at reduced prices. Whether you're looking for long-lasting wear, skin-friendly ingredients, or event-ready coverage, the sale offered an excellent chance to refresh your base makeup collection without compromising on quality or budget.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.