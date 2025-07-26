Top Makeup Picks to Add to Your Cart – Myntra Grand Festive Days (23–27 July 2025)

Makeup is more than just beauty—it’s a form of self-expression. Whether you're getting ready for work, attending a family wedding, or heading out for a casual coffee date, the right makeup can brighten your face and your mood. With the Myntra Grand Festive Days happening from 23rd to 27th July 2025, now is the best time to refresh your makeup bag with trusted, everyday favorites. From bold lipsticks and flawless foundations to shimmering eyeshadows and curling mascaras, these must-haves are not only high on performance but also friendly on your budget.

Video courtesy: Myntra

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

This full-coverage foundation from MARS is a perfect pick for anyone looking for a matte finish that stays put all day. It’s designed to suit Indian skin tones and includes SPF 50 PA++++, which gives strong sun protection while evening out the skin. It’s a reliable base for both daily use and special events.

Key Features:

Full-coverage formula for smooth, matte skin

SPF 50 PA++++ shields from sun damage

Long-lasting and sweat-resistant in humid weather

Easily buildable without getting cakey

May cling slightly to dry areas if not moisturized

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

This liquid lipstick combines vibrant color with a soft, hydrating feel. Mauvelicious is a deep mauve shade that flatters most skin tones, making it a great pick for everyday glam. The formula dries down matte but doesn’t feel dry or heavy, which is perfect for long wear.

Key Features:

Rich mauve shade that suits all complexions

Soft matte finish with smooth application

Lightweight and long-wearing

Comfortable even on dry lips

Small 3ml size may run out quickly with daily use

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

For those who love shimmer and convenience, this eyeshadow trio is a game-changer. These liquid eyeshadows glide on easily, dry fast, and stay put for hours. The metallic shades—Luna, Copper, and Aurus—offer rich color without fallout, making them great for festive looks or quick touch-ups.

Key Features:

Trio of liquid eyeshadows in metallic tones

Quick-drying and smudge-free formula

Made with clean, skin-safe ingredients

Easy to apply with brush or fingertips

May crease slightly if worn without primer

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

This best-selling mascara from Maybelline gives you curled, voluminous lashes in just one coat. The slim brush reaches even the shortest lashes, and the washable formula makes it easy to remove at the end of the day. Perfect for daily wear, this mascara lifts and defines without clumping.

Key Features:

Lifts and curls lashes for a fuller look

Washable formula removes easily with water

Slim wand offers precision and control

Ideal for everyday use and beginners

Not waterproof, so may not hold up in heavy rain

Whether you’re building your makeup kit from scratch or just adding a few essentials, these products from Myntra are practical, easy to use, and long-lasting. The Myntra Grand Festive Days, from 23rd to 27th July 2025, is the perfect time to grab high-performance makeup without overspending. From flawless base products to bold lips and expressive eyes, these picks offer something for every style and skin type. Don’t miss out on these festive-season deals—your beauty kit deserves this upgrade!

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.