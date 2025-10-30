Top Hydrating & Lightweight Face Moisturisers

They come formulated for different skin types—oily, dry, combination, or sensitive—and often include additional benefits such as SPF, antioxidants, or soothing botanical extracts. Regular use of a good moisturiser helps improve skin texture, prevent flakiness, and enhance the absorption of other skincare products.

The Hyphen 2% Cica Exosomes Moisturizer is specifically formulated for oily and acne-prone skin. Its oil-free, lightweight formula absorbs quickly, delivering deep hydration without clogging pores. Powered by Cica (Centella Asiatica) and exosomes, it helps calm irritation, reduce redness, and repair the skin barrier. Ideal for daily use, it balances moisture levels and supports clear, healthy skin.

Key Features:

Oil-free, lightweight, and non-greasy formula

Enriched with 2% Cica for soothing and repairing skin

Exosomes promote skin regeneration and barrier repair

Helps reduce acne-related redness and irritation

Suitable for oily and sensitive skin types

May not provide enough hydration for very dry skin

Slightly premium pricing for daily use

The FoxTale Vitamin C Super Glow Moisturiser brightens and revitalizes dull skin with the power of Vitamin C, Niacinamide, and Peptides. It deeply nourishes while promoting a healthy, radiant glow. The lightweight texture absorbs quickly, leaving the skin smooth, soft, and refreshed. Perfect for everyday use, it enhances brightness and supports even skin tone.

Key Features:

Infused with Vitamin C for radiant, glowing skin

Niacinamide helps minimize pores and control oil

Peptides support firm and youthful skin

Lightweight and fast-absorbing

Suitable for all skin types, especially dull and tired skin

May cause mild tingling on very sensitive skin

Requires consistent use for visible results

The Lakmé Peach Milk Creme Moisturizer combines the goodness of peaches and milk for soft, glowing skin. Its creamy texture provides long-lasting hydration and leaves the skin feeling smooth and refreshed. Ideal for normal to dry skin, it gives a radiant, dewy finish without greasiness.

Key Features:

Enriched with peach extracts and milk proteins

Deeply nourishes and hydrates the skin

Leaves a radiant, healthy glow

Lightweight, non-sticky texture

Ideal for daily moisturizing in dry or mild weather

Not oil-free; may feel heavy for oily skin

No SPF protection

Pond’s Hydra Miracle Super Light Gel is a refreshing, water-based moisturizer designed to provide instant hydration. Enriched with Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin C, it locks in moisture while brightening the skin. The non-sticky gel texture absorbs quickly, making it perfect for oily and combination skin types.

Key Features:

Infused with Hyaluronic Acid for deep hydration

Vitamin C brightens and revitalizes skin tone

Lightweight, non-greasy, quick-absorbing texture

Provides long-lasting freshness and glow

Suitable for all skin types, especially oily skin

May not offer enough moisture for extremely dry skin

Fragrance may not suit very sensitive skin

A face moisturiser is the cornerstone of any effective skincare routine, offering both instant and long-term benefits. By keeping the skin hydrated, smooth, and resilient, it promotes a healthy, radiant complexion. Today’s advanced formulas not only moisturize but also target concerns like dullness, aging, and uneven texture. Choosing the right moisturiser based on your skin type ensures lasting comfort and a naturally glowing appearance, making it an indispensable part of daily self-care.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.