Top Hair Masks to Grab During the Myntra Fashion Carnival Sale (May 1–8, 2025)

This sale is perfect for trying premium hair care products without overspending. With quick delivery and easy returns, Myntra makes it easy to experiment with new products or restock your favorites—all while saving big.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

TRESemmé’s Keratin Smooth Hair Mask is a salon-inspired treatment designed to deliver intense smoothing and deep nourishment. Infused with keratin and argan oil, this mask helps control frizz, soften rough strands, and enhance shine. It works particularly well for dry, damaged, or chemically treated hair, offering a professional-quality finish at home. With regular use, hair becomes more manageable, sleek, and visibly healthier.

Key Features:

Keratin-Enriched: Helps rebuild and smooth the hair structure.

Argan Oil Infusion: Deeply nourishes and adds long-lasting shine.

May be too heavy for fine or oily hair types.

Contains silicones, which might not suit those seeking fully natural formulations.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

PROADS Keracolor Hair Mask is a professional-grade hair care product crafted to restore strength and shine to weak, brittle, or overprocessed hair. This mask is enriched with keratin and botanical extracts that deeply condition the hair, improve elasticity, and reduce breakage. It's especially beneficial for chemically treated or colored hair, as it helps rebuild internal hair bonds while leaving a glossy finish.

Key Features:

Keratin Complex: Reconstructs hair fibers and strengthens from within.

Moisture Boost: Provides intense hydration for dry, brittle strands.

Availability may be limited compared to more widely known brands.

Results may vary depending on the extent of hair damage.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

This sulfate-free masque from L'Oréal Professionnel is tailored specifically for chemically straightened or relaxed hair. It’s part of the Xtenso Care range, designed to maintain the smooth, frizz-free effect of salon treatments while also nourishing the hair. Infused with Pro-Keratin and Incell, it strengthens hair fibers, enhances softness, and adds a sleek, glossy finish. Its gentle formula ensures no damage to sensitive or processed strands.

Key Features:

Sulfate-Free Formula: Gentle and safe for chemically straightened hair.

Pro-Keratin + Incell Technology: Repairs and fortifies hair structure.

Premium price point.

Not ideal for those who haven’t had chemical hair treatments, as it’s specifically formulated for treated hair.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Dove’s 10-in-1 Deep Repair Hair Mask is a multitasking powerhouse designed for intense repair and transformation. Enriched with 8% Bio Protein Fusion, this mask tackles ten common hair issues—including dryness, breakage, roughness, and dullness. Its rich, creamy texture delivers instant smoothness and leaves hair feeling healthier after just one use. Perfect for daily damage caused by styling, pollution, or harsh weather.

Key Features:

10-in-1 Benefits: Targets ten signs of hair damage with one treatment.

Bio Protein Fusion: Rebuilds and strengthens protein structure in the hair.

Can be too rich for very fine or low-porosity hair.

Scent is pleasant but might be too strong for fragrance-sensitive users.

The Myntra Fashion Carnival Sale, running from May 1st to 8th, is the perfect time to give your hair the care it deserves with premium hair masks—now available at major discounts. Whether you're looking to restore damaged strands, tame frizz, or boost hydration, this sale features some of the most effective formulas from trusted brands like TRESemmé, L'Oréal Professionnel, Dove, and PROADS.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.