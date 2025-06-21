Top Foundations to Perfect Your Base | Myntra Big Brands Bash Sale

During the Myntra Big Brands Bash Sale (18 to 22 June), popular foundations from top brands were offered at enticing discounts. This made it easier for shoppers to explore new formulations, upgrade their go-to products, or finally try premium options—all at more accessible prices. Whether you were aiming for natural coverage or full glam, the sale provided the perfect window to build your foundation wardrobe without stretching your budget.

This lightweight liquid foundation from L’Oréal offers breathable, long-lasting coverage that stays put for up to 32 hours. Its oil-free formula is sweat, transfer, and water-resistant, making it ideal for full-day wear. The finish is natural and skin-like, providing buildable medium to full coverage without feeling heavy or cakey.

Key Features

Up to 32-hour wear

Lightweight and breathable texture

Transfer, water, and sweat-resistant

Buildable medium to full coverage

Suitable for normal to oily skin types

Cons

May cling to dry patches if not prepped well

Can oxidize slightly on some skin tones

Limited hydration for dry skin types

PAC’s Studio HD Liquid Foundation is a favorite among makeup artists for its high-definition, photo-ready finish. It offers full coverage with a creamy texture that blends seamlessly into the skin, covering imperfections and evening out skin tone. Ideal for special events, shoots, or glam makeup days.

Key Features

HD finish for a flawless, camera-ready look

Full coverage with smooth application

Suitable for bridal and event makeup

Wide shade range

Long-lasting formula with minimal touch-ups

Cons

Can feel heavy for daily use

May require setting with powder for oily skin

Not ideal for very dry skin unless well moisturized

This foundation from Forever52 offers high pigment and smooth coverage with a soft-matte finish. Designed for long wear and comfort, it minimizes the appearance of pores and fine lines. The formula blends well and sits comfortably on the skin without clogging pores or feeling greasy.

Key Features

High-pigment, soft-matte formula

Blurs pores and fine lines

Suitable for long wear

Smooth, buildable texture

Good for combination to oily skin types

Cons

May not suit very dry or sensitive skin

Limited availability in deeper undertones

Requires quick blending to avoid streaks

Renee’s Pro HD Foundation combines skincare and coverage with SPF 30 and hyaluronic acid. This lightweight formula offers a dewy, natural finish while hydrating the skin. It’s perfect for daily wear, especially for those seeking breathable coverage that also protects and nourishes the skin.

Key Features

Infused with SPF 30 for sun protection

Contains hyaluronic acid for hydration

Light to medium, buildable coverage

Dewy, radiant finish

Suitable for normal to dry skin

Cons

May not be long-wearing for oily skin

Limited shade range

Dewy finish may look shiny on humid days

Foundations are the backbone of any makeup routine, offering the perfect base to even out skin tone, conceal imperfections, and enhance natural beauty. With a variety of formulas catering to different skin types and finishes—from matte to dewy—there’s a foundation to suit every individual need. The Myntra Big Brands Bash Sale (18–22 June)made it easier for beauty enthusiasts to explore and invest in top-performing foundations at reduced prices. Whether you're looking for long-lasting wear, skin-friendly ingredients, or event-ready coverage, the sale offered an excellent chance to refresh your base makeup collection without compromising on quality or budget.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.