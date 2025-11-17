Top Matte Lipsticks For Smooth And Long-Lasting Color On Myntra

A good lipstick can instantly lift your mood and transform your entire look. It is one of the most essential elements in every makeup collection, adding confidence and color in just one swipe. Whether you prefer a soft matte finish or a creamy, long-lasting texture, the right lipstick brings out your personality effortlessly.Myntra offers a wide range of matte lipsticks designed to suit every skin tone, mood, and occasion. From deeply pigmented shades to nourishing formulas enriched with natural oils, these lipsticks deliver lasting comfort along with intense color payoff.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

This soft matte lipstick adds a touch of elegance to your look with its smooth, velvety finish. Infused with argan oil, it keeps lips hydrated and comfortable throughout the day. Add this lipstick to your beauty routine for rich color and a lightweight feel that stays fresh.

Key Features:

Soft matte finish gives lips a natural, even tone

Infused with argan oil for nourishment and smoothness

Light texture ensures easy and precise application

Available in shades suitable for daily wear

May need reapplication after meals

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

This creamy matte lipstick delivers the perfect balance of luxurious comfort and bold, intense color payoff. The rich, velvety texture glides effortlessly across the lips, coating them in a layer of smooth, saturated pigment with just one stroke. Designed to provide a modern matte finish that feels soft not dry this lipstick combines long-lasting wear with a lightweight, comfortable feel.

Key Features:

Creamy formula with a matte finish for comfort and style

Highly pigmented color gives bold coverage

Soft texture keeps lips from drying out

Smooth application for a flawless look

Can transfer slightly when freshly applied

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

This 3D glitter matte lipstick offers a unique blend of shine and sophistication. Its lightweight formula provides a glamorous matte look that stands out effortlessly. Indulge in this luxurious lipstick for a perfect evening-ready finish.

Key Features:

3D glitter-infused formula adds depth and sparkle

Matte finish enhances lips with a smooth touch

Long-wear color that stays put through the day

Feels soft and lightweight on the lips

Shimmer particles may require careful removal

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

This long-stay lipstick combines a creamy matte texture with nourishing ingredients like murumuru butter. It keeps lips hydrated while delivering rich color that lasts for hours. Enjoy smooth coverage and lasting comfort with this everyday essential.

Key Features:

Infused with murumuru butter for softness and care

Creamy matte texture provides even and rich color

Lightweight formula suitable for all-day wear

Hydrating ingredients prevent dryness and flaking

Color intensity may vary on darker lips

Matte lipsticks are a perfect choice for those who love color that lasts without compromising comfort. Whether you prefer a classic creamy texture or a more modern soft matte look, there’s a perfect match for every mood. The lipsticks available on Myntra bring together rich pigmentation, hydration, and lasting finish qualities that define a great lipstick.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.