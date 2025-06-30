Top Pink Lipstick Picks for the Myntra Pay Day Sale
Add a pop of color to your makeup collection with vibrant pink lipsticks during the Myntra Pay Day Sale from 1st to 6th July. Whether you love soft pastel pinks for a subtle look or bold fuchsias for statement lips, this sale offers a wide variety of shades to suit every skin tone and occasion.
Enjoy up to 70% off on popular lipstick formulas including matte, satin, and glossy finishes. With extra bank discounts and app-only offers, it’s the perfect time to experiment with new shades or stock up on your favorites. Don’t miss out on these fabulous deals to brighten up your beauty routine!
1. Lakmé 9to5 Weightless Matte Mousse Lip & Cheek Color Lipstick
Image Source: Myntra.com
The Lakmé 9to5 Weightless Matte Mousse Lip & Cheek Color is a versatile product that offers a lightweight, airy mousse texture. It glides on smoothly, providing a matte finish without drying out the lips. Perfect for a natural, fresh look, this formula doubles up as a cheek tint, making it a great multi-tasker for minimal makeup days. The color payoff is buildable, allowing you to achieve either a subtle flush or a bold pink pout.
Key Features:
- Weightless mousse texture that feels comfortable on lips
- Matte finish with a natural look
- Dual-purpose formula for lips and cheeks
- Buildable color intensity
- Long-lasting without feeling heavy
Cons:
- May require reapplication after meals
- Matte finish can be slightly drying if not prepped well
2. Huda Beauty Liquid Matte Ultra-Comfort Transfer-Proof Lipstick
Image Source: Myntra.com
Huda Beauty’s Liquid Matte Ultra-Comfort Lipstick delivers intense pigmentation with a soft matte finish that lasts all day. Despite its long-wear and transfer-proof qualities, the formula remains ultra-comfortable, preventing the typical dryness associated with matte lipsticks. It glides on smoothly, dries quickly, and offers a velvety feel, making it a favorite for bold, confident pink lips.
Key Features:
- Rich, highly pigmented liquid matte formula
- Transfer-proof and long-lasting wear
- Lightweight and comfortable feel
- Quick-drying with a smooth application
- Available in various vibrant pink shades
Cons:
- Can be tricky to remove without makeup remover
- Some users may experience slight drying over prolonged wear
3. M.A.C Powder Kiss Liquid Lip Colour
Image Source: Myntra.com
M.A.C’s Powder Kiss Liquid Lip Colour reinvents the matte lipstick with a soft-focus, blurred effect. The innovative powder-infused formula gives a lightweight, breathable matte finish that feels more like a balm than a traditional matte. It offers medium to full coverage with a velvety texture that won’t cake or crack, ideal for those who want a matte pink lip with a natural, modern twist.
Key Features:
- Powder-infused, lightweight matte formula
- Soft-focus, blurred matte finish
- Moisturizing feel for comfortable wear
- Medium to full coverage with buildable intensity
- Long-lasting without cracking or flaking
Cons:
- May require touch-ups after eating or drinking
- Not as intensely pigmented as some other mattes
4. Smashbox Always On Liquid Matte Lipstick
Image Source: Myntra.com
Smashbox Always On Liquid Matte Lipstick offers a true matte finish with a velvety texture that lasts for hours. Known for its smudge-proof and waterproof qualities, this lipstick ensures your pink pout stays perfect from day to night. Its smooth applicator delivers precise application, and the formula is enriched with conditioning ingredients to prevent lips from drying out.
Key Features:
- Long-wear, smudge-proof, and waterproof formula
- True matte finish with velvety texture
- Precise applicator for easy application
- Conditioning ingredients to keep lips hydrated
- High color payoff in a single swipe
Cons:
- May feel slightly heavy for those who prefer ultra-lightweight formulas
- Removal requires a good makeup remover
Brighten up your makeup collection with the perfect shades of pink lipsticks during the Myntra Pay Day Sale from 1st to 6th July. Whether you prefer a lightweight mousse, a transfer-proof matte, or a soft powder finish, Myntra offers a wide range of top-quality pink lipsticks at irresistible discounts. With up to 70% off, plus bank offers and app-exclusive deals, it’s the ideal time to try new shades, upgrade your favorites, or gift your loved ones. Don’t miss this chance to add a splash of pink to your beauty routine while saving big!
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.