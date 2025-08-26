Top Moisturisers for Hydrated, Healthy & Glowing Skin
Moisturisers are essential skincare products designed to hydrate, protect, and nourish the skin. Suitable for all skin types—from dry and sensitive to oily and combination—moisturisers help maintain the skin’s natural moisture barrier, prevent dryness, and improve overall texture and radiance.
Available in various formulations like creams, gels, and lotions, they often include added benefits such as SPF, anti-aging ingredients, or soothing botanicals. Using a good moisturiser regularly keeps skin soft, smooth, and healthy-looking, making it a non-negotiable step in any skincare routine.
1. Aqualogica – Radiance+ Jello Face Moisturiser
Aqualogica's Radiance+ Jello Face Moisturiser is a unique gel-based formula that delivers a burst of hydration while enhancing skin’s natural glow. Infused with water-rich ingredients and skin-brightening actives, this moisturiser has a lightweight, jelly texture that absorbs quickly without leaving any greasy residue. It’s ideal for dull, dehydrated skin in need of a radiant boost.
Key Features:
- Jelly-based lightweight formula
- Hydrates and adds glow without oiliness
- Suitable for normal to dry skin
- Quick-absorbing and non-sticky
- Works well under makeup
- Might not provide enough moisture for very dry skin
- May not suit sensitive skin due to brightening actives
- Fragrance may not appeal to everyone
2. FoxTale – The Oasis Skin Repair Cream with Olive Leaf Extract
FoxTale’s The Oasis Skin Repair Cream is designed to soothe and strengthen the skin barrier. Enriched with olive leaf extract and nourishing ingredients, it provides deep hydration while repairing dryness and flakiness. This cream is perfect for those with damaged or sensitive skin needing recovery and long-lasting moisture.
Key Features:
- Rich, creamy texture ideal for dry or irritated skin
- Olive leaf extract helps calm and repair skin
- Provides long-lasting hydration
- Strengthens and protects the skin barrier
- Fragrance-free and gentle on sensitive skin
- May feel heavy for oily or acne-prone skin
- Slower absorption compared to gels
- Packaging may not be travel-friendly
3. Quench – Anti-Shine Moisturizer with Matcha Green Tea & Cica
Tailored for oily and acne-prone skin, the Quench Anti-Shine Moisturizer balances hydration without adding shine. Infused with matcha green tea and cica (Centella Asiatica), it calms inflammation, controls oil production, and helps reduce acne flare-ups—all while keeping the skin moisturised.
Key Features:
- Oil-free, matte finish moisturiser
- Matcha and Cica soothe and protect acne-prone skin
- Lightweight and fast-absorbing
- Controls excess oil and shine
- Non-comedogenic formula
- Might not be hydrating enough for dry skin types
- Matte finish may feel tight on some skin
- Limited availability in physical stores
4. Deconstruct – 0.2% Hyaluronic Acid & 1% Squalane Face Moisturizer
This Deconstruct moisturiser offers minimalist skincare with maximum effectiveness. Combining low molecular weight hyaluronic acid and nourishing squalane, it deeply hydrates and locks in moisture without clogging pores. Suitable for all skin types, especially sensitive and dehydrated skin, it supports a plump, smooth complexion.
Key Features:
- Contains 0.2% hyaluronic acid for deep hydration
- 1% squalane balances moisture and nourishes skin
- Lightweight, non-greasy formula
- Suitable for all skin types, including sensitive
- Fragrance-free and dermatologist-tested
- May require layering with a thicker cream for very dry skin
- No SPF (needs an additional sunscreen)
- Minimalist formula may not show instant visible results
Moisturisers are the foundation of any effective skincare routine, playing a crucial role in maintaining skin health, hydration, and protection. Whether you have oily, dry, acne-prone, or sensitive skin, there’s a moisturiser tailored to meet your specific needs. Products like gel-based formulas, barrier-repair creams, anti-shine moisturisers, and hydrating blends with hyaluronic acid show that hydration can be both targeted and versatile. A good moisturiser doesn’t just hydrate—it also improves skin texture, enhances glow, and supports overall skin balance. Choosing the right one ensures your skin stays nourished, comfortable, and radiant every day.
