Top Lip Liners to Try During Myntra End of Reason Sale (31st May – 12th June)

The Myntra End of Reason Sale, running from 31st May to 12th June, is an excellent opportunity to explore a wide range of lip liners from various brands at discounted prices. Whether you're looking for classic shades or trendy hues, this sale offers a plethora of options to suit every preference and budget.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

SUGAR’s Lipping On The Edge Lip Liner is a high-performance, gel-based lip pencil designed for intense color payoff and all-day wear. It glides on effortlessly, giving your lips a crisp, defined outline that enhances any lipstick. Known for its water-resistant and smudge-proof formula, this liner ensures that your lip look stays locked in place for hours. The sleek design and rich pigmentation make it a favorite for bold makeup lovers and minimalists alike.

Key Features:

Long-lasting, water-resistant formula (up to 10 hours)

Smooth, gel-based texture for easy application

High pigmentation for intense color

Available in a variety of bold and wearable shades

Vegan and cruelty-free

Cons:

Requires sharpening, which can lead to product wastage

Can be slightly drying on very sensitive lips

May not suit those looking for a very soft or sheer finish

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

This lip liner from Lovechild by Masaba stands out with its fun packaging and dual-function formula. Designed as both a lip contour and booster, it has a creamy matte texture that gives precise application while adding depth and fullness to the lips. It’s perfect for creating statement lips or subtly enhancing your natural lip shape. The liner reflects Masaba's playful, bold aesthetic while delivering serious color payoff.

Key Features:

Creamy matte finish for bold, defined lips

Smooth, non-dragging formula

Can be used to slightly overline for a fuller look

Lightweight and comfortable wear

Unique, eye-catching packaging

Cons:

Not as long-lasting as some other matte liners

Limited shade selection

May transfer if not set properly with lipstick

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The ALIX AVIEN Matte Lip Liner offers a classic pencil experience with a modern matte twist. Ideal for both lining and filling in the lips, it provides a smooth, precise application that holds up for hours. The formula is rich yet lightweight, offering a chic matte finish that works well with most lipsticks. Its European-inspired design adds a touch of elegance to any makeup bag.

Key Features:

Matte finish with a long-lasting hold

Smooth application with minimal tugging

Pencil format allows precise control

Versatile enough to wear alone or under lipstick

Chic and professional look

Cons:

Requires a sharpener (manual sharpening)

May not glide as smoothly on dry lips

Less known brand, so availability may vary

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

PAC’s Lip Pencil is known for its creamy, pigmented formula that provides excellent control and high-definition lip lines. Whether used to prevent lipstick feathering or to fill the lips entirely, this pencil delivers consistent results. The formula is blendable yet long-wearing, making it a solid choice for both beginners and makeup pros. Its wide shade range complements Indian skin tones beautifully.

Key Features:

Creamy, high-pigment formula

Helps prevent feathering and improves lipstick longevity

Glides smoothly for precise application

Comfortable wear for extended periods

Available in a range of versatile shades

Cons:

Needs sharpening, which can be inconvenient for some

Pencil may be soft, prone to breakage with pressure

Limited availability in retail stores compared to online

Incorporating a lip liner into your makeup routine can elevate your lip game, providing definition, longevity, and a fuller appearance. With the Myntra End of Reason Sale, it's the perfect time to invest in high-quality lip liners and experiment with different looks. Don't miss out on these exclusive deals to enhance your beauty collection.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.