Top Lipsticks to Try This Season

Beyond color, many modern lipsticks also offer added benefits like hydration, long wear, and SPF protection. From bold reds to subtle nudes, lipsticks remain a powerful beauty essential that completes and elevates any look with ease.

Maybelline’s Color Sensational Ultimattes Lipstick delivers high-impact color in a weightless, velvet-matte formula. This lipstick is designed to feel like a second skin, offering intense pigmentation with a soft-focus finish. It glides on smoothly and leaves a smooth, powdery feel on the lips without drying them out. Ideal for everyday glam or bold statement looks, it’s a go-to for long-lasting elegance.

Key Features:

Ultra-lightweight, non-drying matte formula

Soft-focus finish with rich pigmentation

Slim bullet design for precise application

Comfortable wear for hours

Available in a range of bold and nude shades

May require touch-ups after meals

Slim bullet may break with heavy pressure

Not transfer-proof

Lakme’s 9to5 Powerplay Priming Matte Lipstick combines the benefits of a primer with the boldness of matte color. Its built-in primer ensures smooth application and long-lasting wear without feathering or smudging. With a wide selection of shades ranging from everyday nudes to party-ready pinks and reds, this lipstick is ideal for all-day wear at work or after-hours events.

Key Features:

Built-in primer for long-lasting color

Smooth, matte finish with even coverage

Comfortable formula that doesn't crack or dry lips

Great shade range for various skin tones

Travel-friendly packaging

Can feel slightly heavy if layered

Matte finish may not suit very dry lips without prep

Slightly less pigmented compared to liquid formulas

Lakme’s Absolute Sheer Lip Mousse offers a soft, airy texture with a blurred matte finish. This mousse-like formula feels lightweight and cushiony on the lips, providing a natural, soft-focus look. Ideal for those who want color without the intensity of a full matte lipstick, this product is great for daily wear, especially in warmer climates.

Key Features:

Mousse formula with a soft matte finish

Feels light and breathable on lips

Offers a diffused, blurred lip look

Perfect for daily or minimal makeup lovers

Doesn’t settle into fine lines

Not long-wearing; may fade with eating or drinking

Sheer pigment may not suit those wanting bold color

Limited shades compared to other Lakme ranges

FACES CANADA’s Comfy Matte Wow Liquid Lipstick is designed for all-day wear without compromising comfort. This liquid lipstick dries down to a true matte finish but includes nourishing ingredients to keep lips from drying out. Highly pigmented and transfer-proof, it’s ideal for long events, meetings, or nights out where reapplication isn’t an option.

Key Features:

Highly pigmented liquid formula

Transfer-proof and long-lasting

Lightweight, non-sticky texture

Enriched with skin-conditioning ingredients

Available in trendy, wearable shades

May feel slightly dry after extended wear

Removal requires oil-based cleanser

Can accentuate dry patches if lips aren’t prepped

Lipsticks remain one of the most powerful and expressive elements in any makeup routine. Whether you prefer bold liquid mattes, soft mousse textures, or classic creamy finishes, there's a perfect formula and shade for every mood, skin tone, and occasion. The products from brands like Maybelline, Lakme, and FACES CANADA offer a versatile mix of comfort, long wear, and rich color payoff—proving that you don’t need to compromise on performance or style. From everyday nudes to statement reds, a good lipstick doesn’t just complete a look—it transforms it.

