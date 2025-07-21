Top Lip and Cheek Tint To Buy For A Natural, Dewy Flush

The right blush has the power to change your entire picture within a few moments and there can be no substitute for just the right product, whether you are in the mood for subtle shimmer or bright colour; just a smack of the right product will do the trick. You need airy creams or light liquids, there is something to suit every skin tone and texture. These spectacular formulas do so much more than deliver pigment; they glide on, moisturise the skin and keep in place over the longest working hours. Planning to restock your makeup bag? Here is a compiled list of all our favourite blushes that you can get at Myntra right now.

Video Courtesy - Myntra

Image Source - Myntra.com



Order Now

Makeup Revolution Blusher Reloaded is easy-to-blend powder blush that allows you to add a healthy but soft flush to your cheeks. The smooth silky formula spreads easily and makes your complexion have a natural, buildable glow that is worth the treat.

Key Features:

The lightweight formula with a seamless matte finish

It delivers long-lasting colour with minimal touch-ups

It is also suitable for all skin tones, from fair to deep

It is highly pigmented yet easy to control for a natural look

It may require layering for a more intense payoff

Image Source - Myntra.com



Order Now

It is designed to work with both lips and cheeks, a versatile two-in-one swipe of tinting fun. It applies as a jelly texture and sinks into the skin, ideal for those who prefer to experiment with fresh-looking skin.

Key Features:

Doubles as a lip and cheek tint for multi-use

The jelly consistency blends easily with fingers or sponge

It delivers a glass-skin effect without stickiness

It is infused with skin-loving ingredients for added care

It can fade faster on oily skin types

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

This blush is used by skincare and colour payoff as it contains skincare effects by giving a rosy hue. The creamy consistency is very comfortable on the skin and this is a nice choice to consider as a gift or even among anyone who is starting to explore the blush world.

Key Features:

It is formulated with Rosemary and Vitamin E to soothe and nourish

The smooth cream texture melts into the skin

It gives a dewy finish perfect for dry or dull skin

The richly pigmented for an effortless flush of colour

It might not suit oily skin during humid weather

Image Source - Myntra.com



Order Now

This blush serum has skin-like air-brushed result because of its breathable-light formula. Made to last a full 8 hours, it is ideal when you have a long day and need your perfect colour to stay on and feel nothing.

Key Features:

The Lightweight liquid consistency that comes with skincare benefits

It has a buildable formula that suits both minimal and glam looks

It stays in place for up to 8 hours without fading

It doesn’t clog pores and feels breathable on skin

It takes a few seconds longer to blend completely

All of the blushes on this list come with something new to the table, be it the hydrating effects of a cream, versatility of a tint, or the staying power of a powder. These formulations not only introduce colour but they also make you feel much better, they provide your look with that last touch and they even fit your skin. Are you building a starter kit or just updating your everyday essemtials? Pick up these high performers in blushes at Myntra and have your cheeks do the talking, all day long.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.