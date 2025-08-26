Top Makeup Essentials You Need To Buy From Myntra Right Now

Whether you prefer the minimalistic life or someone who does full on face routine, some power packed products of makeup can literally transform your daily glam. These should be extra-long-wearing concealers up to multi-purpose tints and defining brows to contour your entire appearance. We have created a list of must-haves combining both performance and quality. All these products are worth having in your vanity because of their wearability and effects. All of these can be picked up at Mynta so that your beauty kit can be perfected in intentions.

This contains a high coverage formula that is intended to remain in place even during humidity, moisture, and long working hours, such that this concealer is your trusted everyday base. If you are one of those people who need that smooth creaseless finish, then treat yourself to this one.

Key Features:

Covers blemishes, dark spots, and pigmentation effectively

Stays intact for up to 24 hours without caking

Has a lightweight creamy texture that blends easily

Perfect for under eyes and spot correction

May dry out if not set quickly with powder

It is a combination of skincare and pigment that give a natural color to the cheeks and the lips; this multipurpose tint set restores the color of the skin and nourishes it simultaneously. Think of it as the one you turn to when you are in need of a dose of freshness but you do not want to apply a lot on your face.

Key Features:

Two flattering shades suitable for all skin tones

Infused with botanical ingredients that nourish the skin

Buildable formula for both soft and bold looks

Compact and travel-friendly for everyday use

May require frequent touch-ups due to lower staying power

The pencil is very accurate and assists in shaping, filling and defining your brows to provide a slender lift to your face. This is worth trying, in case you prefer natural looking but clean finish.

Key Features:

Comes with a spoolie for blending and grooming

Smooth tip glides on without tugging

Pigment is soft and natural-looking

Easy to use even for brow beginners

Might break with too much pressure while applying

This classic vibe has a velvety skin-like texture, the dreamy slip and it is a rich matte lipstick that feels like a dream. If you are fond of oldtime beauty, then you should have this in your collection.

Key Features:

High pigment payoff in just one stroke

Comfortable matte texture with a soft touch

Long-wearing without drying out lips

Suits both day and night looks seamlessly

Slightly on the expensive side compared to other brands

These carefully curated pieces of beauty essentials should be more than makeup, they are a way to bring out the best of you and feel confident expressing it. Be it at getting your base to perfection, a right amount of healthy punch, a perfect brow leave or a matte lip, each of these products adds something different to the bag. All of them are available to be shopped now at Myntra putting your beauty routine accessible and raised at the same time. Have the following finds speed up, prepare and streamline your daily routine.

