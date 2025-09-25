Top Foundations To Shop On Myntra Big Fashion Festival 2025 Sale

The Myntra Big Fashion Festival 2025, live from 23rd September to 30th September, is the perfect time to enhance your beauty routine with high-quality foundations at discounted prices. A flawless base is the key to every makeup look, and Myntra’s selection of top-rated foundations caters to every skin type, tone, and occasion. From mousse textures that feel weightless to high-coverage liquids and skin tints with SPF, this sale makes it easy to find your ideal match. Explore these top foundations available now at unbeatable deals.

Lakme presents its iconic 9To5 Powerplay mousse foundation that delivers a smooth, weightless finish. Designed for daily use, this foundation blends effortlessly into the skin while keeping your look fresh and natural. Add it to your vanity for a fuss-free everyday base.

Key Features:

Light mousse texture for breathable wear

Matte finish suitable for office hours

Blends easily for quick application

Travel-friendly packaging in compact size

Limited shade range for deeper tones

Mars introduces a high coverage liquid foundation with SPF50 PA++++, perfect for long days outdoors. Its smooth consistency ensures even application while protecting skin from sun damage. Make it your go-to for special occasions and long-lasting wear.

Key Features:

Provides full coverage with minimal product

Contains SPF50 PA++++ for sun protection

Liquid formula spreads evenly on skin

Long-lasting wear ideal for parties

May feel heavy on very oily skin

Maybelline’s Fit Me foundation is a cult favorite for its oil-control and poreless finish. With 16-hour wear, it ensures your makeup stays intact while giving a natural matte effect. Perfect for those who want dependable all-day coverage.

Key Features:

Controls oil for shine-free skin

Minimizes appearance of pores

Lightweight feel despite long wear

Offers smooth, natural-looking finish

Might cling to dry patches in winter

Blue Heaven brings a multitasking skin tint with BB coverage, serum care, and SPF50 protection. Lightweight yet protective, it makes a perfect everyday choice for minimal makeup lovers. Consider it for a natural glow with skincare benefits.

Key Features:

Combines BB cream, tint, and serum care

Infused with SPF50 PA++++ protection

Lightweight formula for daily wear

Adds hydration with a dewy finish

Coverage is lighter than full foundation

Myntra’s Big Fashion Festival 2025, running from 23rd September to 30th September, is the perfect opportunity to stock up on foundations that deliver flawless results at great prices. Whether you prefer a weightless mousse, high-coverage formulas, oil-control solutions, or foundations with added skincare benefits, each product brings unique qualities to your routine. With exciting festival discounts available, now is the ideal time to invest in a foundation that enhances your look every day and keeps your makeup fresh and radiant.

