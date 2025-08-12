Top Glossy Lipsticks to Shop During Myntra’s Sale

From everyday nudes to bold statement shades, the sale includes glossy lip formulas that are perfect for both casual and glam looks. With big discounts and bank offers, now’s the time to refresh your makeup kit with lipsticks that deliver both style and comfort.

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

Pilgrim’s 3-D Glitter Formula Lipstick is a unique fusion of sparkle and sophistication. While it dries down to a matte finish, it offers a glossy, 3-dimensional glitter effect that catches light beautifully. Perfect for parties or bold makeup looks, this lipstick combines high-impact color with a glamorous shimmer.

Key Features:

3-D glitter formula for a dazzling effect

Matte finish with a light-reflecting glossy appearance

Long-wear, transfer-resistant formula

Enriched with nourishing ingredients

Cruelty-free and vegan

Glitter may feel slightly gritty on the lips

Not suitable for subtle or natural makeup looks

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

Lakme's Absolute Skin Dew Satin Lipstick offers a luxurious, satin-gloss finish with skincare benefits. Infused with hyaluronic acid and avocado oil, it hydrates and plumps the lips while delivering rich, glossy color. It’s perfect for daily wear, offering both comfort and elegance.

Key Features:

Satin-gloss finish with a soft, creamy texture

Infused with hyaluronic acid and avocado oil for hydration

Smooth application with intense color payoff

Comfortable on lips for long hours

Available in a wide range of shades

May need reapplication after meals

Satin finish can slightly transfer

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

MyHues' HyGlow Lip Gloss Elixir is a sheer, hydrating gloss that gives your lips a dewy, plump look. Packed with moisture-rich ingredients, it works as both a lip gloss and treatment, keeping your lips soft and shiny throughout the day. Ideal for layering or wearing alone.

Key Features:

High-shine gloss with a moisturizing formula

Lightweight and non-sticky texture

Hydrating elixir with nourishing oils

Adds volume and a healthy glow to lips

Works well over matte lipsticks for extra shine

Sheer coverage may not suit those looking for strong color payoff

Needs frequent reapplication for long-lasting shine

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

Renee’s Gloss Stay Lip Color offers the best of both worlds — a shiny, glossy finish with a transfer-proof formula. Unlike typical glosses, it stays put for hours without smudging or fading, making it perfect for long days or events.

Key Features:

Glossy finish with transfer-proof technology

Intense pigmentation in one swipe

Long-lasting, smudge-resistant formula

Comfortable wear without stickiness

Ideal for both casual and festive looks

Formula may feel slightly tacky during initial application

Limited shade range in some regions

Myntra’s Right to Fashion Sale, from 11th to 15th August, is the perfect opportunity to add some shine to your makeup routine with top-quality glossy lipsticks. From the glittery boldness of Pilgrim’s 3-D formula to the hydrating luxury of Lakme’s satin-finish lipstick, and the nourishing shine of MyHues' lip gloss to the long-wear brilliance of Renee’s transfer-proof gloss — there’s something for every lip look and occasion. With exclusive discounts during the sale, it’s the best time to stock up on glossy lip colors that deliver both beauty and comfort. Shine bright this season with the perfect pout!

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.