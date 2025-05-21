Top Mosquito Repellents Under ₹200 for Effective Protection
Find effective mosquito repellents under ₹200 on Flipkart, including sprays, creams, and patches, offering natural protection for the whole family.
Protect yourself and your family from mosquitoes with repellents under ₹200. Flipkart offers a variety of sprays, creams, roll-ons, and patches that are safe for all ages. These products are formulated with natural ingredients like citronella and neem, providing effective defense against mosquito bites without harsh chemicals.
Mother Sparsh Mosquito Repellent Patches
Image Source: Flipkart.com
These natural mosquito repellent patches are made for babies with sensitive skin in mind. Blended with essential oils, they offer a safe shield from dengue and malaria for up to 12 hours. Stick them onto clothing or nearby surfaces and enjoy peace of mind outdoors or indoors. These patches are especially useful during travel, park visits, or when babies are in strollers.
Key features:
- Formulated with 100 percent natural plant-based ingredients for child-safe use
- Provides effective protection against mosquitoes carrying dengue and malaria
- Each patch lasts up to 12 hours without skin contact
- Easy peel-and-stick design for convenient, fuss-free use
- Might not adhere well to certain fabric textures or surfaces
Dabur Odomos Mosquito Repellent Cream
Image Source: Flipkart.com
This non-sticky cream provides effective mosquito protection while being gentle on the skin. Safe for both children and adults, it is ideal for outdoor use in humid climates. Enriched with skin-friendly ingredients, it guards without the discomfort of strong chemical scents. Use it for picnics, hikes, or evening walks.
Key features:
- Repels mosquitoes with clinically tested non-toxic ingredients
- Non-sticky and light texture suitable for daily skin application
- Safe for all ages including young children
- Convenient tube packaging makes it travel-friendly
- Requires frequent reapplication in heavily infested areas
Softsens Mosquito Repellent Fabric Roll-On
Image Source: Flipkart.com
This fabric roll-on repellent is crafted with natural essential oils to keep mosquitoes at bay. With no direct skin contact, it’s perfect for babies and toddlers. Simply apply a few drops to clothes and enjoy outdoor strolls or playtime without interruption. Works well during vacations or monsoon seasons.
Key features:
- Made with natural oils like citronella and eucalyptus
- Free from harmful chemicals, ideal for babies and toddlers
- No skin contact required, reducing chances of irritation
- Compact bottle fits easily in diaper bags or purses
- Might fade faster in humid weather conditions
DND Flying Insect Killer Spray
Image Source: Flipkart.com
DND’s spray works quickly to repel mosquitoes and flying insects for up to 12 hours. Ideal for bedrooms or small spaces, it combines fast action with a mild fragrance. Use it daily to create a comfortable, mosquito-free environment for your family. Great for overnight protection and indoor use.
Key features:
- Instantly repels mosquitoes, flies, and small flying insects
- Offers long-lasting protection up to 12 hours indoors
- Mild scent makes it tolerable even for sensitive users
- Simple spray nozzle ensures even application in closed spaces
- Should be used in well-ventilated rooms to avoid strong buildup
Affordable mosquito repellents under ₹200 are essential for maintaining health and comfort, especially during peak mosquito seasons. Flipkart's selection ensures you have access to reliable and safe options for both indoor and outdoor use. Stay protected without overspending by choosing from these budget-friendly repellents.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.