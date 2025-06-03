Top Kajals to Buy During Myntra End of Reason Sale 2025
The Myntra End of Reason Sale (EORS), running from 31st May to 12th June 2025, presents an excellent opportunity for beauty enthusiasts to stock up on high-quality kajal products at unbeatable prices. With discounts ranging from 50% to 90% across various categories, including makeup, this sale features top brands offering their best-selling kajals at significantly reduced prices.
The Myntra End of Reason Sale is an excellent opportunity to enhance your kajal collection without breaking the bank.With a variety of options available at discounted prices, along with additional bank discounts and cashback offers, it's the perfect time to grab your favorite kajals and achieve stunning, long-lasting eye looks. Don't miss out on these limited-time deals to add precision and drama to your makeup collection!
1. Bobbi Brown 24-Hour Waterproof Kajal Liner
Bobbi Brown’s 24-Hour Waterproof Kajal Liner is a luxurious, high-performance kajal designed for those who need intense definition and long wear. Enriched with nourishing emollients, this kajal glides smoothly across the lash line and waterline without tugging. Its waterproof and sweat-resistant formula stays put for a full day, making it perfect for long events, humid climates, or everyday use.
Key Features:
- 24-hour waterproof and smudge-proof formula
- Rich, deep black pigment for intense definition
- Creamy texture ensures smooth, tug-free application
- Safe for sensitive eyes and contact lens users
- Can be used as a liner or smudged for a smoky effect
Cons:
- Premium pricing may not suit all budgets
- Requires a good makeup remover for complete removal
2. Praush Crème Gel Waterproof Kajal Eyeliner
The Praush Crème Gel Kajal is a creamy, highly pigmented eyeliner that offers the comfort of a gel with the ease of a pencil. Formulated to deliver long-lasting wear, this kajal resists smudging and fading, even on oily eyelids. It’s versatile enough for creating defined lines or soft, blended eye looks, making it a go-to for both everyday and glam makeup.
Key Features:
- Crème-gel formula offers rich color and smooth application
- Long-wear and waterproof – lasts up to 12 hours
- Smudge-resistant once set
- Easily blendable for smoky looks
- Dermatologically and ophthalmologically tested
Cons:
- May set quickly, so blending must be done fast
- Needs sharpening, which can be slightly inconvenient
3. Renee Hard Black Waterproof & Smudge-Proof Kajal Pen with Sharpener
Renee’s Hard Black Kajal Pen is designed to provide bold, dramatic eyes with just one stroke. Its intense pigmentation and waterproof formula make it ideal for all-day wear, from office hours to evening parties. It comes with a free sharpener, ensuring you always get a precise line. This kajal is also enriched with natural ingredients, making it safe for regular use.
Key Features:
- Intense hard black pigmentation in one swipe
- Waterproof and smudge-proof formula
- Comes with a sharpener for precise application
- Enriched with natural oils for added comfort
- Gentle on sensitive eyes
Cons:
- Not twist-up; sharpening may lead to product waste
- Can feel slightly stiff if not warmed before use
4. FACES CANADA Ultime Pro Intense Gel Kajal
The FACES CANADA Ultime Pro Intense Gel Kajal delivers deep, bold color and the performance of a gel liner in a convenient pencil form. It glides on effortlessly and sets quickly, making it ideal for both quick mornings and dramatic night outs. The formula is enriched with Vitamin E and antioxidants to nourish while defining your eyes.
Key Features:
- Highly pigmented gel-based kajal
- Waterproof and smudge-proof for up to 24 hours
- Enriched with Vitamin E for gentle, nourishing wear
- Smooth texture for easy application
- Ophthalmologically tested and safe for waterline
Cons:
- May not blend well once it sets
- Needs a good-quality sharpener for a clean tip
The Myntra End of Reason Sale (31st May – 12th June 2025) is the perfect time to refresh your makeup essentials, especially with high-quality kajals at discounted prices. Whether you prefer the luxurious, all-day wear of Bobbi Brown, the creamy smoothness of Praush, the budget-friendly boldness of Renee, or the nourishing gel formula of FACES CANADA, there's something for every style and budget.
