Top Makeup Picks to Add to Your Cart – Myntra Grand Festive Days (23–27 July 2025)
Shop top makeup picks—foundation, lipstick, eyeshadow, and mascara—during Myntra’s Grand Festive Days (23–27 July 2025) to upgrade your beauty routine with quality, affordable essentials for all occasions.
Makeup is more than just beauty—it’s a form of self-expression. Whether you're getting ready for work, attending a family wedding, or heading out for a casual coffee date, the right makeup can brighten your face and your mood. With the Myntra Grand Festive Days happening from 23rd to 27th July 2025, now is the best time to refresh your makeup bag with trusted, everyday favorites. From bold lipsticks and flawless foundations to shimmering eyeshadows and curling mascaras, these must-haves are not only high on performance but also friendly on your budget.
Video courtesy: Myntra
MARS High Coverage SPF50 PA++++ Liquid Foundation – Shade 06
Image source - Myntra.com
This full-coverage foundation from MARS is a perfect pick for anyone looking for a matte finish that stays put all day. It’s designed to suit Indian skin tones and includes SPF 50 PA++++, which gives strong sun protection while evening out the skin. It’s a reliable base for both daily use and special events.
Key Features:
- Full-coverage formula for smooth, matte skin
- SPF 50 PA++++ shields from sun damage
- Long-lasting and sweat-resistant in humid weather
- Easily buildable without getting cakey
- May cling slightly to dry areas if not moisturized
HYUE HydraMatte Liquid Lipstick – Mauvelicious (3ml)
Image source - Myntra.com
This liquid lipstick combines vibrant color with a soft, hydrating feel. Mauvelicious is a deep mauve shade that flatters most skin tones, making it a great pick for everyday glam. The formula dries down matte but doesn’t feel dry or heavy, which is perfect for long wear.
Key Features:
- Rich mauve shade that suits all complexions
- Soft matte finish with smooth application
- Lightweight and long-wearing
- Comfortable even on dry lips
- Small 3ml size may run out quickly with daily use
Ruby’s Organics 3-Piece Quick-Set Liquid Mini Eyeshadow – Luna, Copper, Aurus
Image source - Myntra.com
For those who love shimmer and convenience, this eyeshadow trio is a game-changer. These liquid eyeshadows glide on easily, dry fast, and stay put for hours. The metallic shades—Luna, Copper, and Aurus—offer rich color without fallout, making them great for festive looks or quick touch-ups.
Key Features:
- Trio of liquid eyeshadows in metallic tones
- Quick-drying and smudge-free formula
- Made with clean, skin-safe ingredients
- Easy to apply with brush or fingertips
- May crease slightly if worn without primer
Maybelline New York Hypercurl Washable Mascara – 9.2 ml
Image source - Myntra.com
This best-selling mascara from Maybelline gives you curled, voluminous lashes in just one coat. The slim brush reaches even the shortest lashes, and the washable formula makes it easy to remove at the end of the day. Perfect for daily wear, this mascara lifts and defines without clumping.
Key Features:
- Lifts and curls lashes for a fuller look
- Washable formula removes easily with water
- Slim wand offers precision and control
- Ideal for everyday use and beginners
- Not waterproof, so may not hold up in heavy rain
Whether you’re building your makeup kit from scratch or just adding a few essentials, these products from Myntra are practical, easy to use, and long-lasting. The Myntra Grand Festive Days, from 23rd to 27th July 2025, is the perfect time to grab high-performance makeup without overspending. From flawless base products to bold lips and expressive eyes, these picks offer something for every style and skin type. Don’t miss out on these festive-season deals—your beauty kit deserves this upgrade!
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.