Top Mosquito Repellents Under ₹200 for Effective Protection

Protect yourself and your family from mosquitoes with repellents under ₹200. Flipkart offers a variety of sprays, creams, roll-ons, and patches that are safe for all ages. These products are formulated with natural ingredients like citronella and neem, providing effective defense against mosquito bites without harsh chemicals.

These natural mosquito repellent patches are made for babies with sensitive skin in mind. Blended with essential oils, they offer a safe shield from dengue and malaria for up to 12 hours. Stick them onto clothing or nearby surfaces and enjoy peace of mind outdoors or indoors. These patches are especially useful during travel, park visits, or when babies are in strollers.

Key features:

Formulated with 100 percent natural plant-based ingredients for child-safe use

Provides effective protection against mosquitoes carrying dengue and malaria

Each patch lasts up to 12 hours without skin contact

Easy peel-and-stick design for convenient, fuss-free use

Might not adhere well to certain fabric textures or surfaces

This non-sticky cream provides effective mosquito protection while being gentle on the skin. Safe for both children and adults, it is ideal for outdoor use in humid climates. Enriched with skin-friendly ingredients, it guards without the discomfort of strong chemical scents. Use it for picnics, hikes, or evening walks.

Key features:

Repels mosquitoes with clinically tested non-toxic ingredients

Non-sticky and light texture suitable for daily skin application

Safe for all ages including young children

Convenient tube packaging makes it travel-friendly

Requires frequent reapplication in heavily infested areas

This fabric roll-on repellent is crafted with natural essential oils to keep mosquitoes at bay. With no direct skin contact, it’s perfect for babies and toddlers. Simply apply a few drops to clothes and enjoy outdoor strolls or playtime without interruption. Works well during vacations or monsoon seasons.

Key features:

Made with natural oils like citronella and eucalyptus

Free from harmful chemicals, ideal for babies and toddlers

No skin contact required, reducing chances of irritation

Compact bottle fits easily in diaper bags or purses

Might fade faster in humid weather conditions

DND’s spray works quickly to repel mosquitoes and flying insects for up to 12 hours. Ideal for bedrooms or small spaces, it combines fast action with a mild fragrance. Use it daily to create a comfortable, mosquito-free environment for your family. Great for overnight protection and indoor use.

Key features:

Instantly repels mosquitoes, flies, and small flying insects

Offers long-lasting protection up to 12 hours indoors

Mild scent makes it tolerable even for sensitive users

Simple spray nozzle ensures even application in closed spaces

Should be used in well-ventilated rooms to avoid strong buildup

Affordable mosquito repellents under ₹200 are essential for maintaining health and comfort, especially during peak mosquito seasons. Flipkart's selection ensures you have access to reliable and safe options for both indoor and outdoor use. Stay protected without overspending by choosing from these budget-friendly repellents.

