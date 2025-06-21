trendingNowenglish2919760https://zeenews.india.com/top-deals/personal-care/top-mascaras-to-enhance-your-eyes-during-myntra-big-brands-bash-sale-myn-2919760.html
Top Mascaras to Enhance Your Eyes During Myntra Big Brands Bash Sale

Mascara is a makeup essential that instantly enhances the eyes by adding volume, length, and definition to the lashes. Whether you prefer a natural lift or a bold, dramatic effect, mascaras come in a variety of formulas—from waterproof and curling to volumizing and lengthening—to suit every eye shape and look.

Last Updated: Jun 22, 2025, 09:39 PM IST
Top Mascaras to Enhance Your Eyes During Myntra Big Brands Bash Sale

During the Myntra Big Brands Bash Sale, top-rated mascaras were available at exciting discounts, making it the perfect time to try new formulas or stock up on trusted favorites. With deals on popular products, the sale offered a budget-friendly way to elevate your eye makeup routine and achieve fuller, fluttery lashes effortlessly.

1. L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Panorama Waterproof Mascara

Imaage Source: Myntra.com

 


L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Panorama Waterproof Mascara is designed to give lashes a fanned-out, panoramic effect with intense volume and long-lasting wear. The waterproof formula ensures smudge-proof, all-day results, while the multi-layer brush coats each lash evenly from root to tip for maximum separation and lift.

Key Features

  • Waterproof and smudge-resistant
  • Delivers panoramic, fanned-out lash effect
  • Volumizes without clumping
  • Long-lasting wear for all-day confidence
  • Specially designed brush for lash separation

Cons

  • Can be difficult to remove without an oil-based remover
  • May feel heavy on thin lashes
  • Not ideal for those with sensitive eyes or contact lens wearers

2. Paese Cosmetics Eyegasm Nourishing Mascara

Imaage Source: Myntra.com

 


Paese Eyegasm Mascara offers more than just bold lashes—it also nourishes and conditions. Infused with lash-strengthening ingredients like vitamin E and natural oils, this mascara adds volume and length while supporting healthier lash growth over time. Ideal for those who want makeup with added care benefits.

Key Features

  • Enriched with vitamin E and oils for lash nourishment
  • Lengthens and volumizes
  • Gentle, suitable for sensitive eyes
  • Clump-free, smooth application
  • Lightweight formula for comfortable wear

Cons

  • Not waterproof
  • May not hold a curl for very long
  • Less dramatic results compared to traditional volumizing mascaras

3. The Body Shop Natural Form Smudge Proof Natural Effect Mascara

Imaage Source: Myntra.com

 


This mascara from The Body Shop delivers a soft, natural finish that enhances your lashes without being overly dramatic. Formulated with gentle, plant-based ingredients, it’s smudge-proof and ideal for daily wear. The lightweight texture gives definition and subtle volume, making it great for a minimal makeup look.

Key Features

  • Natural-looking definition
  • Smudge-proof for all-day wear
  • Gentle, plant-based formula
  • Ideal for sensitive eyes and contact lens users
  • Cruelty-free and vegan

Cons

  • Minimal volume and length enhancement
  • Not suitable for dramatic or bold lash looks
  • May require multiple coats for visible effect

4. MS Glamour Makeup Lashes 4D Fiber Diamond Mascara

Imaage Source: Myntra.com

 


MS Glamour’s 4D Fiber Diamond Mascara is crafted to create a dramatic, high-impact lash look. Using fiber technology, it visibly lengthens and thickens lashes while providing a bold, black finish. Designed for glamour and volume, this mascara is perfect for occasions where your eyes need to stand out.

Key Features

  • 4D fiber technology for added length and volume
  • Bold, intense black finish
  • Long-lasting and flake-resistant
  • Buildable formula for custom intensity
  • Designed for dramatic, party-ready looks

Cons

  • Fibers may flake or fall into the eyes
  • Can feel heavy after multiple coats
  • Removal may require extra effort

Mascara is a powerful tool that can instantly enhance the eyes, whether you're aiming for subtle definition or bold, voluminous lashes. With a wide range of formulas available—from nourishing and natural to waterproof and dramatic—there’s a mascara to suit every style and need. The Myntra Big Brands Bash Sale provided a perfect opportunity for beauty lovers to explore top-performing mascaras at reduced prices. Whether you're upgrading your daily go-to or adding a glam option for special occasions, the sale made premium and affordable mascaras more accessible—helping you elevate your lash game without stretching your budget.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.

