Top Lip Tints for a Natural Glow – Now on Sale at Myntra
Add a natural flush of color to your lips with nourishing lip tints, now available at exciting discounts during the Myntra Pay Day Sale, from 1st to 6th July. Whether you prefer a dewy finish or a matte stain, lip tints offer lightweight, long-lasting color perfect for everyday wear or minimal makeup looks.
With up to 70% off on top-rated formulas, including hydrating and smudge-proof options, this is the perfect time to stock up on your go-to shades or try something new. Take advantage of bank offers and app-only deals to score your favorite lip tints without overspending!
1. Bobbi Brown – Extra Lip Tint Balm With Jojoba Oil & Avocado Oil
Image Source: Myntra.com
The Bobbi Brown Extra Lip Tint Balm is the perfect blend of skincare and color. Enriched with jojoba oil and avocado oil, this luxurious balm deeply hydrates your lips while giving them a soft, natural tint. It enhances your natural lip tone rather than masking it, making it ideal for a "your lips but better" look. The formula feels silky-smooth, with a non-sticky texture that keeps lips looking plump, fresh, and radiant all day. A go-to for minimalist makeup lovers who prioritize comfort and care.
Key Features:
- Infused with jojoba and avocado oils for intense hydration
- Lightweight balm texture with a sheer, healthy-looking tint
- Enhances natural lip color with a subtle glow
- Conditions and softens dry or chapped lips
- Ideal for daily wear, no-makeup looks, or layering under lipsticks
Cons:
- Tinted balm is very sheer—may not suit those wanting bold color
- Premium pricing for minimal pigment
2. Smashbox – Halo Sheer To Stay Lip + Cheek Tint with Sunflower & Jojoba Oil
Image Source: Myntra.com
The Smashbox Halo Sheer To Stay Tint is a true multitasker, doubling up as both a lip and cheek product. With a sheer yet buildable formula, it creates a natural flush of color that melts beautifully into the skin. Infused with nourishing sunflower and jojoba oils, this tint offers hydration along with long-lasting wear. It’s perfect for those who love a monochrome makeup look or need a quick beauty fix on the go. The tint’s smooth, water-based texture makes it easy to blend and layer for soft glam or natural glow days.
Key Features:
- Dual-use: lip and cheek tint for versatile application
- Lightweight, hydrating formula with sunflower and jojoba oils
- Buildable sheer pigment with long-lasting hold
- Smooth blendability for a natural finish
- Travel-friendly and easy to apply with fingers
Cons:
- Dries quickly—requires fast blending on cheeks
- Very light coverage; not ideal for dramatic makeup looks
3. FLOSSY COSMETICS – Better Decision Jelly Lip Tint
Image Source: Myntra.com
The FLOSSY COSMETICS Better Decision Jelly Lip Tint is a fun and fresh pick for anyone who loves juicy, youthful lips. With a jelly-like texture, it glides on smoothly and stains your lips with a soft flush of color that deepens over time. It feels weightless and leaves a glassy finish that doesn’t feel sticky. Ideal for daily wear, this tint gives a popsicle-lip effect and lasts through coffee breaks and quick meals without needing constant touch-ups.
Key Features:
- Jelly texture for smooth, even application
- Long-lasting stain that deepens over time
- Glossy, hydrated finish without stickiness
- Comfortable formula ideal for summer and humid weather
- Easy to layer for more intensity
Cons:
- Shade may vary depending on individual lip tone
- Can cling to dry patches—requires smooth base
4. PINKFLASH – Color Change Magic Lasting Lip Tint
Image Source: Myntra.com
The PINKFLASH Color Change Magic Lip Tint is a playful addition to your makeup kit. This tint reacts with the pH level of your lips to create a custom shade of pink unique to you. Its lightweight, watery formula feels like nothing on the lips, yet leaves a lasting stain that stays vibrant for hours. Perfect for teens, beginners, or anyone who wants a fuss-free tint that’s low-maintenance and fun.
Key Features:
- Color-changing formula that adapts to your pH level
- Long-lasting wear with minimal transfer
- Lightweight and fast-absorbing
- Natural-looking pink shades personalized to your lips
- Affordable and ideal for everyday use
Cons:
- May turn too bright on some complexions
- Difficult to control the final color intensity
If you’re looking for effortless beauty that feels as good as it looks, lip tints are your go-to solution. From sheer hydration to long-lasting color, these lightweight stains offer a natural flush perfect for both casual and polished looks. Whether you prefer subtle shine or vibrant stains, there’s a tint for every mood and skin tone. And there’s no better time to stock up than during the Myntra Pay Day Sale, running from 1st to 6th July! With up to 70% off, plus exclusive app and bank offers, you can grab high-quality lip tints—from luxury balms to budget-friendly color changers—at unbeatable prices. Add a pop of color to your routine without compromising comfort or your budget.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.