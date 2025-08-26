Top Lipsticks to Try This Season
Lipsticks are a staple in every makeup collection, known for their ability to instantly enhance and define the lips while adding a pop of color to the face. Available in a wide range of shades, finishes, and formulas—such as matte, glossy, satin, and liquid—lipsticks allow for endless customization based on mood, occasion, or style.
Beyond color, many modern lipsticks also offer added benefits like hydration, long wear, and SPF protection. From bold reds to subtle nudes, lipsticks remain a powerful beauty essential that completes and elevates any look with ease.
1. Maybelline – New York Color Sensational Ultimattes Lipstick
Image Source: Myntra
Maybelline’s Color Sensational Ultimattes Lipstick delivers high-impact color in a weightless, velvet-matte formula. This lipstick is designed to feel like a second skin, offering intense pigmentation with a soft-focus finish. It glides on smoothly and leaves a smooth, powdery feel on the lips without drying them out. Ideal for everyday glam or bold statement looks, it’s a go-to for long-lasting elegance.
Key Features:
- Ultra-lightweight, non-drying matte formula
- Soft-focus finish with rich pigmentation
- Slim bullet design for precise application
- Comfortable wear for hours
- Available in a range of bold and nude shades
- May require touch-ups after meals
- Slim bullet may break with heavy pressure
- Not transfer-proof
2. Lakme – 9to5 Powerplay Priming Matte Lipstick
Image Source: Myntra
Lakme’s 9to5 Powerplay Priming Matte Lipstick combines the benefits of a primer with the boldness of matte color. Its built-in primer ensures smooth application and long-lasting wear without feathering or smudging. With a wide selection of shades ranging from everyday nudes to party-ready pinks and reds, this lipstick is ideal for all-day wear at work or after-hours events.
Key Features:
- Built-in primer for long-lasting color
- Smooth, matte finish with even coverage
- Comfortable formula that doesn't crack or dry lips
- Great shade range for various skin tones
- Travel-friendly packaging
- Can feel slightly heavy if layered
- Matte finish may not suit very dry lips without prep
- Slightly less pigmented compared to liquid formulas
3. Lakme – Absolute Sheer Lip Mousse
Image Source: Myntra
Lakme’s Absolute Sheer Lip Mousse offers a soft, airy texture with a blurred matte finish. This mousse-like formula feels lightweight and cushiony on the lips, providing a natural, soft-focus look. Ideal for those who want color without the intensity of a full matte lipstick, this product is great for daily wear, especially in warmer climates.
Key Features:
- Mousse formula with a soft matte finish
- Feels light and breathable on lips
- Offers a diffused, blurred lip look
- Perfect for daily or minimal makeup lovers
- Doesn’t settle into fine lines
- Not long-wearing; may fade with eating or drinking
- Sheer pigment may not suit those wanting bold color
- Limited shades compared to other Lakme ranges
4. FACES CANADA – Comfy Matte Wow Liquid Lipstick
Image Source: Myntra
FACES CANADA’s Comfy Matte Wow Liquid Lipstick is designed for all-day wear without compromising comfort. This liquid lipstick dries down to a true matte finish but includes nourishing ingredients to keep lips from drying out. Highly pigmented and transfer-proof, it’s ideal for long events, meetings, or nights out where reapplication isn’t an option.
Key Features:
- Highly pigmented liquid formula
- Transfer-proof and long-lasting
- Lightweight, non-sticky texture
- Enriched with skin-conditioning ingredients
- Available in trendy, wearable shades
- May feel slightly dry after extended wear
- Removal requires oil-based cleanser
- Can accentuate dry patches if lips aren’t prepped
Lipsticks remain one of the most powerful and expressive elements in any makeup routine. Whether you prefer bold liquid mattes, soft mousse textures, or classic creamy finishes, there's a perfect formula and shade for every mood, skin tone, and occasion. The products from brands like Maybelline, Lakme, and FACES CANADA offer a versatile mix of comfort, long wear, and rich color payoff—proving that you don’t need to compromise on performance or style. From everyday nudes to statement reds, a good lipstick doesn’t just complete a look—it transforms it.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
