Top Hydrating Toners to Buy During Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 is running between September 23 and October 10 with massive discounts in different categories. With this sale, skincare lovers are able to buy highly rated hydrating toners at prices that cannot be overcome. To even the skin pH, tighten pores or just get a refreshing blast, here are some of the best hydrating toners that are on sale on Amazon.

Image source - Amazon.com



Order Now

LANEIGE Cream Skin Toner & Moisturizer is a unique hybrid product, combining a toner and moisturizer in one. Enriched with ceramides and peptides, it deeply hydrates the skin and strengthens the skin barrier. Its lightweight, milky texture absorbs quickly, leaving skin soft, smooth, and nourished.

Key Features:

Combines toner and moisturizer in one product

Contains ceramides and peptides for hydration and barrier support

Lightweight, milky texture absorbs quickly

Suitable for all skin types

May not be rich enough for extremely dry skin

Image source - Amazon.com



Order Now

Pilgrim White Lotus Refreshing Face Mist & Toner is an alcohol-free formula that cleanses the skin and tightens pores. Enriched with white lotus extract, it hydrates, refreshes, and gives the skin a youthful glow. Its ultrafine spray makes it easy to use anytime for a quick boost.

Key Features:

Alcohol-free formula suitable for all skin types

Contains white lotus extract for hydration and skin brightening

Purifies and tightens pores

Ultrafine mist for easy application

May need multiple sprays for very dry skin

Image source - Amazon.com



Order Now

Dot & Key Watermelon SuperGlow Glycolic Face Pore Tightening Toner is an alcohol-free toner that gently exfoliates and unclogs pores. Enriched with glycolic and lactic acids, it smooths skin texture, controls excess oil, and promotes a refreshed, even complexion. Suitable for oily, combination, and normal skin types.

Key Features:

Contains glycolic and lactic acids for gentle exfoliation

Smooths uneven skin texture

Controls excess oil production

Alcohol-free formula suitable for oily, combination, and normal skin

May cause slight sensitivity on very sensitive skin

Image source - Amazon.com



Order Now

Plum 3% Niacinamide and Rice Water Face Toner is a gentle, alcohol-free toner that helps remove dark spots and blemishes. Enriched with niacinamide and rice water, it brightens the skin, smooths texture, and provides hydration. Suitable for oily, acne-prone, dry, and combination skin types.

Key Features:

Contains 3% niacinamide for brightening and smoothing skin

Infused with rice water for hydration

Alcohol-free formula suitable for all skin types

Helps fade dark spots and blemishes

May take time to show visible results on stubborn spots

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 is a great place to buy the best hydrating toners and at a reduced cost. They are either aimed at equalizing the pH of the skin, shrinking pores, or giving the skin a cooling effect, the products mentioned above are designed to meet different preferences and requirements. You should not afford to miss these offers to take your skincare to the next level during this season of the year.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.