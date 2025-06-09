Top Setting Sprays to Grab During the Myntra End of Reason Sale (31st May – 12th June)

If you're looking to enhance your makeup routine without breaking the bank, the Myntra End of Reason Sale provides an excellent opportunity to purchase high-quality setting sprays at discounted prices. Whether you prefer a matte finish, natural look, or long-lasting hold, there's a setting spray to suit your needs. Don't miss out on these deals to keep your makeup flawless all day long.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

This makeup fixer is designed to keep your makeup intact for hours while delivering a hydrating finish. Enriched with skin-loving ingredients like Aloe Vera and Hyaluronic Acid, it not only sets makeup but also soothes and refreshes the skin. Its fine mist ensures an even application and a natural-looking, non-sticky finish. Ideal for daily use or special occasions where long wear is needed.

Key Features:

Aloe Vera Extracts: Soothes and calms irritated skin.

Hyaluronic Acid: Provides hydration and keeps skin plump.

Alcohol-Free Formula: Gentle on sensitive skin.

Non-sticky Finish: Keeps makeup in place without feeling heavy.

Suitable for All Skin Types: Lightweight enough for oily skin, yet hydrating for dry skin.

Cons:

May need reapplication in hot, humid weather.

Slight fragrance that might not suit sensitive noses.

Not fully matte – can leave a dewy finish.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Infused with Vitamin C, this setting spray not only locks in your makeup but also provides antioxidant protection and skin brightening benefits. It aims to give a fresh, radiant look that lasts all day. This budget-friendly spray is great for daily wear, offering skincare and makeup benefits in one product.

Key Features:

Vitamin C: Brightens the skin and fights free radicals.

Long-Stay Formula: Keeps makeup fresh for up to 10 hours.

Dewy Finish: Gives a natural, glowing appearance.

Affordable Price Point: Good value for the ingredients included.

Easy to Use Spray Nozzle: Fine mist for even application.

Cons:

May not suit oily skin due to dewy finish.

Can cause slight stickiness if over-applied.

Less effective in extreme humidity or sweat.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

This setting mist offers a lightweight, breathable finish that locks makeup in place while adding a touch of skin care with Vitamin E. It is designed to reduce makeup meltdown and enhance your overall makeup look with a subtle glow. Suitable for quick touch-ups or setting makeup post-application.

Key Features:

Vitamin E: Helps nourish and protect the skin.

Lightweight Mist: Doesn’t feel heavy or cakey.

Quick Drying Formula: Sets makeup quickly after application.

Budget-Friendly: Great for beginners and everyday use.

Gentle Ingredients: Suitable for sensitive skin types.

Cons:

Longevity may be shorter (4–6 hours) compared to premium sprays.

Slightly strong scent for some users.

May require multiple sprays for desired effect.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Part of Lakme’s hybrid skincare-makeup line, this setting spray combines the benefits of Vitamin C skincare with a long-lasting makeup fix. It gives a luminous, fresh finish while helping improve skin texture over time. This dual-action formula is ideal for makeup lovers who want a healthy glow without compromising skin care.

Key Features:

Vitamin C Enriched: Supports skin radiance and brightening.

Glow Finish: Perfect for dewy makeup looks.

Makeup + Skincare Hybrid: Nourishes while locking in makeup.

Dermatologically Tested: Safe for regular use.

Fine Mist Spray: Distributes product evenly.

Cons:

Not ideal for matte lovers or oily skin types.

Glow may appear shiny in humid weather.

Slight stickiness if over-applied.

A good setting spray is a makeup essential that ensures your look stays fresh, smudge-proof, and vibrant throughout the day. Whether you prefer a hydrating finish like the FACES CANADA Ultime Pro, a brightening boost from Fashion Colour’s Vitamin C spray, a lightweight everyday mist like CUFFS N LASHES, or a makeup-skincare hybrid such as Lakme’s Vitamin C Superglow Fixer, there’s a perfect match for every skin type and occasion. And the best part? The Myntra End of Reason Sale, running from 31st May to 12th June, brings exciting discounts on all your favorite beauty essentials. It’s the perfect time to stock up on setting sprays and upgrade your makeup game—without burning a hole in your pocket. Don't miss out on limited-time deals to lock in your look and glow all day long!

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.