Top Lip and Cheek Tint To Buy For A Natural, Dewy Flush

The right blush has the power to change your entire picture within a few moments and there can be no substitute for just the right product, whether you are in the mood for subtle shimmer or bright colour; just a smack of the right product will do the trick. You need airy creams or light liquids, there is something to suit every skin tone and texture. These spectacular formulas do so much more than deliver pigment; they glide on, moisturise the skin and keep in place over the longest working hours. Planning to restock your makeup bag? Here is a compiled list of all our favourite blushes that you can get at Myntra right now.
Makeup Revolution Blusher Reloaded
Makeup Revolution Blusher Reloaded is easy-to-blend powder blush that allows you to add a healthy but soft flush to your cheeks. The smooth silky formula spreads easily and makes your complexion have a natural, buildable glow that is worth the treat.
Key Features:
- The lightweight formula with a seamless matte finish
- It delivers long-lasting colour with minimal touch-ups
- It is also suitable for all skin tones, from fair to deep
- It is highly pigmented yet easy to control for a natural look
- It may require layering for a more intense payoff
Praush Juicy Jelly Blush Tint
It is designed to work with both lips and cheeks, a versatile two-in-one swipe of tinting fun. It applies as a jelly texture and sinks into the skin, ideal for those who prefer to experiment with fresh-looking skin.
Key Features:
- Doubles as a lip and cheek tint for multi-use
- The jelly consistency blends easily with fingers or sponge
- It delivers a glass-skin effect without stickiness
- It is infused with skin-loving ingredients for added care
- It can fade faster on oily skin types
Milagro Beauty Gula-Bae Cream Blush
This blush is used by skincare and colour payoff as it contains skincare effects by giving a rosy hue. The creamy consistency is very comfortable on the skin and this is a nice choice to consider as a gift or even among anyone who is starting to explore the blush world.
Key Features:
- It is formulated with Rosemary and Vitamin E to soothe and nourish
- The smooth cream texture melts into the skin
- It gives a dewy finish perfect for dry or dull skin
- The richly pigmented for an effortless flush of colour
- It might not suit oily skin during humid weather
FAE Beauty Lush Liquid Blush
This blush serum has skin-like air-brushed result because of its breathable-light formula. Made to last a full 8 hours, it is ideal when you have a long day and need your perfect colour to stay on and feel nothing.
Key Features:
- The Lightweight liquid consistency that comes with skincare benefits
- It has a buildable formula that suits both minimal and glam looks
- It stays in place for up to 8 hours without fading
- It doesn’t clog pores and feels breathable on skin
- It takes a few seconds longer to blend completely
All of the blushes on this list come with something new to the table, be it the hydrating effects of a cream, versatility of a tint, or the staying power of a powder. These formulations not only introduce colour but they also make you feel much better, they provide your look with that last touch and they even fit your skin. Are you building a starter kit or just updating your everyday essemtials? Pick up these high performers in blushes at Myntra and have your cheeks do the talking, all day long.
