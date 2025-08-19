Top Highlighters for Radiant, Luminous Skin
Highlighters are a must-have in any makeup routine, designed to enhance your natural glow by accentuating the high points of your face—like the cheekbones, brow bones, nose bridge, and cupid’s bow.
Available in various forms including powder, cream, liquid, and stick, highlighters add a radiant, luminous finish that can range from a subtle sheen to a bold, dewy shine. Whether you’re going for a soft daytime glow or a glamorous evening look, highlighters help brighten the complexion, add dimension, and create a fresh, youthful appearance.
1. NEW MARS – Glow Fly Liquid Highlighter with Sunflower Seed Oil
Image Source: Myntra
The MARS Glow Fly Liquid Highlighter delivers a radiant, dewy finish while nourishing the skin with sunflower seed oil. Its lightweight, blendable formula glides smoothly over the skin, making it easy to customize your glow—whether you prefer a subtle sheen or a more intense shine. Ideal for all skin types, it can be mixed with foundation or applied directly to the high points of the face.
Key Features:
- Infused with sunflower seed oil for added hydration
- Liquid texture for seamless blending
- Buildable intensity—from soft glow to high shine
- Lightweight and non-greasy formula
- Multi-use: wear alone, mix with base, or layer
- May not set completely on very oily skin
- Can be too dewy for matte makeup lovers
2. Just Herbs – Born To Shine Single Stroke Highlighter Stick
Image Source: Myntra
Just Herbs' Born To Shine Highlighter Stick is a clean beauty product that offers an effortless glow in a single swipe. With its stick format, it’s travel-friendly and perfect for quick touch-ups. The creamy texture blends easily and is enriched with natural ingredients, making it suitable even for sensitive skin.
Key Features:
- One-stroke application for instant glow
- Creamy, blendable formula
- Stick format for on-the-go convenience
- Clean beauty with Ayurvedic ingredients
- Ideal for natural and minimal makeup looks
- Limited shade options for deeper skin tones
- Might wear off quicker on oily skin without setting
3. Makeup Revolution London – Bubble Balm Highlighter
Image Source: Myntra
This balm-textured highlighter from Makeup Revolution offers a soft, bouncy formula that melts into the skin for a natural-looking radiance. Its glossy, skin-like finish makes it ideal for creating the trending “glass skin” look. Lightweight and easy to apply with fingers, it's perfect for no-makeup makeup days.
Key Features:
- Balm texture for a skin-like glow
- Lightweight and non-sticky
- Bouncy formula blends effortlessly
- Gives a natural, dewy finish
- Compact and beginner-friendly
- Not suitable for very oily skin
- Less intense shimmer compared to powder formulas
4. Smashbox X Becca – Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Mini Highlighter
Image Source: Myntra
A cult favorite, now under Smashbox, the Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter delivers intense, buttery-smooth glow in a convenient mini format. Its ultra-fine, light-reflecting pearls give your skin a lit-from-within look without emphasizing texture. Ideal for both day and night looks.
Key Features:
- Iconic pressed powder formula
- High-impact glow with minimal fallout
- Silky texture blends smoothly
- Mini size—great for travel or trying out
- Works well on all skin types
- On the pricier side for the mini size
- Can emphasize pores if over-applied
Highlighters have become an essential part of modern makeup, offering a quick and effective way to bring radiance and dimension to the face. Whether you prefer the subtle glow of a balm, the intense shimmer of a pressed powder, or the dewy finish of a liquid, there’s a formula to suit every skin type and style. Beyond enhancing features like cheekbones and brow bones, highlighters help achieve a fresh, luminous look that elevates both everyday and glam makeup routines. With so many options available, finding the perfect highlighter is all about choosing one that matches your desired finish, skin tone, and lifestyle.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
