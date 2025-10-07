Top Lipsticks to Buy During Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 is live from September 23 to October 10, offering massive discounts across a wide variety of categories. Beauty enthusiasts can make the most of this opportunity to purchase top-rated lipsticks at unbeatable prices. Whether you want a bold matte finish or a soft satin feel, the sale has something for everyone. This guide highlights some of the best lipsticks available during the event, ensuring quality, affordability, and trendy shades that perfectly suit different looks, occasions, and preferences.

Image source - Amazon.com



Order Now

Ruby Organics Semi-Matte lipstick is a rich pigment and compliments all the Indian skin. It has a moisturizing formula that keeps your lips moist and not drying up so that they remain comfortable throughout the day. The light texture slides over without any resistance and the semi-matte texture makes your natural beauty shine through.

Key Features:

Highly pigmented for vibrant color

Moisturizing formula prevents dryness

Lightweight texture for comfortable wear

Semi-matte finish suitable for daily use

Might require reapplication after meals

Image source - Amazon.com



Order Now

Swiss Beauty Satin Comfort Lipstick provides a smooth glide application experience that offers an extremely hydrating experience. Intense color payoff in one swipe is guaranteed by the highly pigmented formula, and the satin matte finish gives your look a bit of glamour. It can be used to do fast touch-ups since its application is simple at the touch of a button.

Key Features:

Ultra-hydrating formula keeps lips moisturized

Highly pigmented for bold color

Smooth glide application for easy use

Satin matte finish adds sophistication

May not stay intact for very long hours

Image source - Amazon.com



Order Now

MARS Creamy Matte Long Lasting Lipstick is a creamy texture that applies and it offers a matte finish that lasts all-day long. Its light weight formula makes it comfortable to wear without losing out on the color intensity. The high pigmentation provides a single swipe with a bold appearance.

Key Features:

Creamy texture for easy application

Long-lasting matte finish

Lightweight formula for comfort

Rich pigmentation for bold color

Can feel slightly dry after extended wear

Image source - Amazon.com



Order Now

RENEE Very Matte Lipstick delivers a smooth, velvety finish with rich color payoff. Its nourishing, hydrating formula keeps lips soft and moisturized throughout the day. Perfect for bold looks or subtle styles, this lipstick combines comfort, elegance, and long-lasting wear effortlessly.

Key Features:

Velvety smooth finish enhances lips

Hydrating formula keeps lips moisturized

Transfer-proof and smudge-proof for long wear

Intense color payoff in one swipe

Slightly difficult to remove at the end of the day

The Amazon Great Indian Festival of 2025 will provide the most impressive opportunity to purchase lipsticks of high quality with unique discount rates. These lipsticks would give you the choice of a moisturizing semi-matte finish to apply on a daily basis or a bold matte finish to apply on special occasions. One can find something in this sale with the highest brands on board, with premium pigments, long-lasting formulas, and comfortable textures. You would not want to miss these fantastic holiday sales to update your beauty repertoire and to give your makeup a new look during this season.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.