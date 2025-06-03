Top Lip Liners to Try During Myntra End of Reason Sale (31st May – 12th June)
Lip liner is a versatile cosmetic essential that enhances the shape, definition, and longevity of your lip color. Whether you're aiming for a bold statement or a subtle enhancement, lip liners offer precision and control, making them a staple in many makeup routines.
The Myntra End of Reason Sale, running from 31st May to 12th June, is an excellent opportunity to explore a wide range of lip liners from various brands at discounted prices. Whether you're looking for classic shades or trendy hues, this sale offers a plethora of options to suit every preference and budget.
1. SUGAR Cosmetics – Lipping On The Edge Lip Liner
SUGAR’s Lipping On The Edge Lip Liner is a high-performance, gel-based lip pencil designed for intense color payoff and all-day wear. It glides on effortlessly, giving your lips a crisp, defined outline that enhances any lipstick. Known for its water-resistant and smudge-proof formula, this liner ensures that your lip look stays locked in place for hours. The sleek design and rich pigmentation make it a favorite for bold makeup lovers and minimalists alike.
Key Features:
- Long-lasting, water-resistant formula (up to 10 hours)
- Smooth, gel-based texture for easy application
- High pigmentation for intense color
- Available in a variety of bold and wearable shades
- Vegan and cruelty-free
Cons:
- Requires sharpening, which can lead to product wastage
- Can be slightly drying on very sensitive lips
- May not suit those looking for a very soft or sheer finish
2. Lovechild by Masaba – Passport Pucker Lip Booster Matte Liner
This lip liner from Lovechild by Masaba stands out with its fun packaging and dual-function formula. Designed as both a lip contour and booster, it has a creamy matte texture that gives precise application while adding depth and fullness to the lips. It’s perfect for creating statement lips or subtly enhancing your natural lip shape. The liner reflects Masaba's playful, bold aesthetic while delivering serious color payoff.
Key Features:
- Creamy matte finish for bold, defined lips
- Smooth, non-dragging formula
- Can be used to slightly overline for a fuller look
- Lightweight and comfortable wear
- Unique, eye-catching packaging
Cons:
- Not as long-lasting as some other matte liners
- Limited shade selection
- May transfer if not set properly with lipstick
3. ALIX AVIEN PARIS – Matte Long-Lasting Lip Liner Pencil
The ALIX AVIEN Matte Lip Liner offers a classic pencil experience with a modern matte twist. Ideal for both lining and filling in the lips, it provides a smooth, precise application that holds up for hours. The formula is rich yet lightweight, offering a chic matte finish that works well with most lipsticks. Its European-inspired design adds a touch of elegance to any makeup bag.
Key Features:
- Matte finish with a long-lasting hold
- Smooth application with minimal tugging
- Pencil format allows precise control
- Versatile enough to wear alone or under lipstick
- Chic and professional look
Cons:
- Requires a sharpener (manual sharpening)
- May not glide as smoothly on dry lips
- Less known brand, so availability may vary
4. PAC – Lip Pencil
PAC’s Lip Pencil is known for its creamy, pigmented formula that provides excellent control and high-definition lip lines. Whether used to prevent lipstick feathering or to fill the lips entirely, this pencil delivers consistent results. The formula is blendable yet long-wearing, making it a solid choice for both beginners and makeup pros. Its wide shade range complements Indian skin tones beautifully.
Key Features:
- Creamy, high-pigment formula
- Helps prevent feathering and improves lipstick longevity
- Glides smoothly for precise application
- Comfortable wear for extended periods
- Available in a range of versatile shades
Cons:
- Needs sharpening, which can be inconvenient for some
- Pencil may be soft, prone to breakage with pressure
- Limited availability in retail stores compared to online
Incorporating a lip liner into your makeup routine can elevate your lip game, providing definition, longevity, and a fuller appearance. With the Myntra End of Reason Sale, it's the perfect time to invest in high-quality lip liners and experiment with different looks. Don't miss out on these exclusive deals to enhance your beauty collection.
