Top Highlighters to Give Your Face Glow

Any good highlighter can change any look by making it just the right amount of sparkled. Be it a soft, natural shine or a bright and radiant highlighters, they can help to immediately brighten a person and enhance the entire makeup. Ideal to be used at parties, weddings or even a casual evening, they are essential in any beauty kit. The Myntra Big Fashion Festival is currently on, so now would be the most opportune moment to get high-rated highlighters at captivating prices.

The Glow On high-pigmented highlighter gives your skin an magical glisten which softens your natural features. It is easy to mix with its smooth texture and it is an excellent option to wear in everyday life and special occasions.

Key features:

Bright pigmentation to have a high shine.

Blends seamlessly on skin

Lightweight formula is comfortable.

Works for day and night looks

Small size can finish quickly.

It is a highlighter that is slightly radiant, yet has a glow with Vitamin E that nourishes your skin. It has a smooth finish and is ideal when one wishes to have a smooth, prolonged elegance touch.

Key features:

Creme formula to apply smoothly, velvet creme.

Fortified with Vitamin E as a skin care.

Light golden color is appropriate for Indian skin color.

Portable.

Cream texture is not always suitable for oily skin.

The Luna shade of the Lamel Glow Highlighter has a radiant appearance that is bright. Made to be used in a variety of ways, it produces a natural appearance that can be used in casual and party wear.

Key features:

Light-weight lusterware all day.

Smootheness: easy-to-mix formula.

Shade Luna gives a cool, glowing effect.

Staying fresh, long-lasting effect.

Light finish might not be appropriate for heavy makeup appearance.

Glowzilla 6-shade palette is an excellent combination of neutral daytime glam and party glam. It looks ideal in its combination of colours, so it is ideal when it comes to trying out new appearances.

Key features:

Six shades in one palette

Formula is long-lasting to maintain glow.

Appropriate on a celebratory and informal occasion.

Recommended to accentuate several parts of the face.

A bigger palette might not be portable.

Highlighters are not just the makeup essentials, but they are confidence boosters which highlight your best features. You can be all about the natural luminosity of just one shade or the dynamism of a complete palette, but either way, these highlighters have something to make you shine. Since the Myntra Big Fashion Festival is currently on, it is the best opportunity to be more shining with the appropriate product at the appropriate cost.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.