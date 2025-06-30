Top Pink Lipstick Picks for the Myntra Pay Day Sale

Enjoy up to 70% off on popular lipstick formulas including matte, satin, and glossy finishes. With extra bank discounts and app-only offers, it’s the perfect time to experiment with new shades or stock up on your favorites. Don’t miss out on these fabulous deals to brighten up your beauty routine!

The Lakmé 9to5 Weightless Matte Mousse Lip & Cheek Color is a versatile product that offers a lightweight, airy mousse texture. It glides on smoothly, providing a matte finish without drying out the lips. Perfect for a natural, fresh look, this formula doubles up as a cheek tint, making it a great multi-tasker for minimal makeup days. The color payoff is buildable, allowing you to achieve either a subtle flush or a bold pink pout.

Key Features:

Weightless mousse texture that feels comfortable on lips

Matte finish with a natural look

Dual-purpose formula for lips and cheeks

Buildable color intensity

Long-lasting without feeling heavy

Cons:

May require reapplication after meals

Matte finish can be slightly drying if not prepped well

Huda Beauty’s Liquid Matte Ultra-Comfort Lipstick delivers intense pigmentation with a soft matte finish that lasts all day. Despite its long-wear and transfer-proof qualities, the formula remains ultra-comfortable, preventing the typical dryness associated with matte lipsticks. It glides on smoothly, dries quickly, and offers a velvety feel, making it a favorite for bold, confident pink lips.

Key Features:

Rich, highly pigmented liquid matte formula

Transfer-proof and long-lasting wear

Lightweight and comfortable feel

Quick-drying with a smooth application

Available in various vibrant pink shades

Cons:

Can be tricky to remove without makeup remover

Some users may experience slight drying over prolonged wear

M.A.C’s Powder Kiss Liquid Lip Colour reinvents the matte lipstick with a soft-focus, blurred effect. The innovative powder-infused formula gives a lightweight, breathable matte finish that feels more like a balm than a traditional matte. It offers medium to full coverage with a velvety texture that won’t cake or crack, ideal for those who want a matte pink lip with a natural, modern twist.

Key Features:

Powder-infused, lightweight matte formula

Soft-focus, blurred matte finish

Moisturizing feel for comfortable wear

Medium to full coverage with buildable intensity

Long-lasting without cracking or flaking

Cons:

May require touch-ups after eating or drinking

Not as intensely pigmented as some other mattes

Smashbox Always On Liquid Matte Lipstick offers a true matte finish with a velvety texture that lasts for hours. Known for its smudge-proof and waterproof qualities, this lipstick ensures your pink pout stays perfect from day to night. Its smooth applicator delivers precise application, and the formula is enriched with conditioning ingredients to prevent lips from drying out.

Key Features:

Long-wear, smudge-proof, and waterproof formula

True matte finish with velvety texture

Precise applicator for easy application

Conditioning ingredients to keep lips hydrated

High color payoff in a single swipe

Cons:

May feel slightly heavy for those who prefer ultra-lightweight formulas

Removal requires a good makeup remover

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.