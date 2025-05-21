Top Serum Sheet Masks Under ₹100 for Glowing Skin

Achieve radiant skin without spending a fortune. Flipkart offers a variety of serum-infused sheet masks under ₹100, enriched with ingredients like Vitamin C and natural extracts. These masks provide deep hydration, brightening effects, and are suitable for all skin types, making skincare both effective and affordable.

Foxtale’s nourishing sheet mask is infused with hyaluronic acid and avocado to deeply hydrate skin. It’s perfect for reviving dry, dull faces with moisture-rich care in minutes. Treat yourself to a quick skin refresh that feels both soothing and revitalizing after a long day.

Key features:

Hyaluronic acid deeply moisturizes and plumps up tired, dehydrated skin

Avocado extract adds nourishment and softness for a smoother texture

Soft sheet fits comfortably and holds serum well for even application

Suitable for dry to normal skin types needing hydration boosts

Serum may feel slightly heavy on oily or acne-prone skin

Lakmé’s pomegranate sheet mask offers a burst of fruit-powered glow for dull, tired skin. Enriched with antioxidants, it refreshes and energizes your face in just one use. Consider indulging in this for a fun, fruity skincare pick-me-up during the week.

Key features:

Pomegranate extract brightens skin and gives it a healthy, radiant appearance

Antioxidants help revive dull skin and improve overall skin tone

Lightweight texture makes it ideal for warm or humid weather

Easy to apply and remove with minimal mess left behind

Fragrance may be a little strong for sensitive noses

Garnier’s Bright Complete serum mask is packed with vitamin C to brighten and refresh the skin. Use it when your skin feels dull or uneven and needs a quick revival. Give this a try for visible glow and hydration in just fifteen minutes.

Key features:

Vitamin C-rich serum targets dark spots and promotes brighter-looking skin

Hydrating base leaves skin soft and visibly smoother post-use

Fits snugly on the face without slipping or bunching up

Ideal for use before makeup or special occasions

Glow may be short-lived if not followed up with skincare routine

Lakmé’s Solutions Hydrating Mask with hyaluronic acid offers skin a moisture surge in minutes. It’s ideal for days when your skin needs a quick boost without a full routine. Pamper yourself with this quick-care option that fits into even the busiest schedule.

Key features:

Hyaluronic acid replenishes moisture and improves elasticity

Light and breathable sheet design ensures comfort during wear

Gives skin a dewy and refreshed finish after application

Dermatologically tested and suitable for all skin types

Results may not last more than a day without follow-up hydration

Incorporate serum sheet masks under ₹100 into your skincare routine for a refreshing and nourishing experience. Flipkart's selection ensures you have access to quality products that deliver visible results. Whether you're prepping for an event or indulging in self-care, these masks offer a spa-like treatment at home.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.