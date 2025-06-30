Top Lip Tints for a Natural Glow – Now on Sale at Myntra

With up to 70% off on top-rated formulas, including hydrating and smudge-proof options, this is the perfect time to stock up on your go-to shades or try something new. Take advantage of bank offers and app-only deals to score your favorite lip tints without overspending!

The Bobbi Brown Extra Lip Tint Balm is the perfect blend of skincare and color. Enriched with jojoba oil and avocado oil, this luxurious balm deeply hydrates your lips while giving them a soft, natural tint. It enhances your natural lip tone rather than masking it, making it ideal for a "your lips but better" look. The formula feels silky-smooth, with a non-sticky texture that keeps lips looking plump, fresh, and radiant all day. A go-to for minimalist makeup lovers who prioritize comfort and care.

Key Features:

Infused with jojoba and avocado oils for intense hydration

Lightweight balm texture with a sheer, healthy-looking tint

Enhances natural lip color with a subtle glow

Conditions and softens dry or chapped lips

Ideal for daily wear, no-makeup looks, or layering under lipsticks

Cons:

Tinted balm is very sheer—may not suit those wanting bold color

Premium pricing for minimal pigment

The Smashbox Halo Sheer To Stay Tint is a true multitasker, doubling up as both a lip and cheek product. With a sheer yet buildable formula, it creates a natural flush of color that melts beautifully into the skin. Infused with nourishing sunflower and jojoba oils, this tint offers hydration along with long-lasting wear. It’s perfect for those who love a monochrome makeup look or need a quick beauty fix on the go. The tint’s smooth, water-based texture makes it easy to blend and layer for soft glam or natural glow days.

Key Features:

Dual-use: lip and cheek tint for versatile application

Lightweight, hydrating formula with sunflower and jojoba oils

Buildable sheer pigment with long-lasting hold

Smooth blendability for a natural finish

Travel-friendly and easy to apply with fingers

Cons:

Dries quickly—requires fast blending on cheeks

Very light coverage; not ideal for dramatic makeup looks

The FLOSSY COSMETICS Better Decision Jelly Lip Tint is a fun and fresh pick for anyone who loves juicy, youthful lips. With a jelly-like texture, it glides on smoothly and stains your lips with a soft flush of color that deepens over time. It feels weightless and leaves a glassy finish that doesn’t feel sticky. Ideal for daily wear, this tint gives a popsicle-lip effect and lasts through coffee breaks and quick meals without needing constant touch-ups.

Key Features:

Jelly texture for smooth, even application

Long-lasting stain that deepens over time

Glossy, hydrated finish without stickiness

Comfortable formula ideal for summer and humid weather

Easy to layer for more intensity

Cons:

Shade may vary depending on individual lip tone

Can cling to dry patches—requires smooth base

The PINKFLASH Color Change Magic Lip Tint is a playful addition to your makeup kit. This tint reacts with the pH level of your lips to create a custom shade of pink unique to you. Its lightweight, watery formula feels like nothing on the lips, yet leaves a lasting stain that stays vibrant for hours. Perfect for teens, beginners, or anyone who wants a fuss-free tint that’s low-maintenance and fun.

Key Features:

Color-changing formula that adapts to your pH level

Long-lasting wear with minimal transfer

Lightweight and fast-absorbing

Natural-looking pink shades personalized to your lips

Affordable and ideal for everyday use

Cons:

May turn too bright on some complexions

Difficult to control the final color intensity

