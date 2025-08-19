Top Highlighters for Radiant, Luminous Skin

Available in various forms including powder, cream, liquid, and stick, highlighters add a radiant, luminous finish that can range from a subtle sheen to a bold, dewy shine. Whether you’re going for a soft daytime glow or a glamorous evening look, highlighters help brighten the complexion, add dimension, and create a fresh, youthful appearance.

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

The MARS Glow Fly Liquid Highlighter delivers a radiant, dewy finish while nourishing the skin with sunflower seed oil. Its lightweight, blendable formula glides smoothly over the skin, making it easy to customize your glow—whether you prefer a subtle sheen or a more intense shine. Ideal for all skin types, it can be mixed with foundation or applied directly to the high points of the face.

Key Features:

Infused with sunflower seed oil for added hydration

Liquid texture for seamless blending

Buildable intensity—from soft glow to high shine

Lightweight and non-greasy formula

Multi-use: wear alone, mix with base, or layer

May not set completely on very oily skin

Can be too dewy for matte makeup lovers

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

Just Herbs' Born To Shine Highlighter Stick is a clean beauty product that offers an effortless glow in a single swipe. With its stick format, it’s travel-friendly and perfect for quick touch-ups. The creamy texture blends easily and is enriched with natural ingredients, making it suitable even for sensitive skin.

Key Features:

One-stroke application for instant glow

Creamy, blendable formula

Stick format for on-the-go convenience

Clean beauty with Ayurvedic ingredients

Ideal for natural and minimal makeup looks

Limited shade options for deeper skin tones

Might wear off quicker on oily skin without setting

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

This balm-textured highlighter from Makeup Revolution offers a soft, bouncy formula that melts into the skin for a natural-looking radiance. Its glossy, skin-like finish makes it ideal for creating the trending “glass skin” look. Lightweight and easy to apply with fingers, it's perfect for no-makeup makeup days.

Key Features:

Balm texture for a skin-like glow

Lightweight and non-sticky

Bouncy formula blends effortlessly

Gives a natural, dewy finish

Compact and beginner-friendly

Not suitable for very oily skin

Less intense shimmer compared to powder formulas

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

A cult favorite, now under Smashbox, the Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter delivers intense, buttery-smooth glow in a convenient mini format. Its ultra-fine, light-reflecting pearls give your skin a lit-from-within look without emphasizing texture. Ideal for both day and night looks.

Key Features:

Iconic pressed powder formula

High-impact glow with minimal fallout

Silky texture blends smoothly

Mini size—great for travel or trying out

Works well on all skin types

On the pricier side for the mini size

Can emphasize pores if over-applied

Highlighters have become an essential part of modern makeup, offering a quick and effective way to bring radiance and dimension to the face. Whether you prefer the subtle glow of a balm, the intense shimmer of a pressed powder, or the dewy finish of a liquid, there’s a formula to suit every skin type and style. Beyond enhancing features like cheekbones and brow bones, highlighters help achieve a fresh, luminous look that elevates both everyday and glam makeup routines. With so many options available, finding the perfect highlighter is all about choosing one that matches your desired finish, skin tone, and lifestyle.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.