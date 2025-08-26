Top Moisturisers for Hydrated, Healthy & Glowing Skin

Available in various formulations like creams, gels, and lotions, they often include added benefits such as SPF, anti-aging ingredients, or soothing botanicals. Using a good moisturiser regularly keeps skin soft, smooth, and healthy-looking, making it a non-negotiable step in any skincare routine.

Aqualogica's Radiance+ Jello Face Moisturiser is a unique gel-based formula that delivers a burst of hydration while enhancing skin’s natural glow. Infused with water-rich ingredients and skin-brightening actives, this moisturiser has a lightweight, jelly texture that absorbs quickly without leaving any greasy residue. It’s ideal for dull, dehydrated skin in need of a radiant boost.

Key Features:

Jelly-based lightweight formula

Hydrates and adds glow without oiliness

Suitable for normal to dry skin

Quick-absorbing and non-sticky

Works well under makeup

Might not provide enough moisture for very dry skin

May not suit sensitive skin due to brightening actives

Fragrance may not appeal to everyone

FoxTale’s The Oasis Skin Repair Cream is designed to soothe and strengthen the skin barrier. Enriched with olive leaf extract and nourishing ingredients, it provides deep hydration while repairing dryness and flakiness. This cream is perfect for those with damaged or sensitive skin needing recovery and long-lasting moisture.

Key Features:

Rich, creamy texture ideal for dry or irritated skin

Olive leaf extract helps calm and repair skin

Provides long-lasting hydration

Strengthens and protects the skin barrier

Fragrance-free and gentle on sensitive skin

May feel heavy for oily or acne-prone skin

Slower absorption compared to gels

Packaging may not be travel-friendly

Tailored for oily and acne-prone skin, the Quench Anti-Shine Moisturizer balances hydration without adding shine. Infused with matcha green tea and cica (Centella Asiatica), it calms inflammation, controls oil production, and helps reduce acne flare-ups—all while keeping the skin moisturised.

Key Features:

Oil-free, matte finish moisturiser

Matcha and Cica soothe and protect acne-prone skin

Lightweight and fast-absorbing

Controls excess oil and shine

Non-comedogenic formula

Might not be hydrating enough for dry skin types

Matte finish may feel tight on some skin

Limited availability in physical stores

This Deconstruct moisturiser offers minimalist skincare with maximum effectiveness. Combining low molecular weight hyaluronic acid and nourishing squalane, it deeply hydrates and locks in moisture without clogging pores. Suitable for all skin types, especially sensitive and dehydrated skin, it supports a plump, smooth complexion.

Key Features:

Contains 0.2% hyaluronic acid for deep hydration

1% squalane balances moisture and nourishes skin

Lightweight, non-greasy formula

Suitable for all skin types, including sensitive

Fragrance-free and dermatologist-tested

May require layering with a thicker cream for very dry skin

No SPF (needs an additional sunscreen)

Minimalist formula may not show instant visible results

Moisturisers are the foundation of any effective skincare routine, playing a crucial role in maintaining skin health, hydration, and protection. Whether you have oily, dry, acne-prone, or sensitive skin, there’s a moisturiser tailored to meet your specific needs. Products like gel-based formulas, barrier-repair creams, anti-shine moisturisers, and hydrating blends with hyaluronic acid show that hydration can be both targeted and versatile. A good moisturiser doesn’t just hydrate—it also improves skin texture, enhances glow, and supports overall skin balance. Choosing the right one ensures your skin stays nourished, comfortable, and radiant every day.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.