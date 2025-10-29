Top Hair Serums on Myntra: Picks for Smooth, Frizz-Free Hair

Hair serums have become an essential step in modern hair care routines. They are designed to smooth, nourish, and protect hair while enhancing natural shine—without requiring time-consuming salon visits. A good serum tames frizz, detangles strands, and adds a protective layer against heat styling, pollution, and UV exposure, which are common causes of hair damage.With so many options available on Myntra, it can be overwhelming to pick the right one. From lightweight formulas to vitamin-rich serums, the online platform offers products tailored to every hair type and concern. Below, we highlight four standout serums that promise smoothness, hydration, and shine—all in just a few drops.

Dove Radiant Shine Hair Serum is ideal for those looking for daily nourishment and protection. Enriched with Bio-Protein Care, it not only smooths hair but also protects it from UV rays and environmental stress. Its lightweight texture ensures that it doesn’t weigh hair down, making it perfect for all-day wear.

Key Benefits:

Deep nourishment with Bio-Protein Care for stronger, shinier hair

UV protection helps prevent dryness and color fading

Lightweight, non-greasy formula that absorbs quickly

Suitable for all hair types, including straight, wavy, or curly hair

Ideal for daily use, though thick or coarse hair may require slightly more product

If you’re after a salon-quality finish at home, Streax Professional Vitariche Gloss Hair Serum is a great choice. Infused with vitamin E, it revitalizes dull hair, tames frizz, and leaves a natural gloss that lasts all day.

Key Benefits:

Vitamin E strengthens hair and promotes softness

Instantly adds gloss and controls frizz

Lightweight formula perfect for daily styling

Can be used before or after heat styling for extra shine

May feel heavy if overused on fine or oily hair

TRESemmé Ultimate Gloss Serum is known for delivering professional-level shine in seconds. Its smooth, lightweight formula ensures hair looks polished from root to tip while reducing frizz, even in humid conditions. This serum is perfect for people on-the-go who want quick touch-ups that maintain a fresh, sleek look throughout the day.

Key Benefits:

Smooths hair instantly and adds a luminous shine

Lightweight and non-greasy, spreads evenly across strands

Reduces frizz and flyaways, even in humid weather

Compact 50 ml bottle perfect for travel or quick touch-ups

Smaller packaging may require frequent repurchase with heavy use

Livon Hair Serum comes in a convenient double pack, making it a cost-effective choice for everyday hair care. Its formula is designed to fight dryness, smooth frizz, and restore shine, leaving hair silky, nourished, and protected from environmental stress. It’s especially beneficial for dry, dull, or chemically treated hair.

Key Benefits:

Instantly detangles and smooths frizz

Adds long-lasting shine while preventing dryness and damage

Value pack ensures extended use

Suitable for dry, dull, or chemically treated hair

May not offer strong hold for complex hairstyles

Myntra offers a variety of hair serums that cater to different hair concerns, from shine and frizz control to nourishment and UV protection. Dove’s UV protection, Streax’s vitamin-rich gloss, TRESemmé’s professional finish, and Livon’s everyday softness each target unique hair needs. Adding a serum to your routine is a simple, effective way to maintain smooth, shiny, and healthy hair every day.Explore Myntra’s hair serum range to find the perfect product for your hair type, lifestyle, and styling goals. With the right serum, salon-fresh hair is just a few drops away.

